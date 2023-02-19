A Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) insider increased their holdings by 49% last year

Looking at Microequities Asset Management Group Limited's (ASX:MAM ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Microequities Asset Management Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non Executive Director Alexander Abrahams bought AU$194k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.84 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.63). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Alexander Abrahams.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Microequities Asset Management Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Microequities Asset Management Group insiders own about AU$62m worth of shares (which is 75% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Microequities Asset Management Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Microequities Asset Management Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Microequities Asset Management Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Microequities Asset Management Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

