A Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) insider increased their holdings by 49% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Microequities Asset Management Group Limited's (ASX:MAM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Microequities Asset Management Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non Executive Director Alexander Abrahams made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$194k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.84 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.63). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Alexander Abrahams was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Alexander Abrahams bought 429.80k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.86. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Microequities Asset Management Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Microequities Asset Management Group insiders own 75% of the company, worth about AU$61m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Microequities Asset Management Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Microequities Asset Management Group insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Microequities Asset Management Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

