Microland Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

·4 min read

BENGALURU, India, ATLANTA and LONDON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation company announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. The detailed report is available at https://www.microland.com/analyst-insights/leader-gartner-magic-quadrant.

Microland Logo
Gartner evaluated vendors on multiple parameters. Assessment was based on two service categories of managed LAN & Managed WAN / WLAN and ﬁve management attributes of service delivery platform, service management functions, operations automation, customer experience management & professional services that are Core capabilities for Managed Network Services.

The report projects that "By 2023, 40% of enterprise buyers will demand standardized service definitions from managed network services (MNS) providers, up from 15% in 2018" and that "By 2024, to enhance agility and support for cloud applications, 60% of enterprises will have implemented SD-WAN, compared with about 30% in 2020."

According to the report "The MNS market consists of globally capable providers of MNS that provide service management functions for the operation of enterprise networks." "The providers in this market are either Network Service Providers (NSPs) or non-NSPs, as both types are common in this market." According to another report, "Critical Capabilities for Managed Network Services", "The providers in this research are either NSPs or non-NSPs, as both types are common in this market and have also met the requirement for delivering services on a global basis, beyond their own home country."

Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director commented: "We believe Microland's recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services is a huge validation of our resolute focus in being the IT Infrastructure Partner of Choice to our customers for 31 years, and Microland has been in the forefront of providing Managed Network Services from its inception. I believe this recognition is a demonstration of the depth and breadth of our services and driving continuous innovation. We dedicate this recognition to our customers who've always inspired us to raise the bar of success."

The report outlines, "For Managed Network Services (MNS), automation is the key to the efficiency and quality of the service delivery platform at scale. Importantly, automation is also critical to maintaining service delivery quality and positive customer experience from provider MNS offerings."

Reacting to the noteworthy mention, Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity noted: "We believe this is a recognition of our ability to drive superlative customer experiences through continued investments in innovative solutions. One of our key investment areas has been in an automated service delivery platform—the Network Assurance Platform that helps in proactive management of the complete lifecycle of network infrastructure management."

Mahesh Nagaraj, Chief Marketing Officer added, "We are honored for Gartner to have recognized us as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. Our belief that technology works best when you notice it least, is the way we've approached our customer engagements and every plan, intervention and innovation is focused on guaranteeing that promise. Microland's suite of proprietary solutions have been catalysts in enabling our customers to accelerate their transformation journey and 'making digital happen."

Microland has customers across multiple sectors including BFSI, Retail, Hi-tech, Pharma & Lifesciences and has been providing Managed Network Services and Network Transformation Services globally across 170 countries. Microland delivers Managed Network Services to its customers through several NOCs operating 24 x 7 underpinned by its homegrown IP, the Network Assurance Platform. Microland's Network offering suite includes managing the network infrastructure across the whole spectrum of LAN, WLAN, WAN and data center with significant expertise in emerging technologies including software defined networks (SDLAN, SDWAN), Wi-Fi 6.0 and 5G. Microland has established partnerships with several technology providers including Cisco, Fortinet, Velocloud by VMware, Versa Networks, among others.

Source:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett et al., 9 Nov 2020

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Managed Network Services, Danellie Young et al., 10 November 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT— ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

Logo - https://media.zenfs.com/en/prnewswire.com/2187eac4df9c91a7de00607dc706d66b

SOURCE Microland

