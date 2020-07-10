DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the micromobility industry "Micromobility Market Trends Amid COVID-19 - Operators Focus on Expanding e-Bike and e-Scooter Services"

Bolt has announced it is expanding its focus on micromobility with a new pilot electric bike sharing service in Paris. Bolt plans to launch a similar service in other European capitals this year. Along with its ride hailing and e-bike rental services, the company also aims to offer e-scooter rental in more than 45 cities this summer. Jump, Uber's micromobility subsidiary, recently removed its scooters and bikes from the streets of Paris following Uber's investment in the e-scooter company Lime. Lime plans to redeploy Jump scooters and bikes in Paris, London, Rome and Barcelona initially.



Lime is not the only company looking at the untapped UK market for e-scooter rentals. In May, the Department for Transport announced it was investigating fast-tracking e-scooter trials as part of a move to sustainable transport. E-scooters could also provide an alternative to crowded public transport for commuters. Tier Mobility is understood to be working with the UK government on e-scooter trials, while Swedish startup Voi is also seeking permission to to test its e-scooters.

