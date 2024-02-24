Micromoon to light up Michigan skies overnight

Tonight's full moon may look smaller but don't be fooled. The moon only appears smaller as it lies farther from Earth.

Here's what to know about February's full moon Saturday evening.

Micromoon

Saturday marks a "micromoon" or "minimoon," a full moon that is far from the Earth. This occurs when a full moon aligns with apogee, the furthest point in the moon's orbit from Earth.

The "minimoon" contrasts the supermoon, when a full moon or new moon coincides with the perigee, the closest point in the moon's orbit from Earth, according to NASA.

According to astronomers, February's full moon marks the smallest appearance of the moon this year. While the moon is slowly shrinking, this month's full moon is unrelated.

Name origins

February's full moon is often called a "snow" moon, an ode to the typically heavy snowfall during the winter.

The name "snow" moon originates in Indigenous naming traditions related to seasons, according to the Farmer's Almanac. However, this February differs from typical Michigan weather patterns, with near-record highs and little snowfall.

"In the 1760s, Captain Jonathan Carver, who had visited with the Naudowessie (Dakota), wrote that the name used for this period was the Snow Moon, 'because more snow commonly falls during this month than any other in the winter,'" the Farmer's Almanac said.

Lunar phase

The full moon began at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. Friday saw a waxing gibbous moon at 99% illumination.

Saturday marks day 15 of the current lunar cycle, with the moon located over 250,000 miles from Earth. According to NASA, the lunar cycle repeats once a month as the moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical path.

Saturday marks the last full moon of winter, with the next full moon occurring on March 19, after the Spring Equinox.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan to see micromoon: what to know