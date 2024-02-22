A micromoon will shine over SC soon. Here’s what that means and when to watch

The second full moon and first micromoon of the new year is set to take place this weekend evening over South Carolina skies.

This month’s full moon, called the snow moon, will reach its peak illumination at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. At this time, the moon will be illuminated by the sun’s rays, so be sure to look for it after the sun sets on the evening of and before.

February’s full moon comes with an exciting addition by being a micromoon — meaning the moon will be at its farthest point from Earth and will be the smallest full moon of the year.

The term micromoon is the opposite of a supermoon, which is when the moon is at its nearest point to Earth.

Why is it called the snow moon?

February’s full moon is widely known as the snow moon, named for the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February, detailed the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other known names of this month’s full moon include the bald eagle moon or eagle moon, the bear moon, the raccoon moon, the groundhog moon and the goose moon, continued the Almanac.

Will it have an impact on coastal South Carolina tides?

Those living in coastal regions of South Carolina can expect to experience spring tides due to this month’s full moon.

With the onset of an upcoming full moon, local tides will be impacted and will act as spring tides.

A spring tide is “a tide just after a new or full moon, when there is the greatest difference between high and low water,” as detailed by the Oxford Dictionary.

Tide height comparisons for January showing their relation to the moon’s phase can be found at Tidetime.org for three coastal South Carolina locations at the following hyperlinks:

2024 full moon schedule

Here is a list of all the full moons that will take place this year and their peak illumination times in the Eastern Time Zone, according to timeanddate.com.

Jan. 25: This full moon happened at 12:54 p.m. It’s called the wolf moon.

Feb. 24: This full moon will occur at 7:30 a.m. It’s called the snow moon.

March 25: This full moon will occur at 3:00 a.m. It’s called the worm moon.

April 23: This full moon will occur at 7:48 p.m. It’s called the pink moon.

May 23: This full moon will occur at 9:53 a.m. It’s called the flower moon.

June 21: This full moon will occur at 9:07 p.m. It’s called the strawberry moon.

July 21: This full moon will occur at 6:17 a.m. It’s called the buck moon.

Aug. 19: This full moon will occur at 2:25 p.m. It’s called the sturgeon moon.

Sept. 17: This moon will occur at 10:34 p.m. It’s called the corn/harvest moon.

Oct. 17: This moon will occur at 7:26 a.m. It’s called the hunter’s moon.

Nov. 15: This full moon will occur at 4:28 p.m. It’s called the beaver moon.

Dec. 15: This full moon will occur at 4:01 a.m. It’s called the cold moon.