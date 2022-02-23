Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian King and Caroline Hyde
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sanjay Mehrotra
    Indian American business executive and CEO of Micron

(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some of the gases used in the production of chips comes from the country which the U.S. says Russia is invading.

“For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said in a Bloomberg Television interview, referring to a group of non-reactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor the situation carefully and certainly hope the situation will de-escalate, we believe, based on current analysis, that our supply chain of noble gases is in reasonable shape.”

Shortages of the electronic components, caused by a surge in demand and limited increases in production, have made the semiconductor industry particularly vulnerable to shifts in geopolitics. The pandemic and a series of man-made and natural accidents have also highlighted the fragility of a supply chain that spans the globe.

Manufacturing a semiconductor, something that takes between three to four months from start to finish, is a complex photolithographic process that requires many steps to build the tiny circuits on sheets of silicon. It’s dependent on the supply of rare chemicals. And even when manufacturing is complete, chips are often moved to other parts of the world to be packaged, tested and installed in the devices that depend on them.

Mehrotra said that current shortages, which have reduced shipments of everything from home appliances to phones to cars, are improving in some respects but have not made hoped-for progress in others. Shipments of phones and computers, the two biggest product categories that use Micron’s memory chips, have been held back by shortages of basic analog chips. That in turn has led PC makers to pare orders to companies such as Micron.

“We are coming into the year certainly expecting the supply chain shortages to improve for the non-memory components we procure from other suppliers,” Mehrotra said. The rate of improvement for the shortages “is behind what we were hoping for.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Micron CEO on Supply Chain Issues, Production in U.S.

    Micron Technology Inc. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra talks about supply chain issues facing the chip maker, semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. and securing government support for the sector. He speaks to Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde exclusively from their U.S. headquarters in Boise, Idaho.

  • LNG Giant Australia Sees 500% Growth Prize in Emerging Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia, one of the world’s biggest exporters of liquefied natural gas, aims to target a forecast boom in demand in India and across emerging Asia as nations shun dirtier coal. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Pu

  • Washington targets Russian debt in sanctions sweep

    The U.S. government broadened restrictions on trading of Russian government debt on Tuesday in a bid to punish Moscow for ratcheting up its conflict with Ukraine, a move that analysts said might have a moderate impact near-term but could be a step toward harsher measures. The U.S. Treasury said it was prohibiting participation in the secondary market for bonds issued after March 1. The increased restrictions on dealings in Russia's sovereign debt are aimed at "further cutting Russia off from sources of revenue to fund its government or President Putin's priorities, including his further invasion into Ukraine," it said in a statement.

  • Berry Petroleum (BRY) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Berry Petroleum (BRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -14.29% and 30.98%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • New Zealand Raises Rates for Third Time, Signals Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for a third straight meeting and signaled it will need to hike further than previously expected to contain inflation, sending bond yields and the currency higher.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy

  • Wilmar Flags Tough Outlook for China Soy Crushing as Costs Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Wilmar International Ltd., one of the world’s biggest food processors, warned that the outlook for soybean crushing will be challenging due to surging prices of the oilseed and poor hog margins in China. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retr

  • GE Aviation joint venture tapped for historic partnership

    GE Aviation's joint venture with a French jet engine maker was tapped by aircraft manufacturer Airbus in a historic agreement to develop and test a next-generation propulsion system.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Rallies on Strong Demand for Security Software

    The company, which is gaining from strong demand for security software, also increased its guidance for the year.

  • Ukraine Crisis Moving in Slow Motion; PANW, TOL Beat

    This is the fourth-straight down day for both the Dow and Nasdaq, the third straight for the S&P.

  • AMD Value Gets Closer to $190 Billion, Climbing Back Above Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares pushed the company’s market value above $188 billion on Tuesday, amid Wall Street’s growing optimism about the chipmaker’s prospects.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Pu

  • Amerisafe (AMSF) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4

    Amerisafe (AMSF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 1.20%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Paramount Group (PGRE) Q4 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

    Paramount Group (PGRE) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 4.35% and 3.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Argo Group (ARGO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Argo Group (ARGO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 35.40% and 1.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Love Group Global Ltd...

  • Lamprell Awaiting Jack-Up Barge Construction Deal From Saudi Firm

    Lamprell has been issued a limited notice to proceed with work for the Saudi-based contractor, Bas Global Marine Services (BGMS).

  • Activision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Call of Duty Game

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. will delay a Call of Duty game that had been planned for next year, the first time the franchise will be without an annual mainline release in nearly two decades, according to people familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctio

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk an

  • Smashburger warns on inflation: 'There's a point where people won't pay'

    Smashburger President Carl Bachmann cited inflation as "a challenge." Here's how the fast-casual chain has adapted to combat price hikes.

  • China customs seizes 49 second-hand crypto mining rigs for export

    Dongguan customs in China’s southeast seized 49 second-hand Ant miners declared “shoe material” for export, at least the third seizure in February, state media reported on Monday. See related article: Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns Fast facts The rigs have been detained for false declaration and are pending further proceedings, […]