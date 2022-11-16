Micron to supply fewer memory chips in 2023, plans fresh cuts to capex

FILE PHOTO: The main entrance to Micron corporate headquarters in Boise, Idaho
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it will reduce memory chip supply and make more cuts to its capital spending plan, as the semiconductor firm struggles to clear excess inventory due to a demand slump.

Shares of the company fell nearly 4% in early trading.

Micron was the first major chipmaker to sound an alarm about falling demand for PCs and smartphones earlier this year in the face of decades-high inflation.

"In order to significantly improve total inventory ... DRAM bit supply will need to shrink and NAND bit supply growth will need to be significantly lower than previous estimates," the company said.

Micron is reducing DRAM and NAND wafer starts - or the initial process in semiconductor production - by about 20% compared with the fourth quarter that ended on Sept. 1.

For 2023, the company expects its year-on-year bit supply growth to be negative for DRAM and in the single-digit percentage range for NAND.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Two Perspectives on Consumer Shopping

    The October Retail Sales report is out and the stronger than expected headline print showed that despite inflationary pressures consumers continued to open their wallets during the month. On a month over month basis, total retail and food services retail sales rose 1.3%, far better than the expected 1.0% bump. Excluding autos and gas, retail sales climbed 0.9% vs. September and 8.0% compared to October 2021 with notable strength in food services & drinking places (+14.1% year over year), non-store retailers (+11.0%), and grocery (+8.0%).

  • China, India Face Peer Pressure to Help Fund Loss and Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- China and India, two of the world’s three biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, are under increasing pressure from developing nations to commit that they will contribute to a facility aimed at compensating the world’s poorest nations for climate-related disasters.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Sa

  • CSX's (NASDAQ:CSX) Dividend Will Be $0.10

    The board of CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 15th of...

  • Putin’s Army Forced Childbirth Nightmare on Captive Family

    Photos courtesy of Tom MutchVELYKA ALEXANDRIVKA, Ukraine—Ukrainians are celebrating a huge victory in Kherson but after seven months of Russian occupation, the horror stories are just starting to emerge.Among them the tale of Olga Balan, a resident of the town of Velyka Aleksandrivka, whose husband was kidnapped by Russian soldiers just before she was due to give birth.“They took [my husband] Serhiy captive and tortured him with electrocution very badly for five days,” she told The Daily Beast a

  • Poland Demands ‘Immediate Explanation’ From Russia for Missile Strike

    TwitterPoland has demanded answers from Russia after two missiles landed along its border with Ukraine, killing two people, its Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Tuesday night.In a statement, spokesperson Łukasz Jasina said a Russian-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow at 3:40 p.m. local time, killing two Polish citizens.Jasina added that Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate and detailed explanation.”President Andrz

  • Ivanka Trump breaks silence after skipping father's presidential campaign announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were notably absent from their father's 2024 campaign launch on Tuesday night.

  • Micron to scale back production of memory chips in 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Micron cutting back on the production of memory chips in 2023 following turmoil within the tech space.

  • Trump trolls DeSantis, sharing old video showing his fawning Trump support as the two emerge as rivals for 2024

    Trump shared a 2018 DeSantis video that shows the Florida governor reading Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal," to one of his children.

  • Donald Trump 2024: Why it will be harder for him to run this time

    He has immense strength as a presidential candidate but there are a few things counting against him.

  • Micron stock falls as chip maker cuts supply forecast, citing market conditions

    Micron Technology Inc.'s stock fell 3% before opening bell Wednesday after the chip maker cut its 2023 supply forecast, citing market conditions. The company announced that it is reducing DRAM and NAND wafer starts by approximately 20% compared with the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022. In a statement, the company said the reductions will be made across all technology nodes where Micron has meaningful output. Micron is also working toward additional cuts in its capital expenditure, it said, and now

  • Microsoft Teams now includes casual games like 'Solitaire' and 'Minesweeper'

    As many as 250 people will be able to play 'Minesweeper' and 'Solitaire' together as a team-building exercise in Microsoft Teams.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried

    In an exclusive interview with Insider, O'Leary recounted his phone call with Sam Bankman-Fried before FTX filed for bankruptcy.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • If I Were You, I'd Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Skyrocketing stocks are probably not on the minds of many investors at this juncture. Many onetime highfliers have lost most of their value, and some of these stocks may still need to find a bottom. But that massive decline could form a base from which the growth stocks of tomorrow can skyrocket.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap In More Than a Decade

    Are these a couple of rare opportunities that investors shouldn't pass up, or are the price drops valid because of significant concerns that should keep you away from these companies? Takeda is a Japan-based healthcare company that makes vaccines and pharmaceutical products.

  • Income Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Utilities Stocks

    In addition to being defensive in nature, stocks in the Utilities sector generally carry solid dividend payouts, providing the cherry on top for investors seeking an income stream.

  • Warren Buffett’s chip-stock purchase is a classic example of why you want to be ‘greedy only when others are fearful’

    Berkshire Hathaway made a large investment in Taiwan Semiconductor after the stock's value tumbled by more than a third.