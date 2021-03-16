Micron Gives Up on Intel-Championed Memory, to Sell Factory

Ian King
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. said it’s giving up on a type of memory chip developed in partnership with Intel Corp. and is selling a factory in Lehi, Utah.

The two U.S. companies had claimed that 3D XPoint chips would change the market by being able to operate as storage and a fast-access aid to processing. Micron said Tuesday that it no longer sees a business for the memory chips that would justify the expense of continued development and will invest elsewhere.

Micron’s decision is a blow to Intel’s attempt to make the technology mainstream and reassert influence over a memory chip business it once dominated. Its former partner is opting to sell the Utah plant rather than repurpose it because it makes more sense to expand other sites in Singapore, Taiwan and Japan, Micron said.

That move, at a time when there’s a global shortage of some kinds of chips, underlines the brutal economics of the industry. Some older plants, even when fully paid for, cannot compete with their larger, more modern counterparts.

“Scale and cost competitiveness are extremely important,” Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana told analysts on a conference call when asked why the company had chosen to sell the facility. Micron, the largest U.S. maker of computer memory chips, is based in Boise, Idaho.

The company said it has already received and is evaluating offers for the factory. The equipment in the plant could be used for making logic or analog chips, or for outsourced production, Micron said.

“Micron’s announcement doesn’t change our strategy for Intel Optane or our ability to supply Intel Optane products to our customers,” Intel said in a statement. Optane is the brand Intel uses for products based on the 3D XPoint chips.

Micron said abandoning the technology and selling the factory will help improve its profitability by $400 million annually. The Lehi site was a former joint venture with Intel in which Micron exercised the option to buy out its partner’s stake and take control.

(Updates with Intel response in the seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Micron drops memory tech that Intel gave up on two years ago

    Micron Technology Inc. announced Tuesday afternoon that it would drop development of a next-generation memory product it had once developed in concert with Intel Corp.

  • Micron to put Utah chip factory up for sale as it shifts strategy

    Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday said it will put a chip factory in Lehi, Utah up for sale as it quits making a type of memory chip it jointly developed with Intel Corp nearly a decade ago. Lehi is Idaho-based Micron's only factory making what it calls 3D Xpoint memory, a form of memory chip that aimed to find a price-to-performance sweet spot between the two dominant forms of memory chip: DRAM, which is fast but pricey, and NAND, which is slower but cheaper. The factory will be sold in a transaction expected to close by the end of this year, company officials told Reuters.

  • Dow Jones Snaps 7-Session Win Streak, But Intel Gives Buy Signal; Former Leaders Tesla, Zoom Video, Peloton Hit Hard

    The Nasdaq composite faded off highs Tuesday after rising 1.2% intraday, and the Dow Jones snapped a seven-session win streak.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Fades, But Chip Stocks Flash Buy Signals; Plug Power, CrowdStrike Are Key Movers Late

    The market rally closed mixed Tuesday. The Nasdaq slashed a big gain but chip stocks rallied. Plug Power and CrowdStrike moved late.

  • Is Intel (INTC) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • P/E Ratio Insights for Micron Technology

    Looking into the current session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is trading at $87.54, after a 0.26% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 0.22%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 134.20%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 8.57%. The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. View more earnings on MU Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries. Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 111.45 in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, Micron Technology Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 33.12. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued. There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaP/E Ratio Insights for Micron TechnologyLooking Into Micron Technology's Return On Capital Employed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ford's Turkish joint venture to produce electric vans from 2023

    Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that the next version of its Transit van for the European market will go into production in Turkey in 2023 and include fully electric and hybrid variants along with the combustion-engined version. The vans will be built by Ford Otosan, the No. 2 U.S. automaker's joint venture in Turkey. Ford Otosan will also make a one-tonne commercial vehicle for Volkswagen AG as part of an alliance between Ford and the German carmaker.

  • The U.S. Is Trying to Fix the Chip Shortage. What It Could Mean for Semiconductor Stocks.

    A J.P. Morgan analyst estimated the incentives and subsidies from the U.S. government designed to spur semiconductor manufacturing and research could total between $35 billion and $37 billion.

  • Biden taking hands-off approach to Justice Department barrier on Equal Rights Amendment, White House says

    President Joe Biden supports efforts to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution but hasn’t removed a Trump-era barrier for ratification.

  • Democrats want to renew the expired Violence Against Women Act, again. Here's what you need to know

    The bill has been in a legislative limbo since it expired over disputes from some Republican lawmakers.

  • Stocks Climb to All-Time Highs; Crude Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed at a record high for a third consecutive trading session amid growing optimism over the budding economic recovery and progress on vaccines. Long-term Treasury yields edged lower.The benchmark S&P 500 Index gained for a fifth straight trading session, led by the utilities and real estate sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record and finished up for a seventh session in a row. Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. led the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 higher. Crude oil pared a loss of more than 2%.“U.S. equities have become a buy high, sell higher asset class on the heels of economic reopening optimism, vaccination progress and additional government stimulus,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “We’re maintaining our glass half full orientation for equities and that’s a function of favorable fundamental sentiment and technical trends.”Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes declined from the more than one-year high reached last week.Brent crude dropped overnight, erasing a gain after a raft of economic data from China added to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about tightening liquidity weighed on Chinese shares, with the CSI 300 Index closing down 2.2%.Investors remain preoccupied with rising long-term borrowing costs and their implications for reflation trades and the rotation in the stock market from growth to value shares.In the U.S., investors are also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter. The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.”I think the market will wait a bit longer on the Biden tax story,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “People are going to want to know what is actually proposed, and more importantly, what is likely to make it through Congress.”Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic PlanElsewhere, Bitcoin pulled back after a weekend rally that sent prices above $61,000 for the first time. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $56,000 on Monday.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook unveils 'corporate human rights' policy

    Facebook has unveiled a new company-wide human rights policy to firm up its commitment to “respecting human rights in our business operations, product development, policies and programming.”

  • Is UPS Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Charts, Earnings Show

    United Parcel Service is the world’s biggest express carrier and package delivery company. Is UPS stock a buy as the coronavirus e-commerce boom fuels growth?

  • Sheldon Whitehouse Says FBI Conducted 'Fake' Background Check On Brett Kavanaugh

    The bureau is facing allegations it failed to interview witnesses while investigating sexual assault allegations against the now-Supreme Court justice in 2018.

  • Alger’s Short Exposure in Intel Corp. (INTC) Paid Big Time

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its ‘Alger Spectra Fund’ fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund highlighted their largest portfolio sector weightings, which is in Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary sector, with their comments on notable companies. The Communication Services sector together with […]

  • Mark Cuban: You have a 'better chance of making money in Dallas and Texas'

    At the all-digital SXSW conference, Mark Cuban reiterated his long-held notion that Texas is a great place to do business.

  • Is Wells Fargo Stock A Buy After Taking Step Towards Lifting Fed Curbs?

    Wells Fargo has been mired in regulatory issues, and now faces the coronavirus crisis. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • VW Soars Most Since Famous Short Squeeze on Plans to Beat Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares surged the most since a historic short squeeze a dozen years ago after back-to-back days of briefings on how it plans to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s common stock soared as much as 29% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to standardize key technologies across its sprawling industrial empire and generate scale effects that both Tesla and established automakers are unlikely to match. On Monday, VW said it would build six battery factories in Europe alone.The stock move is reminiscent of a short squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company in 2008. VW’s three dominant holders - the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of common stock. VW’s preference shares, which have a much larger free float and are more widely traded, rose as much as 9.3% in Frankfurt trading.VW aims to become the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest, though reaching its target of 1 million electric and plug-in hybrid deliveries this year could put the company within striking distance of Tesla. Those big ambitions appear to be getting the attention of retail investors who have bid up U.S. stocks speculated about on Reddit and other social media forums early this year.“We will accelerate our transformation journey in 2021 and beyond,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters. VW’s newly formed management board “is set to unleash value,” he said.Diess, 62, has been overhauling VW’s vast operations to free up funds for spending on the battery and software capabilities that made Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker last year. He was concerned until recently, telling Bloomberg News in January that the capital markets’ dim view on the company put it at a disadvantage.The outsize gain in VW’s common stock relative to preference shares is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest, according to Ken Menager, a special situations strategist at Avalon Capital. VW’s American Depositary Receipts are based on the common-share listing in Germany.“Volkswagen is turning electric, poised to overtake Tesla’s battery-electric vehicle crown in 2023 and catch up on software by 2025, a view the market is only now developing,” Michael Dean, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a report. “Educating investors about its battery tech -- it aims to cut cell costs by 50% via the rollout of solid-state batteries -- and software should also reap rewards.”Porsche SqueezeThe last time VW witnessed a similar stock surge was when Porsche’s attempt to take over the company led to a short squeeze resulting in a series of investor lawsuits.Porsche’s plan to acquire its much bigger rival faltered when the global financial crisis hit. To save Porsche from bankruptcy, VW ended up buying the sports-car maker over the course of several years, leaving only a publicly traded holding company whose main asset is VW shares.One of the catalysts for VW’s recent share rise has been speculation the company could consider a separate listing of Porsche. Diess poured cold water on those hopes Tuesday, saying there is “no immediate need” for a stock offering of what is VW’s most profitable brand. VW largely will finance its overhaul from its robust cash flows, the CEO said.Platform ApproachVW is planning to hone its common-platform approach to leveraging economies of scale across its stable of 12 brands to deploy technologies including software, batteries and charging infrastructure.The company intends to boost its software operation’s headcount to 10,000 as it develops automated-driving features and in-car operating systems. The hiring push would make VW one of Europe’s largest software firms behind SAP SE, improving its chances of catching up to Tesla and countering the risks posed by technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.VW also released detailed annual results across its business units for the first time:Operating profit at VW’s namesake passenger-car brand plummeted to 454 million euros in 2020, from 3.8 billion euros in 2019The Audi division, which leads the group’s software expansion, saw operating profit decline to 2.7 billion euros from 4.5 billion eurosPorsche, the group’s most profitable brand, emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed with 4 billion euros in operating profit, compared with 4.2 billion euros in the previous yearLast month, VW said it expects profitability to improve this year. It kept its dividend proposal unchanged even as analysts braced for a cut, and said rising vehicle deliveries will push up revenue up significantly. By 2025 at the latest, VW wants to generate an operating return on sales of 7% to 8%.(Updates with strategist’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amkor Technology (AMKR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $23.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day.

  • Intel buys time with 'retrofit' Rocket Lake desktop PC chips

    Firm re-engineers laptop chip designs to work with old transistor tech to get performance gains.