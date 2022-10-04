Micron plans to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New York - NYT

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology is planning to invest as much as $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The news comes after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law in August, which included provision of $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research.

The act aims to revitalize domestic chip manufacturing and boost U.S. competitiveness with China.

Over the next 20 years, the project will generate nearly 50,000 jobs, with site preparation for the factory scheduled for next year, the report added.

Micron did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the company warned of slowing demand for PCs and smartphones and said it planned to reduce investments by 30%.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -As recently as July, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric-car maker did not have a problem with customer demand, simply a problem making and shipping all the Model Ys and Model 3s consumers were ready to buy. Analysts see early signs of caution for the world's most valuable car maker, including for its increasingly premium pricing, at a time when the global economy is slowing and expectations for global auto sales are being dialed back. Tesla has navigated supply-chain challenges better than most of its rivals and analysts expect it to post strong growth through next year as it expands output, but there are also indications it is being forced to respond to a tougher market.