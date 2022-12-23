Micron Technology First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$4.09b (down 47% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net loss: US$195.0m (down by 109% from US$2.31b profit in 1Q 2022).

  • US$0.18 loss per share (down from US$2.06 profit in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Micron Technology Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 16%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.0% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in the US.

Performance of the American Semiconductor industry.

The company's shares are down 5.1% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Micron Technology's balance sheet health.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Sees Late ’23 Memory Rebound. But It’s Cutting Staff And Trimming CapEx.

    Micron's November quarter earnings were within the company's guidance range, but it sees some tough months ahead.

  • Is Trending Stock Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Zscaler (ZS). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why ATN International Stock Was Leaping Higher This Week

    Niche telecom company ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) attracted much interest this week. As a result, its share price was up by nearly 16% week to date as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. If you're a relatively obscure, publicly traded business, one of the best ways to get noticed is to make a dramatic move with your dividend.

  • A New Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The benchmark S&P 500 stock market index is currently trading in bear territory with a year-to-date loss of 20%. Bear markets can be unnerving, and while it feels like things aren't improving in the near term, we might be closer to the end than you think. Since the S&P 500 officially entered bear territory in mid-June 2022, it suggests we could be just three months away from a reversal and a new bull market.

  • Micron sales could dive more than 50%, and more belt-tightening is expected before outlook improves

    Micron Technology Inc.'s revenue declines could worsen to more than 50% before inventory-saturated customers work though that product and boost sales in the second half of next year, but before then the memory-chip maker is implementing some austerity measures.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks End Down, Dashing Santa Claus Rally Hopes

    Hopes for a late-in-the-year relief rally extension were dashed as chip maker Micron Technology warns of forthcoming losses and announces staff cuts.

  • Can Micron Stock Recover in 2023?

    The digital memory chipmaker reported an ugly start to fiscal 2023, but some reprieve may be just around the corner.

  • Why Did Nvidia, AMD, and Intel All Crash on Thursday?

    In this video, I will cover Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), go over some company-specific news, and try and make sense as to why they were down 9%, 7%, and 5%, respectively, on Thursday, Dec.

  • Needham Names NVIDIA a Top Stock Pick for 2023

    After several years of enormous real-world growth reflected in the stock’s ascent, NVIDIA's (NVDA) 2022 has been a rather different affair. A sharp drop in gaming sales, softness in the data center business and the constraints put on the exports of state-of-the-art data center chips to China have all been issues the company has had to contend with. The result has been a stock that has shaved 44% off its value, a worse showing than the SOX’s (the major semiconductor index) 33% drop. But with 2023

  • 5 Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Want to Own in 2023

    It's no secret: The world's most successful money managers are piling into these five prominent stocks for the new year.

  • Why Applied Materials Fell 9.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell as much as 9.4% in trading on Thursday as positive economic news and data out of China caused the market to fall. There were a number of factors impacting Applied Materials and semiconductor and industrial stocks more broadly. Data from China also indicated that imports of semiconductor equipment fell 40% in November from a year earlier due to U.S. export restrictions.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, AMC, Array Tech, and More

    Stock futures pointed higher Friday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) was rising 0.9% in premarket trading to $127.28 after tumbling nearly 9% in the previous session. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush and long-time Tesla bull, cut his price target on Tesla shares to $175 from $250 but kept an Outperform rating on the stock.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'

    In a Twitter Spaces chat, Elon Musk said he wouldn't sell Tesla stock until 2025. Tesla shares have plummeted since he took over as CEO of Twitter.

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is Nearing a Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    The risk of a stalled top line in 2023 means the potential for reward for those who can see beyond it.

  • FTX Asks Judge for Help in Fight Over Robinhood Shares Worth About $450M

    FTX sought a U.S. bankruptcy court's help amid a battle over ownership of about $450 million worth of stock in Robinhood Markets (HOOD), according to a filing Thursday. At issue are about 56 million shares of the brokerage owned by Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd., a corporate entity organized in Antigua and Barbuda and 90% controlled by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to the filing. Three parties, the filing says, have tried to get control of those shares: BlockFi (a lender that FTX had helped prop up earlier this year), Yonathan Ben Shimon (an FTX creditor appointed as a receiver in Antigua and granted permission to sell the shares under supervision of a court there) and Bankman-Fried himself (who has legal bills).

  • Cathy Wood Bailed Out of This Stock. And I'm Jumping In

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is down 33% since the beginning of 2020, compared to a 25% gain for the S&P 500. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB), for one, has come full circle. Proto Labs is a small fry trying to bring innovation to the enormous manufacturing industry.

  • Dow ends nearly 350 points lower after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper fuel worry about rate hikes

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, but ended well off session lows following a fleeting rally in the previous session.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful