Micron Technology First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.09b (down 47% from 1Q 2022).

Net loss: US$195.0m (down by 109% from US$2.31b profit in 1Q 2022).

US$0.18 loss per share (down from US$2.06 profit in 1Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Micron Technology Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 16%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.0% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 5.1% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Micron Technology's balance sheet health.

