Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Micron Technology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$9.7b ÷ (US$66b - US$7.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Micron Technology has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

In the above chart we have measured Micron Technology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Micron Technology.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 96% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Micron Technology has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Micron Technology's ROCE

To sum it up, Micron Technology has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 27% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

