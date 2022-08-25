Is Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Micron Technology Carry?

As you can see below, Micron Technology had US$6.03b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$10.2b in cash, so it actually has US$4.19b net cash.

How Healthy Is Micron Technology's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Micron Technology had liabilities of US$7.01b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.01b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$10.2b and US$6.23b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$441.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Micron Technology's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$64.3b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Micron Technology boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Micron Technology grew its EBIT by 122% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Micron Technology's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Micron Technology may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Micron Technology recorded free cash flow of 30% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Micron Technology has US$4.19b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 122% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Micron Technology's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Micron Technology insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

