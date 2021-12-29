Micron warns of DRAM chip delays due to China's Xian lockdown

The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday a COVID-19 lockdown in the Chinese city of Xian would lead to delays in the supply of its DRAM memory chips, which are widely used in data centers.

Micron, one of the world's biggest memory chip suppliers, said the stringent restrictions, which went into effect earlier this month, may be increasingly difficult to mitigate and had resulted in thinner staffing levels at its manufacturing site.

Chinese officials have imposed tough curbs on travel within and leaving Xian from Dec. 23, in line with Beijing's drive to immediately contain outbreaks as they appear.

"We are tapping our global supply chain, including our subcontractor partners, to help service our customers for these DRAM products," Micron said in a blog post.

"We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network," the company said.

Micron added that it was working to minimize the risk of virus transmission and had employed measures including physical distancing and on-site testing and was encouraging vaccination.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closes after raid, arrests

    A vocal pro-democracy website in Hong Kong shut down Wednesday after police raided its office and arrested seven current and former editors, board members and a journalist in a continuing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Stand News said in a statement that its website and social media are no longer being updated and will be taken down. The outlet was one of the last remaining openly critical voices in Hong Kong following the shuttering of the Apple Daily newspaper, which closed after its publisher, Jimmy Lai, and top editors were arrested and its assets frozen.

  • Search called off for man possibly armed with knife in Bluffton’s Burnt Church Road area

    If residents spot the man, they should avoid contact with him and call 911, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Fed action needed now before new Covid-related stimulus hits economy

    When a little more than a third of all Consumer Price Index (CPI) components are now experiencing inflation above 6 percent, this is not the time for the Federal Reserve to be deliberate.

  • Business manager to Kardashians found dead; boyfriend charged with murder, torture

    Angela Kukawski was found dead in her car in Simi Valley last week. Authorities say her boyfriend, Jason Barker, tortured and killed her at their Sherman Oaks home, then dumped her body.

  • 5,000+ flights delayed or canceled; hospitalizations up for kids but omicron may not be more severe: COVID-19 updates

    More kids are being hospitalized, but some experts say omicron does not appear to be more severe in kids than previous strands. Latest COVID news.

  • Apple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has issued unusual and significant stock bonuses to some engineers in an effort to retain talent, looking to stave off defections to tech rivals such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Victory for Victims of EpsteinThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysMercedes Swe

  • Businessman files lawsuit against Nueces County over amphitheater

    Businessman files lawsuit against Nueces County over amphitheater

  • Mexico Shuns International Oil Markets to Produce More Gasoline at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico plans to halt crude oil exports in 2023 as part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalist goal of self-sufficiency in fuel production.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysBitcoin Resumes Its Slide, Widening Crypto’s Monthly LossesHow Errors, Inaction Sent a Deadly Covid Variant Around the W

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you want to leave some stocks to your heirs, then you'll want to find companies like these that are poised to thrive for decades to come.

  • CEO made employees visit strip clubs and sex shops, NY lawsuit says. He just resigned

    The CEO is also accused of forcing employees to visit brothels, engage with prostitutes and drink alcohol, according to the lawsuit.

  • China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

    To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before. Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.

  • The supply-chain disaster is actually good news — for these 3 reasons

    “Supply chain” seems to be a stock answer to everything that’s wrong with the world these days. This supply-chain disaster is real. Tariffs and rolling manufacturing stoppages for government energy rationing have added cost and uncertainty to shipments from China.

  • Judge upholds $13 million Google settlement in Street View case

    A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Google's settlement in a class action case over allegations that it collected Wi-Fi data illegally with its Street View program.The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that the $13 million settlement was unfair because it only distributed money to privacy groups and did not pay the class members.Judge Bridget Bade argued in the decision that it was not feasible to distribute money...

  • Texas judge orders Exxon to preserve evidence from fire incident

    A group of nearby homeowners who said their houses were destroyed by the fire had filed a lawsuit against Exxon. An Exxon spokesperson told Reuters the company was reviewing the order. "The Baytown Refinery will not be fully restored to service until safe to do so," the spokesperson said.

  • Venezuelan man files $250 million lawsuit against Fox News and Sidney Powell after baseless accusations that he rigged 2020 election results

    The Venezuelan man says he had no involvement whatsoever with US elections or the voting-technology companies Dominion and Smartmatic.

  • This freelancer in his 60s says gig work is just not worth it

    As someone who pretty much went from full-time job to full-time job as if they were sequential gigs my entire worklife (mostly corporate marketing and sales jobs), I suspected that joining the gig economy in my 60s would be a great fit. The postings I saw on various job-broker sites for gig work read like an ice cream list to me.

  • China pursues ‘self-reliance’ in making chips, fueling global unease

    To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.

  • How Ford is preparing to launch its new Kentucky operations

    Ford Motor Co. is preparing to make its largest play yet into the world of electric vehicles. Here's how it's considering its expansion in Kentucky.

  • Vanguard confirms website outage that’s preventing clients from accessing certain statements

    Vanguard Group’s website has suffered a partial outage for six days now, according to reports, which has prevented customers from accessing certain statements. The investment firm’s mentions on Twitter were flooded with complaints from customers — including many who expressed frustration over their inability to speak with customer-service representatives by phone. A forum for Vanguard devotees, called Bogleheads.org after the firm’s founder and former CEO Jack Bogle, featured multiple posts from customers concerned about the website outage.

  • My 5-Minute Retirement Plan

    As you near retirement, switching from a saving and investing mindset to an income-driven outlook can be tough. But you’ve got to do it!