Microsoft Teams and Xbox down for some in UK and Europe

Microsoft customers across the UK and Europe have reported problems with accessing the firm's software.

More than 1,500 people in the UK have issues with Teams, the workplace app, according to Downdetector, which tracks problems with online services.

A similar number have also reported problems accessing gaming platform Xbox Live.

On X, formerly Twitter, Microsoft said it had "identified some anomalies within our network infrastructure".

It said it was working to figure out the cause of the problem.

Microsoft previously said the problem was unique to customers in the UK and Germany, but on social media, people in Sweden and Poland have stated they are unable to access services.

There are reports from both of these countries on DownDetector, as well as other European countries including Finland and Switzerland.

Microsoft last faced outages in January when tens of thousands of customers reported problems.

Call of Duty launch

The problem has emerged at a bad time for Microsoft, which today released the latest game in its Call of Duty series.

It means some people who paid £69.99 for a digital copy of Modern Warfare 3 are now struggling to sign in to download the game.

Microsoft paid $69bn (£56bn) in October to purchase Call of Duty maker-Activision Blizzard in the gaming industry's biggest ever deal.

While some Xbox users are now saying their access has been restored, others state that it remains inaccessible.

Reports on DownDetector highlight issues with login details and server connections as potential problems affecting the platform.

"Can't access any games. Being told 'the person who bought this needs to sign in' and nothing is working," one UK user complained to Xbox's support account on X, shortly before 10am on Friday.

Google Trends data indicated that other users had been receiving this message on their accounts.

Many users have specified they are having the issue with Vodafone's broadband services, while others have reported the problem with other internet providers including Hyperoptic.

The exact details of the cause of the outage are unclear as yet, or how widespread it is.

The BBC has approached Microsoft for comment.