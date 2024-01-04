Microsoft adding AI button to keyboard on PCs, laptops

Chris Benson
·1 min read

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New Microsoft PCs and laptops will soon come with a new keyboard button to access AI-powered Windows Copilot, the company announced Thursday.

The new Copilot key is the first big change to the Windows PC keyboard layout in nearly 30 years.

"We see this as another transformative moment in our journey with Windows, where Copilot will be the entry point into the world of AI on the PC," Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, said in a blog post.

Built into Windows 11, the new Copilot key launches the Windows Copilot artificial intelligence engine and will offer a ChatGPT-like bot that answers questions, among other actions, inside Windows.

The Copilot key is planned to appear on many new Windows 11 PCs and Surface devices later in the month. The new feature is set to coincide with the Consumer Electronics Show, which starts Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Mehdi said the change "will not only simplify people's computing experience but also amplify it, making 2024 the year of the AI PC."

