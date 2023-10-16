Microsoft announces new round of mass layoffs at LinkedIn

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warned the company's employees in January that 10,000 layoffs were coming by the end of the third quarter. The latest announcement comes at LinkedIn. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of employees are being laid off from LinkedIn, marking the second time this year the company has announced major cuts in staffing.

The Microsoft-owned social media site said Monday that 688 employees would be released across engineering, product, talent and finance teams.

"While we are adapting our organizational structures and streamlining our decision-making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers," the company said in a statement.

"We are committed to providing our full support to all impacted employees during this transition and ensuring that they are treated with care and respect."

Microsoft's chief executive Satya Nadella warned the company's employees in January that 10,000 layoffs were coming by the end of the third quarter. In the announcement, Nadella mentioned that he hoped to integrate emerging AI technology with the company's long-term strategic goals.

''At the same time, the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we're turning the world's most advanced models into a new computing platform.''

In June, the company filed notice in its home state of Washington that it was then cutting 276 jobs at LinkedIn, including 66 virtual positions.