Microsoft announces Windows 365, a subscription cloud PC

·2 min read
A graphic showing Microsoft cloud streaming to multiple devices
A graphic showing Microsoft cloud streaming to multiple devices

Microsoft has announced a new "cloud PC" product where users can stream a Windows device from anywhere.

Windows 365 will work similarly to game streaming - where the computing is done in a data centre somewhere remotely and streamed to a device.

That means all sorts of devices - including tablets or Apple Macs - can stream a full Windows desktop PC.

It is being sold to businesses to begin with, as many firms move to a mix of office and remote working.

Microsoft is marketing the new way of using a PC as "hybrid Windows for a hybrid world".

The company says that every user's apps and settings will boot instantly from any device - allowing personalised Windows PCs to be accessed from anywhere.

"The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device," the announcement promised.

"You can get the same work done on a laptop in a hotel room, a tablet from their car between appointments, or your desktop while you're in the office."

It will launch in August for business customers "of all sizes", Microsoft said. To begin with, it will stream a version of Windows 10 - but the successor, Windows 11, will also be available once it launches.

There is no news on whether a personal product will follow. However, Microsoft has been moving towards a subscription model for its man services for nearly a decade.

Microsoft Office began marketing subscription licences with Office 2013, which was launched alongside Office 365, as the subscription version is known. It now makes more money than its single-purchase desktop-bound version.

Similarly, Microsoft has been championing the ongoing subscription model in its gaming division. Its Xbox Games Pass service has largely won over sceptical gamers, providing a range of titles to download and play for a monthly fee. It has recently added game streaming, using similar technology to this new version of Windows.

The backbone of the service already existed, using Microsoft's widely-used Azure platform and existing virtualisation technology.

The downside to such services is that their long-term cost for individuals is often much higher than a one-off purchase.

Microsoft has also dramatically lowered the price of Windows for many customers. Where once it was sold on discs at computer stores for a significant cost, the company has offered customers free upgrades from one version to another for many years, and will do the same for Windows 11.

Instead, Microsoft has sold Windows-related products such as OneDrive cloud storage and Office 365 subscriptions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's New Beats Studio Buds Look and Feel Better Than AirPods But Lack a Big Feature

    The Beats Studio Buds from Apple are now available for purchase for $149.99. Ive been testing them for about a week and, in some ways, theyre better than Apples regular $159 AirPods. Theyre more comfortable. Theyre also the first set of headphones from Apple that quickly pair with iPhones and Android devices. Still, youll miss out on important options that AirPods offer if you own multiple Apple devices.

  • Could Cloud PCs be Microsoft's gateway to Chromebook-like hardware?

    When Microsoft announced this morning that it was releasing a cloud PC service called Windows 365, it got me thinking. While Windows 365 is about packaging a virtual Windows business desktop in a cloud context, if you think about the announcement in a different way, perhaps it could herald the beginning of a lightweight, cloud-based version of Windows -- something that has been talked about for some time. It's taking a Windows desktop and moving it fully virtualized to the cloud, where you can run it from anywhere, giving you a replica of your Windows desktop PC in the cloud.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Inks New Collaboration With NEC: Key Takeaways

    Microsoft (MSFT) and NEC Corporation will utilize their solutions to ramp up digital transformation for customers.

  • Not a typo! Amazon just slashed $82 off Sony's top-rated wireless noise-canceling headphones

    This Prime Day and Black Friday fave is back in stock — and nearly half off!

  • iPhone 13 launch timing revealed in new report from Bloomberg

    The next-gen iPhone series is one of the most anticipated products each year. But unlike other years, we’re still unsure when the iPhone 13 launch event will take place. We saw several reports that suggested iPhone 13 production is either early or on schedule. They implied Apple is taking the necessary steps to ensure the … The post iPhone 13 launch timing revealed in new report from Bloomberg appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft unveils Windows 365, a Windows 10 PC in the cloud

    Windows 365 puts a Windows 10 PC in the cloud.

  • Why T. Rowe Price (TROW) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does T. Rowe Price (TROW) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Bigger Tech: Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet All Hit New Highs

    The rising stock prices suggest that investors are more excited about the companies' potential second-quarter financial performance than they are about regulators, prosecutors, and legislators.

  • How to go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11

    Windows 11 Beta was just released, and&nbsp;it's&nbsp;been buggy for a lot&nbsp;of users. Here's how you can get back to Windows 10 if Windows 11&nbsp;isn't&nbsp;working out for you.

  • The Best Bedding for Allergies to Actually Get a Comfortable Night’s Sleep

    Waking up congested, or sneezing through the night? These hypoallergenic picks will help you get an allergy-free night's sleep

  • Unrest continues in South Africa over former president’s imprisonment

    At least 72 people have been killed and 1,234 arrested after former South African President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned for alleged corruption.

  • Razer’s Barracuda X wireless headset is geared toward Switch and Android players

    Razer's new Barracuda X gaming headset is made for Android phones and the Nintendo Switch.

  • Nintendo’s Refurb Store is a Gold Mine for Switch Fans

    As many frugal fans know, Nintendo is notoriously tight-fisted when it comes to offering discounts on its first-party franchises and consoles. Nintendo game deals are surprisingly rare, and we haven’t seen a price cut on the Nintendo Switch since it came out in March 2017. While the company has its reasons for keeping its prices static, you may not know about …

  • Apple is finally getting ready to release the exciting new Mac we’ve been waiting for

    This past April, Apple at long last introduced a completely revamped iMac. The new 24-inch iMac, which replaces the existing 21.5-inch design, comes in an assortment of colors that are clearly a throwback to the iMac G3 of yore. Given that the overall look and feel of the iMac hadn’t changed much over the last … The post Apple is finally getting ready to release the exciting new Mac we’ve been waiting for appeared first on BGR.

  • The Vive Focus 3 is the best standalone VR headset and no, you should not buy it

    The HTC Vive Focus 3 is a powerful standalone VR headset, but it's not for you.

  • Google made a big change to one of its most important apps

    Google has plenty of useful apps and services, and most of them are available for free to anyone with a Gmail address. Some of them are pretty easy to use, and you get the hang of them in no time. Others are more complicated, but Google wants to make things simpler. One example is the … The post Google made a big change to one of its most important apps appeared first on BGR.

  • Forget the Apple Watch, this beastly $209 smartwatch has the biggest display ever

    We can pretty much guarantee that you’ve never seen another smartwatch like the Ticwris Max S smartwatch. Even if you’ve been using smartwatches for years, you’ve never seen anything like this incredible beast. This crazy gadget packs a massive 2.86-inch touchscreen, and no, that’s not a typo. There are cell phones out there that don’t … The post Forget the Apple Watch, this beastly $209 smartwatch has the biggest display ever appeared first on BGR.

  • ‘Apple Pay Later’ is a new service that will make it much easier to buy things from Apple

    Those of you who haven’t yet sprung for an Apple Card might soon be able to get a taste of what it offers. It will be thanks to a new payments service called “Apple Pay Later” which the iPhone maker reportedly wants to launch. Apple and Goldman Sachs already teamed up to offer Apple Card, … The post ‘Apple Pay Later’ is a new service that will make it much easier to buy things from Apple appeared first on BGR.

  • This must-have app will tell you if your iPhone has been hacked

    Too many people operate under the mistaken assumption that there’s some kind of protective force field around their mobile device, and that they’ll never deal with a problem like a hacked iPhone. Maybe it’s some combination of the closed nature of Apple’s ecosystem, combined with the robust protections afforded by iOS. Whatever the reason, you … The post This must-have app will tell you if your iPhone has been hacked appeared first on BGR.

  • This $600 home theater projector blew us away – now, Amazon has it for $300

    Home theater projectors are always top sellers during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event. Of course, it’s pretty easy to understand why that would be the case. Want a screen that’s bigger than 70 or 75 inches? You’ll need to pay thousands and thousands of dollars to get it on a TV. Meanwhile, you can … The post This $600 home theater projector blew us away – now, Amazon has it for $300 appeared first on BGR.