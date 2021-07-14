Microsoft announces Windows 365, a subscription cloud PC

A graphic showing Microsoft cloud streaming to multiple devices

Microsoft has announced a new "cloud PC" product where users can stream a Windows device from anywhere.

Windows 365 will work similarly to game streaming - where the computing is done in a data centre somewhere remotely and streamed to a device.

That means all sorts of devices - including tablets or Apple Macs - can stream a full Windows desktop PC.

It is being sold to businesses to begin with, as many firms move to a mix of office and remote working.

Microsoft is marketing the new way of using a PC as "hybrid Windows for a hybrid world".

The company says that every user's apps and settings will boot instantly from any device - allowing personalised Windows PCs to be accessed from anywhere.

"The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device," the announcement promised.

"You can get the same work done on a laptop in a hotel room, a tablet from their car between appointments, or your desktop while you're in the office."

Introducing Windows 365.



The first Cloud PC for every organization on the planet. https://t.co/OdJEr3DApx #Windows365 pic.twitter.com/8poKUWqZPP — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) July 14, 2021

It will launch in August for business customers "of all sizes", Microsoft said. To begin with, it will stream a version of Windows 10 - but the successor, Windows 11, will also be available once it launches.

There is no news on whether a personal product will follow. However, Microsoft has been moving towards a subscription model for its man services for nearly a decade.

Microsoft Office began marketing subscription licences with Office 2013, which was launched alongside Office 365, as the subscription version is known. It now makes more money than its single-purchase desktop-bound version.

Similarly, Microsoft has been championing the ongoing subscription model in its gaming division. Its Xbox Games Pass service has largely won over sceptical gamers, providing a range of titles to download and play for a monthly fee. It has recently added game streaming, using similar technology to this new version of Windows.

The backbone of the service already existed, using Microsoft's widely-used Azure platform and existing virtualisation technology.

The downside to such services is that their long-term cost for individuals is often much higher than a one-off purchase.

Microsoft has also dramatically lowered the price of Windows for many customers. Where once it was sold on discs at computer stores for a significant cost, the company has offered customers free upgrades from one version to another for many years, and will do the same for Windows 11.

Instead, Microsoft has sold Windows-related products such as OneDrive cloud storage and Office 365 subscriptions.