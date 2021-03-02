Microsoft-Backed Bukalapak Considers U.S. Listing Via SPAC

1 / 2

Microsoft-Backed Bukalapak Considers U.S. Listing Via SPAC

Manuel Baigorri and Yoolim Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bukalapak.com, an Indonesian e-commerce company backed by Microsoft Corp., is weighing a U.S. listing via a special purpose acquisition company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with investment banks on the plan and is in preliminary talks with several blank-check companies, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Bukalapak could be valued at $4 billion to $5 billion in a potential SPAC merger, the people said. The startup could consider listing a small part of its business in Jakarta before doing a U.S. SPAC deal, they added.

Deliberations are preliminary and no final decision has been made, the people said. A representative for Bukalapak declined to comment.

Bukalapak, which means “open a stall” in Bahasa Indonesia, is an online marketplace that sells products from grapes and shoes to cars and televisions. Founded in 2010, the startup’s platform hosts 13.5 million online sellers and 100 million users.

In November last year, Microsoft formed a strategic partnership with the Indonesian firm and made an investment as part of the deal. Other investors in Bukalapak include Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, Naver Corp. and Standard Chartered Plc. Bukalapak is valued at $3.5 billion, according to CB Insights.

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted demand for e-commerce in the world’s fourth most populous country, where Bukalapak competes with rivals such as SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Tokopedia, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Lazada Group and Shopee, a unit of Singapore-based Sea Ltd.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 bubbles market watchers are worried could burst

    It's not a foregone conclusion that the Biden administration will soon have to grapple with multiple market bubbles bursting, Politico reports, but there are potential culprits all across the board. One of the more worrisome bubbles, per Politico, comes in the form of special-purpose acquisition companies, also known as SPACs or "blank check companies." They exist with the goal of acquiring private companies, generally intriguing startups, and taking them public without having to go through the normal initial public offering process. Larry Kudlow and Wilbur Ross, both former Trump administration officials, are setting up their own SPACs, as is former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal. Joseph Brusuelas, the chief economist at at the consulting firm RSM US, said the SPAC bubble, along with cyber assets and gold, feels particularly high-risk. "I mean Shaq has a SPAC," he told Politico. "What could go wrong?" Politico also lists the "huge surges" in cryptocurrencies as something that has market watchers concerned. Bitcoin is probably the most famous example in this category, and it's up 420 percent over the last year, but other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, which Politico notes was "created as a joke based on an internet meme," are also skyrocketing. And the real estate market could be vulnerable, too; data from Realtor.com showed median home listings are up 14.5 percent over the last year, marking the 28th straight week of double-digit price gains. A recent survey of institutional investors carried about by the investment management firm Natixis seems to back up those fears, since 41 percent expect a market correction in real estate prices, and 39 percent are anticipating corrections for cryptocurrencies. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?The myth of the male bumblerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'

  • South Korea’s Coupang Seeks Up to $3.6 Billion in New York IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $3.6 billion from an initial public offering in New York, which will rank as one of the largest-ever Asian listings in the U.S.Seoul-based Coupang and some existing shareholders are offering 120 million shares at $27 to $30 each, according to a filing Monday. At the top end of the range, Coupang will be valued at as much as $51 billion based on the number of shares outstanding.Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, Coupang has grown faster than the e-commerce market amid fierce competition from retail conglomerates and startups. It has also aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics businesses.A successful IPO would be another windfall for billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. The Japanese conglomerate invested $1 billion in Coupang in 2015 and its Vision Fund put in another $2 billion in 2018, pushing its valuation to about $9 billion. The SoftBank Vision Fund will own about 37% of the company’s Class A shares after the offering, according to Monday’s filing.The listing would be the fourth-biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion IPO in 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It also comes in what is expected to be a record year for Korean listings.Coupang is offering 100 million new Class A shares in the IPO, and 20 million shares are being offloaded by existing investors. Each Class A share is entitled to one vote, while the Class B shares held by Coupang’s founder are entitled to 29 votes. Kim will hold about 76.7% of the voting power at Coupang upon completion of the listing.Kim, a Harvard University dropout, has been considering an IPO for years, but had held off until now so he could focus on expanding the business. Coupang, known as “Korea’s Amazon,” has invested in new business models including food delivery and streaming services.BlackRock Inc. and Greenoaks Capital are also among Coupang’s investors. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPNG.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and CLSA are working on the offering. Bank of America Corp., which was listed as one of the underwriters in a February registration document, didn’t appear in Monday’s filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

    The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements. In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility. The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors

    Gold is just an investment that competes for capital just like bonds, stocks and now cryptocurrencies.

  • ‘It Is Far From Being Over,’ Trump Hints Comeback at CPAC

    Former President Donald Trump hinted at another run for the White House and criticized the early actions of the Biden administration during his Sunday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Wins FDA Authorization

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine, developed by its subsidiary Janssen, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA on Saturday. This followed a unanimous vote by the regulator's vaccines and related biological products advisory committee that it do so. In contrast to the two shots required for both of the other FDA-authorized coronavirus vaccines -- Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA-1273 and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) BNT162b2 -- Johnson & Johnson's is a one-shot inoculation.

  • Analysis: Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

    Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again. Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag - global borrowing costs rising too fast - was avoided. February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump's shock 2016 U.S. presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • What Realtors Say To Expect From the Housing Market for the Rest of 2021

    The housing market has experienced so many changes within the past year, including some that have never been seen before. Thirty-year mortgage rates hit historic lows at 2.65% the week ending Jan. 7,...

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • Why These 4 Space Stocks Soared on Monday

    Vector Acquisition (NASDAQ: VACQ), a previously little-known special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, that went public three months ago, roared to life on Monday, surging 36.5% by noon EST -- and pulled the rest of America's nascent "new space industry" higher with it. The reason: At long last, Vector is bringing space company Rocket Lab public. In addition to Vector, as of noon, we saw shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) up 4%, Holicity (NASDAQ: HOL) up 15.6%, and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) up 19%.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • Local pharmacies say they need more COVID-19 vaccines as CVS, Walgreens ramp up shots

    Community pharmacies say they can play a critical role in delivering COVID-19 shots but aren’t receiving as many vaccines proportionally as chains.

  • Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

    In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and...