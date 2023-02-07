Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing

MATT O'BRIEN
·5 min read

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence.

The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing on the worldwide excitement surrounding ChatGPT, a tool that’s awakened millions of people to the possibilities of the latest AI technology.

Along with adding it to Bing, Microsoft is also integrating the chatbot technology into its Edge browser. Microsoft announced the new technology at an event Tuesday at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft said a public preview of the new Bing will launch Tuesday for users who sign up for it, but the technology will scale to millions of users in coming weeks.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, said the new Bing will go live for desktop on limited preview. Everyone can try a limited number of queries, he said.

The strengthening partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has been years in the making, starting with a $1 billion investment from Microsoft in 2019 that led to the development of a powerful supercomputer specifically built to train the San Francisco startup’s AI models.

While it’s not always factual or logical, ChatGPT’s mastery of language and grammar comes from having ingested a huge trove of digitized books, Wikipedia entries, instruction manuals, newspapers and other online writings.

Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella said Tuesday that new AI advances are "going to reshape every software category we know," including search, much like earlier innovations in personal computers and cloud computing. He said it is important to develop AI "with human preferences and societal norms and you’re not going to do that in a lab. You have to do that out in the world.”

The shift to making search engines more conversational — able to confidently answer questions rather than offering links to other websites — could change the advertising-fueled search business, but also poses risks if the AI systems don’t get their facts right. Their opaqueness also makes it hard to source back to the original human-made images and texts they’ve effectively memorized, though the new Bing includes annotations that link to sources.

Google has been cautious about such moves. But in response to pressure over ChatGPT’s popularity, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced a new conversational service named Bard that will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers” before being widely released later this year. Chinese tech giant Baidu also this week announced a similar tool coming later this year, according to Chinese media.

Google’s chatbot is supposed to be able to explain complex subjects such as outer space discoveries in terms simple enough for a child to understand. It also claims the service will also perform other more mundane tasks, such as providing tips for planning a party, or lunch ideas based on what food is left in a refrigerator. Other tech rivals such as Facebook parent Meta and Amazon also worked on similar technology, but Microsoft’s latest moves aim to position it at the center of the ChatGPT zeitgeist.

Microsoft disclosed in January that it was pouring billions more dollars into OpenAI as it looks to fuse the technology behind ChatGPT, the image-generator DALL-E and other OpenAI innovations into an array of Microsoft products tied to its cloud computing platform and its Office suite of workplace products like email and spreadsheets.

The most surprising might be the integration with Bing, which is the second-place search engine in many markets but has never come close to challenging Google’s dominant position.

Bing launched in 2009 as a rebranding of Microsoft’s earlier search engines and was run for a time by Nadella, years before he took over as CEO. Its significance was boosted when Yahoo and Microsoft signed a deal for Bing to power Yahoo’s search engine, giving Microsoft access to Yahoo’s greater search share. Similar deals infused Bing into the search features for devices made by other companies, though users wouldn’t necessarily know that Microsoft was powering their searches.

By making it a destination for ChatGPT-like conversations, Microsoft could invite more users to give Bing a try.

On the surface, at least, a Bing integration seems far different from what OpenAI has in mind for its technology. Appearing at Microsoft's event, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the "the new Bing experience looks fantastic” and is based in part on learnings from its GPT line of large language models. He said one of the reasons for the Microsoft partnership is to help get OpenAI technology “into the hands of millions of people.”

OpenAI has long voiced an ambitious vision for safely guiding what’s known as AGI, or artificial general intelligence, a not-yet-realized concept that harkens back to ideas from science fiction about human-like machines. OpenAI’s website describes AGI as “highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.”

OpenAI started out as a nonprofit research laboratory when it launched in December 2015 with backing from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and others. Its stated aims were to “advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return.”

That changed in 2018 when it incorporated a for-profit business Open AI LP, and shifted nearly all its staff into the business, not long after releasing its first generation of the GPT model for generating human-like paragraphs of readable text.

OpenAI’s other products include the image-generator DALL-E, first released in 2021, the computer programming assistant Codex and the speech recognition tool Whisper.

Recommended Stories

  • Why BTS Was MIA From the 2023 Grammys

    Here’s the real reason behind BTS, who was nominated for two awards including Best Music Video and Best Duo/Group, weren’t at the 2023 Grammys.

  • There’s a ton of good news about the economy but Americans are feeling more gloomy than ever

    The economy is flashing some of its most positive economic signals in months, and Americans are still historically pessimistic.

  • Microsoft Has a Last-Minute Mysterious Surprise

    The software giant invites journalists to a surprise event on Feb. 7. The event was unplanned, and the mystery is complete.

  • We asked ChatGPT to write an article about itself. Here’s why the response is worrying

    “We need to seriously examine how generative AI is changing how different fields,” a professor from Stanford University said.

  • Google's Bard to challenge ChatGPT for AI chatbot crown

    Google will trial its own artificial intelligence chatbot to prepare it for public release “in the coming weeks”, the chief executive of its parent company Alphabet has announced. The chatbot, called Bard, will compete with the popular Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, which launched in November. It comes as Microsoft on Tuesday is expected to announce ChatGPT’s integration into its search engine, Bing. Google has also said search engine users will be able to benefit from the technology behind Bard, whi

  • Dell to shed thousands of jobs as PC demand wanes

    STORY: Dell is the latest big tech firm to shed jobs. The PC maker said Monday (February 6) it would lay off around 5% of its global workforce. The plan was first reported by Bloomberg. It cited a memo to staff by Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke. In it he says market conditions “continue to erode”. Dell has been hurt by falling demand for its personal computers. It’s already instituted cost-saving measures, including a pause on hiring and limits to staff travel. But demand has slumped following a two-year boom driven by the shift to home working. Tech firms from Microsoft to Amazon have been laying off thousands of staff in recent weeks. That as consumers and companies cut spending in response to high inflation and rising interest rates. A report last week showed layoffs in the U.S. surpassing a two-year high in January. Tech firms have been shedding staff at the second-highest pace on record.

  • 'Kept me so warm on my ski trip': This top-rated men's coat is only $40 — almost 60% off

    A fan raved: 'No difference in this jacket and my other jacket that I paid $200 for.' Scoop it up on sale!

  • Pete Davidson Crashed The NFL Pro Bowl And Sent Twitter Into Confused Spiral (But Kudos On The '69' Joke)

    As the NFL gathered to celebrate the best in its league this year, Pete Davidson was on hand to confuse viewers.

  • Opinion: Principal’s View: How High-Dosage Tutoring Transformed My NYC Middle School

    What would you say if I told you there’s a program that could help alleviate two of the most persistent problems in education? Many states, cities and even the federal government are championing high-dosage tutoring as a key strategy in accelerating learning. They aren’t wrong, but they are missing another crucial outcome from this increasingly […]

  • Pro Bowl Games winners and losers: Peyton Manning goes all in, but format needs some work

    The NFL unveiled its reimagined Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, culminating with Sunday's series of events and an NFC win over the AFC.

  • Eddie Murphy And Martin Lawrence Keep Dropping Hilarious Takes Who's Gonna Pay For Their Kids' Possible Wedding

    Eddie Murphy provided a funny response after Martin Lawrence proposed that he could pay for their kids' theoretical wedding.

  • Butler City police asking for public’s help to find missing teenager

    The Butler City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who hasn’t been in contact with family for around 48 hours.

  • State of the Union? Congress doesn't fully reflect diversity

    When lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, the Republican side of the aisle will look slightly different than it did a few years ago. Rather than row after row of white men in suits, the House Republican majority increasingly has added Black, Latino and female elected officials to their ranks, an effort toward bolstering GOP diversity that's helping to make the new Congress the most racially and ethnically diverse ever. “Diversity matters," said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

  • Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now

    Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.

  • Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address

    President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership. McCarthy on Monday vowed to be “respectful” during the address and in turn asked Biden to refrain from using the phrase “extreme MAGA Republicans,” which the president deployed on the campaign trail in 2022.

  • Wreckage, rescue and hope in Turkey's earthquake epicenter

    Zeliha Hisir tried to speak, but could barely move after her hourslong rescue Tuesday near the epicenter of a powerful earthquake that has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria. The 58-year-old woman's eyes darted around in shock and relief as a rescue crew covered her in a bright pink and green fuzzy blanket. Dressed only in shorts and a T-shirt, she had survived through freezing temperatures in Kahramanmaras.

  • AMD's PC Business Crashes Back to 2017

    2017 was a pivotal year for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). After years of shipping inferior CPUs and losing badly to rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the company launched the first iteration of its blockbuster Ryzen chips. Unfortunately for AMD, the PC market is going through a historic downturn at the exact same time that Intel is aggressively pursuing a comeback of its own.

  • Nintendo classic 'Zelda: A Link to the Past' gets an unofficial PC port

    The latest game to get the reverse-engineering treatment is 'The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.'

  • Charting the S&P 500: It Looks Like a Breakout, but…

    The amber color of the candles tells us this is the case; it has taken some time to turn from "slightly bearish" (pink) to the neutral state. With a strong January the trend is certainly in the bull's favor, but it will take at least three more months of gains to get the ship turned around.

  • Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard

    STORY: Competition for the best in artificial intelligence, or AI, is heating up.Google parent Alphabet on Monday announced plans to launch Bard - an artificial intelligence chatbot service.Bard will be released to test users before being released to the public in the coming weeks.Powering Bard is LaMDA, Google's AI that can generate prose so human-like that a company engineer last year called it sentient - or able to perceive or feel things - a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.This news follows recent statements by Microsoft that it aims to infuse AI into all its products following the launch of the explosively popular ChatGPT - the chatbot sensation which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts.Microsoft is an investor in and partner with ChatGPT's maker, OpenAI.It has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google also plans to add AI-powered features to its search engine to synthesize information to answer complex queries.Pichai said Google will give tools, first powered by LaMDA and later by other AI technology, to web developers, creators and enterprises starting next month.