Microsoft bet big on AI in 2023, but its AI future is still unclear

Will leaning into AI help Microsoft, or is this Windows 8 all over again?

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·8 min read
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Every time Microsoft launched a major AI feature this year, I couldn't help but feel more skeptical about the company's new direction. Here's Microsoft, a notoriously conservative and slow-moving giant, reshaping its products around artificial intelligence not long after most people learned generative AI existed. The last time it made such a dramatic shift we got Windows 8, a failed attempt at making its flagship OS tablet and touchscreen friendly.

Now, the company is bringing AI right into the heart of Windows and I'm left wondering: Is Microsoft jumping into artificial intelligence to actually make its products better? Or is it just trying to stake a claim as an AI innovator and pray that the technology actually lives up to the hype? At this point, it's genuinely hard to tell.

As the Zune, WebTV and Windows Phone have shown, Microsoft isn't so great at timing. Its products often either land too early to be useful (as in the case of the sluggish WebTV), or arrive far too late to make an impact (like the genuinely great Zune HD). But when the company unveiled its AI-powered Bing Chat earlier this year, it was perfectly positioned to coast on the success of ChatGPT, which by then had reportedly reached 100 million users in just two months. According to UBS analysts, that would have made ChatGPT the fastest growing consumer application in history. What better time to mate the power of generative AI with one of its notoriously beleaguered products? Microsoft had nothing to lose.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (R) speaks as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (L) looks on during the OpenAI DevDay event on November 06, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Altman delivered the keynote address at the first ever Open AI DevDay conference. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at the first OpenAI DevDay in November 2023. (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

After investing a total of $13 billion in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI (and acquiring a 49 percent stake in the process), Microsoft was probably eager to show off its shiny new toy ahead of Google and others. The introduction of Bing Chat officially kicked off Microsoft's year of AI: Copilot launched on Edge, Microsoft 365 products like Word and Powerpoint and eventually made its way to Windows 11. Even more surprising, the company recently announced that Copilot is coming to Windows 10 — a sign that it wants AI features in front of as many people as possible. (Windows 11 reportedly accounts for 26 percent of Windows installations, while Windows 10 still has 69 percent. By targeting both platforms Copilot could potentially reach up to 1.4 billion users.)

There's no doubt that Copilot makes a great first impression. Type in a few words (or speak them aloud), and it returns with direct answers to your questions, like a whip-smart assistant. There are no ads to wade through, and you only have to engage with additional links if you want. It's a glimpse at a world beyond search engines, one where AI could help guide us through an increasingly chaotic media landscape. Microsoft's Copilots can also help out in specific applications: In Edge it can summarize the webpage you're looking at; it can help to transcribe and generate action points in Teams Meetings; and it can help unearth hard to find settings in Windows (for example, you could just type "How do I turn on Night Mode?" to flip that on).

But Copilot's confident veneer hides the fact that it often makes errors and can occasionally misunderstand your questions entirely. It's far less responsive than using a typical search engine, as there's a lot of opaque AI processing happening in the background. And in my testing, it also crashes more often than you'd think, which requires a “reboot” of your session (but at least it doesn't flash a blue screen like Windows).

Windows 11 Copilot
Windows 11 Copilot (Microsoft)

In an effort to temper our expectations, Microsoft has a helpful note emblazoned atop Bing's AI chat: "Bing is powered by AI, so surprises and mistakes are possible. Please share feedback so we can improve!" Microsoft appears to show a bit of humility here by acknowledging that its AI chat isn't perfect, and it's trying to earn some brownie points by saying it's listening to your feedback. Mostly, though, that warning serves as a way out for Microsoft. It can tout Copilot's ability to write essays for you and hold vaguely realistic conversations, but the minute it screws up, the company can just say, "It's just a beta, LOL!"

The big test for Microsoft's Copilots and other generative AI tools comes down to one thing: trust. Can a user trust that it'll deliver the relevant information when it asks a question? Can we be sure Copilow will even understand our query correctly? Aaron Woodman, Microsoft's VP of Windows Marketing, tells us that trust will ultimately come down to users "kicking the tires" for themselves and seeing how well Copilot performs. "I think that type of organic growth is one that we're going to see over time," he said in an interview with Engadget at the Windows Copilot launch in September. "And I bet it'll be explosive because the value is there, and I think customers will see that very quickly."

Windows Copilot Taskbar icon
Windows Copilot Taskbar icon (Microsoft)

Woodman also believes that users will understand that Copilot won't always be perfect, especially during these early days. "I weirdly think we're probably more empathetic with people and understand where they're at with growth than we are with technology," he said. "I think the best thing that we can do is honestly own that, be transparent about it. At some level, every conversation we're in, we're trying to lean into [that] this is a growth process. We want to make sure you understand reference materials. I think people will understand that we're trying to accelerate bringing [new] technology to them."

I’ve been using Microsoft’s AI solutions since Bing Chat launched earlier this year, and while it’s helpful for simple tasks, like creating a specification table comparing two products, it hasn’t exactly changed the way I work. Microsoft also had to seriously restrict Bing Chat’s capabilities early on after it started arguing with users and issuing disturbing responses. In Windows 11, Copilot can sometimes help me find settings like dark mode, but it can’t always pull up the controls within the Copilot pane, and sometimes it just sends me to general settings menus if it can’t figure out what I’m asking for.

More recently, I’ve had disappointing conversations with Bing when I asked if it was a good time to buy a Nintendo Switch (it took some prodding for it to bring up rumors of a potential Switch follow-up coming next year), and its ability to answer questions around images is still less useful than Google’s image search.

When I took a photo of my kid’s baby monitor and asked “What is this?,” Bing was aware of its function, but it got the actual model and manufacturer wrong. That query also took five seconds to complete. The Google Image Search took half a second and correctly identified it as the Eufy Space Monitor. Score one for traditional search (and yes, I know it’s also powered by its own set of computer vision models).

Windows Copilot choosing music in Spotify
Windows Copilot choosing music in Spotify (Microsoft)

We can look to Microsoft's Github Copilot, which launched in November 2021, as one way users can learn to work with AI. It's mainly meant to serve as a partner alongside an experienced programmer: It'll look out for potential issues and it can even whip up some simple code.

According to developer Aidan Tilgner, Github Copilot can be genuinely useful for coders, so long as you keep your expectations in check. In the paper "GitHub Copilot AI pair programming: Asset or Liability?" authors Arghavan Moradi Dakhel, Vahid Majdinasab, Amin Nikanjam, Foutse Khomh, Michel C.Desmarais, and Zhen Ming Jiang found Github Copilot similarly useful, but note "it can also become a liability if it is used by novices, those who may not be familiar with the problem context and correct coding methods."

"Copilot suggests solutions that might be buggy and difficult to understand, which may be accepted as correct solutions by novices," the authors add. "Adding such buggy and complex code into software projects can highly impact their quality."

By leaning so much on Copilots in the future, Microsoft may also be tying itself too closely to OpenAI, a young company that recently went through one of the most volatile weekends in Silicon Valley history. OpenAI’s board fired CEO Sam Altman, but after a significant amount of internal pressure (and some cajoling from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella), it ultimately re-hired him a few days later. If OpenAI goes through another tumultuous event, it won’t just be Microsoft’s $13 billion investment in danger: It’ll be the company’s future plans for practically all of its products.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft’s next major Windows update, “Hudson Valley,” may arrive next year with a slew of AI enhancements in tow. That includes the ability to analyze content being displayed in video chats, an improved Copilot that can remember everything you’ve done on your PC, and better system-wide search. Some features may also require CPUs with NPUs, like AMD’s last batch of chips and Intel’s new Core Ultra hardware. That’s similar to the Windows Studio Effects features like background blurring and auto-framing, which also require NPUs.

The one constant around AI these days is that everything is changing quickly. Since I started writing this piece, Microsoft announced Copilot would be upgraded with the more powerful GPT-4 Turbo and Dall-E 3 models, which will make them even more capable. Perhaps Microsoft and OpenAI will eventually be able to fix all of the issues I’ve seen with Copilot so far, and ultimately deliver a transformative AI tool that’s easily available to everyone. But I also hoped for the best when it came to the company’s dual-screen Duo and Neo plans, and all I got in return was disappointment.

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple is reportedly looking to team up with news publishers to train its AI

    Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.

  • The biggest tech stories to watch in 2024

    These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.

  • Top robotics names discuss humanoids, generative AI and more

    What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Matthew Johnson-Roberson, CMU: Generative AI, through its ability to generate novel data and solutions, will significantly bolster the capabilities of robots. It could enable them to better generalize across a wide range of tasks, enhance their adaptability to new environments and improve their ability to autonomously learn and evolve.

  • TomTom and Microsoft team up to bring generative AI to automobiles

    TomTom is releasing a generative AI platform for automobiles which was developed with the help of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. You’ll be able to navigate, set up infotainment and a whole lot more just by conversing with the bot.

  • When it comes to generative AI in the enterprise, CIOs are taking it slow

    To hear the hype from vendors, you would think that enterprise buyers are all in when it comes to generative AI. Throughout this year, as vendors feverishly announced new generative AI-fueled products, CIOs took note. The big exception is when technology enables companies to operate more efficiently, and do more with less.

  • AI: A crazy year in review

    If there was one major story that took over 2023 it was AI. Here are some of the biggest events of the year of the AI explosion.

  • Microsoft's Seeing AI app for low-vision and blind users comes to Android

    Microsoft's Seeing AI app, which is designed to help blind and low-vision folks understand more of the world around them. is finally available on Android.

  • Relevance AI's low-code platform enables businesses to build AI teams

    Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.

  • System of intelligence — generative AI at the app layer

    Generative AI is a paradigm shift in technology, and it will spur a massive shift in enterprise spend over the next decade and beyond. Transformations of this magnitude can feel rapid on the surface, especially when they make a huge splash like generative AI has in recent months, but it’s a steep and steady climb to permeate the layers of the enterprise technology stack. Long before generative AI, enterprise applications began to deliver more consumer-like experiences by improving UIs and introducing interactive elements that would engage everyday users and accelerate workflow.

  • Meta AI adds Reels support and 'reimagine,' a way to generate new AI images in group chats, and more

    Alongside other AI updates announced today, Meta AI, the company's generative AI experience, is gaining new capabilities starting today, including the ability to create new AI images when prompted as well as support for Reels, among other things. The former, a feature called "reimagine," allows users in group chats to have more fun by recreating AI images with prompts, while the latter can turn to Reels as a resource as needed. To use reimagine in a group chat, a user would first generate an AI image with a prompt using Meta AI, the company's virtual assistant that can answer questions or generate images.

  • AI invades 'word of the year' lists at Oxford, Cambridge and Merriam-Webster

    Few would disagree that 2023 was, in the world of technology at least, dominated by artificial intelligence. The dictionaries have taken note in their "word of the year" lists, and notably all the AI-related words they highlight are, in fact, existing words that have been appropriated and regurgitated with new meanings. Cambridge's word is "hallucinate," which is of course the habit of generative AI models like ChatGPT to invent anything from dates to entire people rather than admit it doesn't know.

  • AssemblyAI lands $50M to build and serve AI speech models

    Companies are betting big on generative AI to gain a competitive edge. According to a recent survey from EY, a significant portion of businesses looking to embrace generative AI say that the field's rapid progress -- and the surge in vendors claiming to have AI expertise -- is complicating their deployment prospects. The boom is benefiting startups like AssemblyAI (which TechCrunch has covered thrice before), a self-styled "applied AI" venture that researches, trains and deploys AI models for developers and product teams to integrate into their apps and services.

  • TC+ Roundup: Amazon is not the AI leader

    Amazon has been No. 1 in the cloud for years, ever since it invented the concept in 2006. Microsoft has hitched its wagon to OpenAI, and Amazon is betting on Bedrock. Not to mention what Microsoft has done with Copilot versus Amazon’s Q debut.

  • How ChatGPT changed the world of tech in just one year

    It's only been a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, but it's impact on the world of tech will reverberate for years.

  • AI wars: Amazon is coming for Microsoft and Google

    Amazon's AWS made it clear that the company is racing to tackle rivals Microsoft and Google in the AI space.

  • Can digital watermarking protect us from generative AI?

    Digital watermarks might help content creators better authenticate their online works in an age of generative AI misinformation.

  • Amazon Web Services CEO: AI will take a giant leap forward in 2024

    AWS is all-in on AI, and they're playing the long game.

  • I make New Year's resolutions with my 4 kids. Why don't more families?

    Why resolutions are an important tradition in my home — and why other families avoid them, or find alternate ways to reflect on the new year.

  • 63,000+ shoppers swear by these comfy 'tummy control' undies — and they're under $4 a pop during Amazon's Winter Sale

    Wrote one 50-year-old fan: 'These panties smooth out my tummy and make me look flat-bellied.'

  • The 7 best after-Christmas sales you need to shop ASAP before all the good stuff is gone

    Don't wait any longer to start shopping. The post The 7 best after-Christmas sales you need to shop ASAP before all the good stuff is gone appeared first on In The Know.