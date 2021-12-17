Microsoft's Bing suspends auto suggest function in China at government's behest

A smartphone with the Microsoft Bing logo is displayed against the backdrop of a Chinese flag in this picture illustration
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp's Bing, the only major foreign search engine available in China, said it has been required by a "relevant government agency" to suspend its auto suggest function in China for 30 days.

"Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respect the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday. It did not specify reasons for the suspension.

Internet companies in China have been hit over the past year by a regulatory crackdown that has imposed fresh curbs on areas from content to customer privacy. The Chinese government has also said it wants platforms to more actively promote core socialist values.

In October, Microsoft said it would shut down its professional social networking platform LinkedIn in China, citing "a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements” in the country.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding rights abuses

    The U.S. government put investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies on Thursday, including top drone maker DJI, accusing them of complicity in the oppression of China's Uyghur minority or helping the military, further ratcheting up tensions between the world's top two economies. Blaming DJI and seven other tech firms for supporting "the biometric surveillance and tracking" of Uyghurs, the U.S. Treasury Department added them to a list of entities suspected of having Chinese military links, barring Americans from trading in their securities. Separately, the Commerce Department added China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to a trade blacklist, restricting access to U.S. exports.

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – Bearish Sentiment Leaves sub-$3,700 in Play

    Ethereum continues to struggle at $3,900. A move back through to $3,900, however, would bring $4,000 levels back into play. Avoiding the day’s $3,810 pivot will be key, however.

  • Congress passes ban on all imports from China's Xinjiang unless businesses can prove they are made without forced labor

    The move comes amid intense concerns about human rights abuses against the Uyghur, a Turkic Muslim minority ethnic group, in China's Xinjiang region.

  • Why 1 Famous Billionaire Thinks Ethereum Could Be a Monster Winner in 2022

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been a success story no matter how you look at it. Since the second half of 2015, Ethereum has delivered a gain of nearly 310,000%. Here's why one famous billionaire thinks Ethereum could be a monster winner in 2022. Mark Cuban is probably best known for three things.

  • McKinsey worked with 'Chinese government' despite assurances to Sen. Rubio, document shows

    McKinsey disclosed in a bankruptcy case that it had a commercial relationship with the "Chinese government," though it had told Sen. Rubio it had no such link.

  • China Ramps Up Iran Oil Purchases After Getting New Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China ramped up its buying of cheap Iranian crude last month after independent refiners were granted additional import quotas for 2021.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordMelania Trump Is Releasing an NFT That Will Cost 1 SOL EachNYC Sees Offices Empty, Shows Canceled as Covid Wave Sweeps InChinese Workers Are Saying Enough Is Enough, and Xi Is Not

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Looking for a growing stream of passive income? You can find it in these dividend-paying companies with great track records.

  • Why Shiba Inu Might Never Recover From This Crash

    If you took $3 and used it to purchase the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) on Jan. 1 this year, you'd have over $1.29 million today -- assuming you held on. It's a truly once-in-a-lifetime return that even the most seasoned investors typically never get to see. Not only is that return a fraction of Shiba Inu's return, but it would have taken 24 years compared to just 12 months for the token.

  • Chinese Spies Accused of Using Huawei in Secret Australia Telecom Hack

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government has warned for years that products from China’s Huawei Technologies Co., the world’s biggest maker of telecommunications equipment, pose a national security risk for any countries that use them. As Washington has waged a global campaign to block the company from supplying state-of-the-art 5G wireless networks, Huawei and its supporters have dismissed the claims as lacking evidence.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt

  • Bitcoin, Cardano, Ether and Everything Else Are Still Down 99% on CoinMarketCap

    A price glitch on the tracking site, which has since been fixed, saw crypto market caps run into trillions of dollars.

  • Why Ethereum’s ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Has Been Delayed Again

    Also: Polygon moves closer to bringing EIP 1559-style fee markets to their proof-of-stake scaling platform.

  • 'PayPal for crypto' wannabe Ramp raises $52.7M Series A round led by Balderton Capital

    In the same way that PayPal and Stripe radically changed online payments by allowing any online service to embed payments, the race is on to have the same impact on crypto assets. Ramp has now raised a $52.7 million Series A round led by Balderton Capital. Founded in 2017 by Szymon Sypniewicz (CEO) and Przemek Kowalczyk (CTO, CPO), Ramp has a non-custodial, full-stack payment infrastructure. The idea here is to open up digital assets to more businesses and users by making it possible to send or receive crypto without having to go through an exchange like Coinbase, for instance.

  • Cybersecurity experts warn software flaw threatens millions of users globally

    Cybersecurity experts and government officials are scrambling to contain what some are calling "the worst cyber vulnerability in history." The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's warning follows the discovery of a technical flaw in popular open-source software, Apache Log4J, used by companies and consumers around the globe. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson has more.

  • Amazon cloud unit recovers from brief outage affecting third-party services

    AWS's dashboard that logs outages showed that it had resolved the issue affecting internet connectivity to Oregon and northern California regions. AWS, a public cloud service provider, supports the online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix. According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, said on Twitter that users could once again access its site after several issues affected its services earlier.

  • Gas Fees Could Be Ethereum's Kryptonite

    Gas fees -- or the fees paid to process and validate transactions in a crypto ecosystem -- have become a huge problem for the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain. What was once an annoyance is now a very real cost, with transactions costing $100 or more just for simple acqusitions. Until a transition to a proof-of-stake transaction process is completed in 2022, gas fees will be high and Ethereum doesn't have a great answer to cryptocurrencies offering lower fees and faster transaction times. The high cost of gas fees earlier this year was initially a positive sign for Ethereum.

  • Experience internet problems recently? You're not alone — here's what's behind it

    Outages at Amazon, Comcast and other providers have caused widespread disruptions with global consequences, highlighting internet availability and reliability issues.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Axie Infinity

    Well, these interesting features of the NFT-based game Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) happen to be the primary basis for why many investors are considering this token. Axie Infinity is one of a number of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies making waves lately. This sort of price performance is enough to entice many investors to look at this token. Let's dive into why investors may want to consider Axie Infinity Shard, the governance token of the NFT game Axie Infinity.

  • LionTree explores accepting cryptocurrency for services

    The banker who advised some of the biggest media mergers of 2021 said on Wednesday he was exploring ways to accept cryptocurrency as payment for services, a powerful endorsement of the budding digital currency. LionTree Chairman and CEO Aryeh Bourkoff cited the example of a group of individuals pooling $40 million worth of ether cryptocurrency to attempt to acquire a privately owned copy of the U.S. Constitution at auction, and donate the document to a museum. Bourkoff said cryptocurrency holds the potential of fulfilling the internet’s promise of empowering individuals.

  • DirecTV will hike prices for most streaming plans next month

    DirecTV is hiking prices for most of its streaming services in 2022 following its spinoff from AT&T.

  • Fretting about data security, China's government expands its use of 'golden shares'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese government has been expanding its practice of taking minority stakes in private companies beyond those specialising in online news and content to firms possessing large amounts of key data, two people with knowledge of the matter said. It has made a de facto special management stake or "golden share" arrangement with Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, a Chinese platform arranging trucking services, according to one of the people. Troubled Didi Global Inc has also been in talks about a golden share for its core ride-hailing business, a third source with direct knowledge of the matter said.