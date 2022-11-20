Microsoft's Black Friday deals cut more than $500 off Surface device bundles

Microsoft’s Black Friday deals are in full swing, meaning you can save a ton on Surface devices, Xbox accessories and more right now. Surface fans will want to check out the bundles on sale for the holiday shopping season. Microsoft is one of your best bets if you want to get most things you’ll need to make a Surface device your own all in one shot, while retailers like Amazon tend to have good deals on devices only.

Shop Surface bundles at Microsoft

One of our favorite bundles is on the Surface Laptop Go 2, which made our list of best cheap Windows laptops. Depending on the configuration you choose, you can save more than $200 on a bundle that includes the notebook, a Surface Mobile Mouse and a three-year protection plan. The most affordable config will run you just over $655, and that gets you the Go 2 with a Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. But we recommend springing for the next model up — that one has 8GB of RAM, along with the rest of the same specs, and the bundle will cost you just over $735. You’ll appreciate those extra 4GB of RAM when you’re doing any kind of multitasking, including having a plethora of Edge tabs open while running a couple of other apps at the same time.

While most discounts are on slightly older Surface device bundles, there are a couple available for the new Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5. For the Pro 9, you can save at minimum $80 on a bundle that includes the two-in-one, a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, a Microsoft 365 subscription and a two-year protection plan. Arguably most importantly, you can choose from either the Intel- or ARM-powered Pro 9s for this Essential Bundle, and we recommend going with the former to get the best performance possible. As for the Essential Bundle for the Laptop 5, you’re getting the same things as in the Pro 9 bundles, albeit without the keyboard attachment.

If you already have your computer of choice, Microsoft also has a number of good Xbox deals to consider. Not only can you get $50 off the Xbox Series S and get a headset along with it, but the company is also matching a lot of the Xbox controller deals we first spotted at Amazon. That's all on top Microsoft knocking up to 67 percent off certain Xbox titles, too.

Shop Xbox deals at Microsoft

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.