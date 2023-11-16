Microsoft Black Friday deals include up to $800 off the Surface Pro 9

Microsoft is offering a steep, and relatively rare, discount on the Surface Pro 9 hybrid tablet as part of a larger Black Friday sales event. The savings fluctuate depending on which model you purchase, but you could save $800 on the absolute top-of-the-line model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, bringing the price down to $1,800 from $2,600. This is a record-low deal for this particular SKU.

The discounted models offer 8GB to 32GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of solid-state storage. You have your choice between the 12th Gen Intel i5, the 12th Gen Intel i7, Microsoft’s proprietary Arm-based SQ2 chip or even the latest SQ3 chip. With this in mind, discounts range from $50 all the way to the aforementioned $800. Unfortunately, these deals don't ship with a keyboard or a stylus.

There has been some confusion between the Arm-based models and the Intel models. Simply put, the Intel models are for power users and the Arm-based models are more for general use. Yes, even though the SQ chips are newer, the Intel chips are faster. In our review of last year’s Surface Pro 9 SQ3, we called it a compromised machine compared to its Intel-based siblings.

With that said, the Surface line is well-regarded for a number of reasons. The 13-inch screen is gorgeous, the form factor is on-point and Microsoft makes it easy to source replacement parts, unlike certain rivals.

These deals are also available on Amazon, if that’s your preferred retail experience. You can grab an Intel i7 version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage for $1,100, a savings of $500. You can also grab the aforementioned flagship tablet for $1,800, the same price as ordering directly from Microsoft. The company's wider Black Friday deal also offers discounts on the Laptop 5 and Laptop Studio 2, among others.

