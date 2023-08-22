Microsoft is bringing Python to Excel

Frederic Lardinois
·1 min read
0

Microsoft today announced the public preview of Python in Excel, which will allow advanced spreadsheet users to combine scripts in the popular Python language and their usual Excel formulas in the same workbook.

This feature will first roll out to Microsoft 365 Insiders as part of the Excel for Windows beta channel. Yet while the feature will first only be available in the desktop version of Excel, Microsoft notes that the Python calculations will run in the Microsoft Cloud. Python runs perfectly well on any modern PC, so I'm not sure why Microsoft went the cloud route here.

"Now you can do advanced data analysis in the familiar Excel environment by accessing Python directly from the Excel ribbon," Stefan Kinnestrand, the GM for Modern Work at Microsoft, explains. "No set up or installation is required. Using Excel’s built-in connectors and Power Query, you can easily bring external data into Python in Excel workflows."

Image Credits: Microsoft

Microsoft partnered with data science platform Anaconda to bring this feature to life. The company is using the Anaconda Python distribution -- running in Azure -- to bring the most popular Python libraries to Excel, including the likes of Matplotlib and seaborn for data visualization.

To try this out, you'll have to join the Microsoft 365 Insider Program and opt for the beta channel to get the latest Excel builds. From there, it's just a question of selecting "insert Python" in the Formulas ribbon to get started.

It's worth noting that there have long been libraries that allowed Python users to work with Excel files, as well as (paid) Excel add-ons like PyXLL that bring Python's functionality to Microsoft's spreadsheets, too.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft adjusts its Activision deal in a bid to win UK approval

    A restructured proposal from the tech giant would transfer streaming rights for all Activision games over the next 15 years to Ubisoft.

  • UK's CMA confirms decision to block Microsoft-Activision but opens fresh probe of restructured deal proposal

    The UK's antitrust regulator has confirmed its April decision to block the $68.7BN Microsoft-Activision gaming mega-merger -- rejecting arguments by Microsoft that it should overturn its original prohibition because of developments since the original decision. Under the restructured proposal the tech giant would not acquire the cloud streaming rights to all current and future Activision games released during the next 15 years (excluding in the European Economic Area (EEA)). Instead the cloud streaming rights will be divested to Ubisoft prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.

  • 'NBA 2K24' introduces a LeBron era and more updates

    It will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

  • Meta releases an AI model that can transcribe and translate close to 100 languages

    In its quest to develop AI that can understand a range of different dialects, Meta has created an AI model, SeamlessM4T, that can translate and transcribe close to 100 languages across text and speech. Available in open source along with SeamlessAlign, a new translation data set, Meta claims that SeamlessM4T represents a "significant breakthrough" in the field of AI-powered speech-to-speech and speech-to-text. "Our single model provides on-demand translations that enable people who speak different languages to communicate more effectively," Meta writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.

  • It's official: Threads launches its highly anticipated web app

    Starting today, Instagram Threads will begin the rollout of one of its most-requested features: the ability to use the service via the web, while logged in. At launch, Threads users will be able to post, view their feed, and interact with posts from the desktop, the company says, but the experience won't be in complete parity with the Threads mobile app just yet. For instance, web users won't be able to certain things like edit their profile or send a thread over to Instagram DMs (direct messages).

  • Netflix announces interactive story game for ‘Love is Blind’ fans

    Netflix just announced a new mobile game that many “Love is Blind” fans will want to know about. Netflix Stories is an upcoming interactive fiction story game designed to let viewers experience the worlds and characters from popular Netflix films and series. The first game launching on the app is Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, which is meant to give players an idea of what it’s like to be wrapped up in a social experiment where singles try to find love before seeing what the other person looks like.

  • Stocks edge higher, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today

    Stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a tech rally on Monday reversed some of the lackadaisical trading we've seen so far in August.

  • Meta confirms AI 'off-switch' incoming to Facebook, Instagram in Europe

    Meta has confirmed that non-personalized content feeds are incoming on Facebook and Instagram in the European Union ahead of the August 25 deadline for compliance with the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Meta's move follows a similar announcement by TikTok earlier this month. The DSA requires larger platforms and search engines (so-called VLOPs and VLOSE) to provide users in the region with the ability to switch off AI-driven "personalization" -- a feature which selects and displays content based on tracking and profiling individual users.

  • Grip Security raises $41M to help enterprises manage their SaaS identity risk

    Grip Security, which provides businesses with the tools to protect their SaaS applications and describes itself as the "industry's first SaaS security control plane," today announced that it has raised a $41 million Series B funding round led by Third Point Ventures. Previous investors YL Ventures, Intel Capital and The Syndicate Group also participated in this round, which brings Grip's total funding to $66 million. Since launching in 2021, the company has sharpened its messaging a bit to focus a bit more on its capabilities to reduce SaaS identity risk, something that's top of mind for a lot of enterprises.

  • The Morning After: The voice of Mario is stepping away from games after nearly three decades

    The biggest news stories this morning: The voice of Mario is stepping away from games, Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the Moon, Hard sail test aims to reduce cargo ship emissions by 30 percent.

  • Cerby lands $17M to manage access to 'nonstandard' enterprise apps

    Bel Lepe, a former Google software engineer, tells me that it always seemed risky to him that there were apps business users needed and used, but that IT and security teams were unwilling to approve them because of their lack of support for identity standards. "Security tools have traditionally been built with only security and IT users in mind, but many apps that businesses depend on don’t support security standards," Lepe said in an email interview. Lepe tried to simply live with the problem as his career took him through various startups and organizations.

  • Dipp uses AI to fix bottlenecks between marketing and design teams

    Before founding dipp, Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov spent 15 years working as art directors in New York City. “Salespeople have sales needs, they communicate with the marketing team and then once the marketing team has a direction they brief a designer, then the designer goes back to the marketer, and then the marketer goes back to the designer,” she said. Dipp was launched three years ago to automate much of that workflow, and allow marketing and design teams to collaborate more effectively, while focusing on their own performance metrics.

  • 2024 election: Why Americans are stuck with Biden vs. Trump for now

    Large numbers of Americans are unhappy with the idea of a Biden vs. Trump rematch, polls show, but both the Democratic and Republican parties appear to be paralyzed, unable to do anything about it. Here's why.

  • Rode's Wireless Pro mic kit lets you forget about 'clipped' audio

    The Wireless Pro from Rode includes a lot of user-requested features -- from a charging case to 32-bit float audio. But at $399 it comes at premium.

  • Official Xbox Series X console skins are coming soon, starting with 'Starfield' and camo options

    Microsoft is starting to offer official wraps for the Xbox Series X to give the console a customizable look. Along with two camouflage colors, Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo, a Starfield-inspired wrap will be available. Pre-orders for the $45 wraps are open now.

  • Keke Palmer's relationship with Darius Jackson described as 'business as usual' amid breakup reports. The latest on the saga.

    A new interview with Palmer calls Jackson her "partner" and says it's "still business as usual" between them. So what about that breakup?

  • Lionel Messi to start again Wednesday against FC Cincinnati after Inter Miami's Leagues Cup title run

    The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.

  • Max Q: SpaceX's Bandwagon program is a big deal, actually

    SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market.

  • Teeny EV startup Arcimoto hooks up with defense contractor

    What happens when a maker of tiny electric vehicles dips its wheels into the military industrial complex? On Monday, Arcimoto said it is diversifying beyond its usual business via a partnership with Department of Defense contractor Matbock. The company also makes an "e-trike" and some commercial vehicles, including this impossibly small box truck (in the loosest sense) and an EV for paramedics.

  • I'm a kitchen product writer, and this is the only stainless steel cleaner I use

    It makes my streaky appliances shine, and smells great, too!