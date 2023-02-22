Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks

FILE - The Microsoft Bing logo and the website's page are shown in this photo taken in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream — less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails. The company said Wednesday, Feb. 22, it is bringing the new AI technology to its Bing smartphone app, as well as the app for its Edge internet browser. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MATT O'BRIEN
·2 min read

Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream — less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails.

The company said Wednesday it is bringing the new AI technology to its Bing smartphone app, as well as the app for its Edge internet browser.

Putting the new AI-enhanced search engine into the hands of smartphone users is meant to give Microsoft an advantage over Google, which dominates the internet search business but hasn't yet released such a chatbot to the public.

In the two weeks since Microsoft unveiled its revamped Bing, more than a million users around the world have experimented with a public preview of the new product after signing up for a waitlist to try it. Microsoft said most of those users responded positively, but others found Bing was insulting them, professing its love or voicing other disturbing or bizarre language.

Powered by some of the same technology behind the popular writing tool ChatGPT, built by Microsoft partner OpenAI, the new Bing is part of an emerging class of AI systems that have mastered human language and grammar after ingesting a huge trove of books and online writings. They can compose songs, recipes and emails on command, or concisely summarize concepts with information found across the internet. But they are also error-prone and unwieldy.

Reports of Bing's odd behavior led Microsoft to look for a way to curtail Bing’s propensity to respond with strong emotional language to certain questions. It’s mostly done that by limiting the length and time of conversations with the chatbot, forcing users to start a fresh chat after several turns. But the upgraded Bing also now politely declines questions that it would have responded to just a week ago.

“I’m sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation,” it says when asked technical questions about how it works or the rules that guide it. “I’m still learning so I appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Microsoft said its new technology will also be integrated into its Skype messaging service.

Recommended Stories

  • War of Words Over zkEVMs Might Portend Long Struggle to Tech Maturity

    As Polygon and Matter Labs race to bring their zkEVMs to market, both will need to make compromises in the name of security.

  • SpaceX astronaut missions for NASA: Crew-6 updates

    Read the latest news about SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station for NASA.

  • Develop vaccines for all animal influenza strain, says incoming WHO chief scientist

    Governments should invest in vaccines for all strains of influenza virus that exist in the animal kingdom as an insurance policy in case of an outbreak in humans, the incoming chief scientist at the World Health Organization said on Monday. Countries ranging from the United States and Britain to France and Japan have suffered record losses of poultry in outbreaks of avian flu in the past year. The recent spread to mammals of H5N1 - commonly known as bird flu – needed to be monitored, but the risk to humans remained low, the WHO said earlier this month.

  • Six killed in Russian rocket attack as Putin delivers speech, Ukraine says

    At least one Russian rocket slammed into a busy street in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killing six people, officials said, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech marking a year of war in Ukraine. Photographs posted online by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier shown corpses lying in the street. Local authorities said Kherson came under fire from multiple rocket launchers as Putin delivered a speech describing the West as the aggressor and depicting his country as not waging war on the Ukrainian people.

  • Nury Martinez is gone, but distrust remains high as Valley voters weigh a replacement

    Seven candidates are on the ballot to succeed former Councilmember Nury Martinez in an April 4 special election. Martinez resigned in October after she was heard on a leaked tape making racist remarks.

  • Did Walmart's Dividend Just Become More Attractive to Passive Income Investors?

    Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported earnings on Feb. 21, which gave passive income investors an update on Walmart's dividend prospects. This video takes a look at Walmart's latest earnings from the viewpoint of a dividend investor.

  • Blinken: U.S. will back quake-hit Turkey, raises NATO

    STORY: Visiting the country after its devastating earthquakes, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged U.S. aid for Turkey on Monday (February 20).He spoke after a Sunday visit to the quake zone, where rescue work was winding down two weeks after the worst disaster in the country's modern history. "The United States is here to support you in your time of need and we'll be by your side as long as it takes to recover and rebuild."The quake wasn't the only subject on the agenda, though. Blinken wasted no time in pushing his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on speedy NATO accession for Sweden and Finland - something Washington strongly supports. The two countries applied to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.But, they faced unexpected objections from Turkey. Ankara says Stockholm has harbored what Turkey calls members of terrorist groups, and recently indicated it would approve only Finland for NATO membership.Cavusoglu said that all parties in the alliance must convince Sweden in particular to take more action to address Ankara's concerns, and win its support for the bid."Finland and Sweden have already taken concrete steps to fulfill the commitments they made under the trilateral memorandum agreement that they signed with Turkiye on the margins of the NATO summit in Madrid. We welcome and appreciate those steps, I think they are quite significant."Cavusoglu added that suspended talks with Sweden and Finland would resume "soon" in Brussels though - an indication of easing tensions between Stockholm and Ankara.Relations between NATO allies Turkey and the U.S. have been strained since 2019, when Ankara acquired Russian missile defense systems.But, the U.S. State Department has offered a total of $185 million in humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria.The death toll from the quakes now stands at more than 46,000 people across both countries.

  • New Microsoft Bing Chat rolling out to mobile devices with voice search

    This begins to roll out to some users on Bing and Edge mobile apps on iOS and Android. The post New Microsoft Bing Chat rolling out to mobile devices with voice search appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Lincoln Riley tight end use at USC is a point of fascination

    One wonders how much #USC's tight end use will evolve if Duce Robinson comes aboard. More at the @VoiceOfCFB.

  • When not to buy a heat pump – and how to work out if replacing your boiler will save you money

    Heat pumps are poised to take over from gas boilers in the race towards achieving Net Zero.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Artificial intelligence is getting a lot of attention in 2023, but a lot of the coverage is more hype than substance. Behind the scenes, there is a lot of value being created, but it may not be in the areas you think.

  • The Morning After: The Kindle Store’s hottest new author is ChatGPT

    The top news stories today: The Kindle Store’s hottest new author is ChatGPT, The production company behind 'M3GAN' and 'Get Out' is moving into horror games, Microsoft will put Xbox games on GeForce Now in an attempt to win over regulators.

  • Katie Baunach murder: Prosecutors seek death penalty for ex-husband Ian Baunach

    Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Ian Baunach, the Hendry County bodybuilder accused of murdering his ex-wife after Hurricane Ian.

  • OpenAI's Foundry will let customers buy dedicated compute to run its AI models

    OpenAI is quietly launching a new developer platform that lets customers run the company's newer machine learning models, like GPT-3.5, on dedicated capacity. In screenshots of documentation published to Twitter by users with early access, OpenAI describes the forthcoming offering, called Foundry, as "designed for cutting-edge customers running larger workloads." If the screenshots are to be believed, Foundry -- whenever it launches -- will deliver a "static allocation" of compute capacity (perhaps on Azure, OpenAI's preferred public cloud platform) dedicated to a single customer.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock You Can Confidently Pay a Premium For and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are all the rage -- but not all next-big-thing investments are worth buying.

  • Commanders expected to franchise tag DT Da’Ron Payne

    It sounds like one of the Bears' top free agent options will soon be off the market as the Commanders are expected to tag Da'Ron Payne.

  • Bears trade rumors don't come together in PFF writeup

    Many Bears fans have dreamed of Ryan Poles trading for Tee Higgins or DeAndre Hopkins, but PFF predicts those WRs will go elsewhere.

  • The housing market correction just took a new turn

    "Builders have taken their medicine for the most part right now on pricing," says Rick Palacios Jr., head of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

  • You Shouldn’t Use Your Phone Number for Two-Factor Authentication, Anyway

    You should be using two-factor authentication (2FA) with each and every one of your accounts that allows it. You probably already do for at least some accounts, and it probably pisses you off from time to time. Every time you try to log in, you need to find your phone, check the code they texted you, and enter it to proceed. It’s all worth it in the name of account security though, right? Well, kinda. If you’re using your phone number to log into accounts, you’re actually putting yourself at unn

  • Apple Rarely Holds Sales — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

    Apple rarely discounts its products, but we found these Presidents' Day sales on its latest tech with up to 45% off