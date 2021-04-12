Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·2 min read

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion.

Microsoft will pay $56 per share cash. That's a 23% premium to Nuance's Friday closing price. The companies value the transaction including debt at $19.7 billion. 

Shares of Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance surged more than 17% in Monday morning trading. 

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019. The Redmond, Washington, company said that the deal will double its total addressable market in the health care provider industry, bringing its total addressable market in health care to nearly $500 billion. 

Nuance’s products include the Dragon Ambient eXperience, Dragon Medical One and PowerScribe One for radiology reporting, all clinical speech recognition SaaS offerings built on Microsoft Azure. The company's products are currently used by more than 55% of physicians and 75% of radiologists in the U.S., and by 77% of U.S. hospitals. Its health care cloud revenue experienced 37% year-over-year growth in fiscal 2020. 

“AI is technology’s most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

Aside from health care, Nuance provides AI expertise and customer engagement solutions across interactive voice response, virtual assistants, and digital and biometric solutions to companies in all industries. This will join with Microsoft’s cloud, including Azure, Teams, and Dynamics 365, to deliver next-generation customer engagement and security solutions.

The transaction is Microsoft’s second largest deal following its $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. Last September, it bought video game maker ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. 

“This is the right acquisition at the right time with Microsoft doubling down on its health care initiatives over the coming years,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients. 

Ives said the transaction fits well into Microsoft's health care portfolio and comes at a time that hospitals and doctors are embracing next-generation AI capabilities.

Mark Benjamin will continue as Nuance CEO. 

The transaction is expected to close this year. It still needs approval from Nuance shareholders. 

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft buys Nuance for nearly $20 billion as it readies deal frenzy

    Microsoft announced Monday it would buy Nuance Communications, a software company that focuses on speech recognition through artificial intelligence, in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion (including debt assumption).Why it matters: This is Microsoft's second-largest acquisition, behind the $26.2 billion deal for LinkedIn in 2016.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Microsoft is trying to leapfrog competitors like Google and Amazon as they face record antitrust scrutiny.Its cloud business has also been booming during the pandemic. Microsoft's stock hit an all-time high on Friday, as it approaches $2 trillion in market value. Details: Nuance makes money by selling software tools that help to transcribe speech. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company, for example, powered the speech recognition engine behind Apple's voice assistant, Siri. The big picture: The deals Microsoft is eyeing are significantly larger than its usual targets. Microsoft tried to buy TikTok's U.S. operations last year in a deal reportedly valued between $10 billion to $30 billion. Reports suggest it's in advanced talks with gaming chat app Discord for a deal worth more than $10 billion. A report in February suggested Microsoft was eyeing a takeover of Pinterest, worth $53 billion on the public market. Last September, it bought gaming giant ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. Bottom line: Aside from its acquisition of Linkedin, Microsoft's biggest deals have all been worth less than $10 billion. (The company purchased aQuantive for roughly $6 billion in 2007 and Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011. It bought Nokia for $7.2 billion in 2014 and and GitHub for $7.5 billion in 2019.)More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Microsoft is acquiring Nuance Communications for $19.7B

    Microsoft agreed today to acquire Nuance Communications, a leader in speech to text software, for $19.7 billion. In a post announcing the deal, the company said this was about increasing its presence in the healthcare vertical, a place where Nuance has done well in recent years. In fact, the company announced the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare last year, and this deal is about accelerating its presence there.

  • Fed’s Jerome Powell says U.S. economy is ready to ‘start growing much more quickly’

    The U.S. economy is ready to take off, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Sunday. In an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” which released a snippet Sunday morning, Powell said increased growth should create more jobs. “What we’re seeing now is really an economy that seems to be at an inflection point,” Powell said in the interview.

  • Stock market sets high bar for earnings season

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi discuss what to expect for Q1 2021 earnings season.

  • Bank earnings, retail sales: What to know this week

    A deluge of corporate earnings results and economic data due for release this week will test investors after the stock market's latest record-setting rally.

  • Microsoft Will Pay $19.7 Billion for Speech-Recognition Company Nuance

    Microsoft said it clinched a deal to buy Nuance Communications, a pioneering voice-recognition tech company, in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance’s net debt. It would be the second-biggest acquisition for Microsoft behind its $26 billion deal for LinkedIn in 2016. Microsoft expects the deal to close in calendar year 2021, […]

  • Alibaba, Hit by Antitrust Fine, Vows to Help Vendors With Fee Cuts

    Alibaba said it would invest in measures to support merchants on its platform, two days after China’s antitrust regulator imposed a record fine against the company for abusing its dominant position over vendors and rivals in the country’s e-commerce industry.

  • Major U.S. Stock Indexes Plow Higher with S&P 500, Dow Closing at Records

    U.S. Stocks linked to the recovering economy led the gains again amid the accelerating vaccine rollout.

  • Nuance Communications Soars on Microsoft Buyout, Alibaba Gains, and the Stock Market Is Ticking Lower

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stocks were headed for a lower opening as earnings season gets started this week. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 52 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.

  • INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems ("KORU" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KRMD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 4, ...

  • Alibaba shares soar as it plays down hit from record $2.78 bn fine

    Shares in tech giant Alibaba climbed more than six percent Monday as the ecommerce titan reassured investors that a record $2.78 billion antitrust fine imposed by China would have little impact on its operations.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell says U.S. economy is at an "inflection point"

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday that the U.S. economy is at an "inflection point," with growth and job creation forecasts looking strong.Of note: In his interview with CBS' Scott Pelley, Powell said it's "highly unlikely" the Fed would raise interest rates this year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I hate to even think. It would've been so much worse,” says Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about what would have happened to the economy if the COVID Relief Bill had never passed. “Congress, in effect, replaced people's income... It was heroic.” https://t.co/DBxHHcW2Hx pic.twitter.com/oFGfuZzoXb— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 11, 2021 Driving the news: "What we're seeing now is really an economy that seems to be much at an inflection point, and that's because of widespread vaccination and strong fiscal support, strong monetary policy support," Powell said in the interview."We feel like we're at a place where the economy's about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly."Yes, but: Powell's forecast is based on there not being another wave of COVID-19."I would identify the principal risk to our economy right now really is that the disease would spread again more quickly," Powell said."We do see cases. They're at a much lower level. But we see them moving up now. And that's troubling. It's going to be smart if people can continue to socially distance and wear masks."Threat level: Powell told Pelley the risk that the Fed was watching out for the most now was the threat of a cyber breach. Officials were bracing for a range of scenarios — from payment utility breakdowns concerning individuals and large financial institutions to the financial system being brought to a halt. "There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now," Powell noted."And the government is working hard on that. So are all the private sector companies. There's a lot of effort going in to deal with those threats. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world."For the record: President Biden took office a month after it was revealed that suspected Russian hackers launched a massive cyberattack on multiple government agencies and U.S. companies. The Biden administration is working on an executive order to bolster federal cybersecurity following the hacking of SolarWinds and the Microsoft Exchange Server — which was targeted by a cyber espionage unit backed by the Chinese government, it emerged earlier this month.Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outlined earlier this month a plan to counter online attacks and said the Biden administration is committed to a newly created Senate-confirmed national cyber director role for success, but the position has yet to be filled.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fed's Powell: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'

    The U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the months ahead, but also risks if a hasty reopening leads to a continued increase in coronavirus cases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said. In an interview on the CBS news magazine "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday night, Powell echoed both his recent optimism about the economy and a now-familiar warning that the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet been fully defeated. The impact of vaccinations should mean any coming spike in cases is not as severe and does not have the same disastrous effects on public health and the economy as prior surges.

  • Alibaba Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Antitrust Remarks

    China's largest e-commerce operator said it would roll out new measures and incentives to help keep businesses on its platforms.

  • Microsoft is reportedly close to buying speech tech giant Nuance

    Microsoft is reportedly in late talks to buy Nuance for $16 billion, giving it advantages in speech tech and AI.

  • Alibaba shrugs off $2.75 billion antitrust fine, shares rally

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd does not expect any material impact from the antitrust crackdown in China that will push it to overhaul how it deals with merchants, its CEO said on Monday, after regulators fined the e-commerce giant $2.75 billion for abusing market dominance. U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba jumped 8.6% and were set for their best day since July last year as a key source of uncertainty for the company was removed, and on relief the fine and steps ordered were not more onerous. Alibaba has come under intense scrutiny since billionaire founder Jack Ma's public criticism of the Chinese regulatory system in October.

  • Why stocks are at a record even with the dark cloud of higher taxes hanging overhead

    J.P. Morgan serves up three reasons why stocks are shrugging off fears of higher corporate taxes.

  • Nvidia Analyst Day Preview: What You Need to Know, According to RBC

    Nvidia (NVDA) will kick off the week with its annual Analyst Day. While RBC’s Mitch Steves doesn’t expect the company to meaningfully alter its guidance or long-term outlook, the analyst has made a list of items investors should look out for. Of most interest to Steves, will be the Q&A segment, which should provide “incremental data points” around Data Center, Automotive and Ethereum Mining. The latter, especially, is expected to make a positive quarterly impact as part of Nvidia’s main revenue driver - the gaming division. Steves anticipates a significant beat within the segment, boosted by a surge in Ethereum mining. While not gaming per se, mining involves GPUs, and Steves explains how Nvidia stands to benefit from the current bullish crypto environment. “Using information from the public blockchain data we can see that the Ethereum Hash rate has increased by 163,533 GH/s from January 31 to April 8. This represents the amount of computing power being added to the network, and if we assume a $699 ASP with an average hash rate of 100MH/s it results in ~$1.15B in total revenue,” the 5-star analyst noted. “Roughly 2/3 of this likely comes from NVDA GPUs, and we take another 66% cut of the revenue line due to distribution, which results in ~$500M so far in the quarter.” Crypto mining is already old hat when compared to another trend set to become increasingly lucrative. Steves notes the change in investor interest around the “inflection point for self-driving cars/self-driving NVDA content.” The analyst expects “meaningful revenue” from this opportunity for Nvidia’s Automotive segment by 2023. Elsewhere, Steves says “product cycle comparisons from last year and the Mellanox transaction” have investors expecting Data Center revenue to drop. Steves isn’t worried here, though, and believes “demand remains healthy.” So, that’s nice for Nvidia, but what does it all mean for investors? Steves rates NVDA as Outperform (i.e., Buy) backed by a $610 price target. There’s modest upside of 6% from current levels. (To watch Steves’ track record, click here) The rest of the Street is more upbeat. The forecast is for 12-month gains of 12.5% given the average price target stands at $647.88. Rating wise, Nvidia remains a Wall Street favorite; based on 24 Buys vs. 4 Holds, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Strong Buy. (See Nvidia stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Know the Rules for Roth 401(k) Rollovers

    You may be less sure, though, of your options when you leave an employer with whom you hold a Roth 401(k), the newer and less prevalent cousin of the traditional 401(k). If your job is at stake, or you are considering a career move, here are your options regarding your Roth 401(k) account when changing employers. For the most part, your choices for a Roth 401(k) follow those of a traditional 401(k), but the transfers should be to Roth versions of the available accounts.

  • Microsoft will acquire speech-tech giant Nuance for $19.7 billion

    Nuance already works with Microsoft on its Healthcare Cloud, now it'll be part of Microsoft's cloud business entirely.