Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard

Microsoft is paying nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of 'Candy Crush' and ‘Call of Duty,’ as it seeks an edge in the fiercely competitive businesses of mobile gaming and virtual-reality technology. (Jan. 18)

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Buy Activision, Expands Gaming Footprint

    Microsoft (MSFT) announced plans to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, which will make it the third-largest gaming company in the world.

  • How MSFT’s Huge Gaming Deal Impacts ETFs

    Deal would make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in the world.

  • Xbox-owner Microsoft to buy Activision in deal valuing Call Of Duty games maker at $70bn

    Microsoft said it’s buying Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games, Bloomberg reports. In its largest purchase ever, Microsoft will pay $95 a share in cash for one of the US’s biggest gaming publishers, known for titles like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft but which is also grappling with a cultural upheaval over its treatment of women. Activision Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick will continue to serve in that role, Microsoft said.

  • Microsoft to buy 'Call of Duty' maker for $68.7b

    Microsoft announced Tuesday it was acquiring "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" video game maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash.It's the biggest deal in gaming industry history, and would make the Xbox producer the third-largest gaming company by revenue.Microsoft's offer of $95 per share is at a premium of 45% to Activision's Friday close. Microsoft has been making big investments in gaming, scooping up "Minecraft" maker Mojang Studios and Zenimax in multi-billion dollar deals in recent years.Activision games like "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch" give Microsoft's Xbox platform an edge over Sony's Playstation, which has held a steady stream of exclusive games for years.Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a statement "Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms." Shares in Activision have slumped more than 37% since hitting their record high last year, largely hurt by allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct at the company.Activision on Monday said it was still addressing those allegations and had fired or pushed out more than three dozen employees and disciplined another 40 since July.

  • Microsoft Is Bringing Activision Blizzard Games To Game Pass

    Alongside news that Microsoft is preparing to acquire Activision Blizzard for $70 billion, the Xbox console maker has confirmed that games from the recently troubled Call of Duty and Warcraft publisher will make their way to Xbox Game Pass.

  • PlayStation’s Best-Selling Series Of 2021 Could Become Xbox-Exclusive

    The NPD Group released its annual tally of gaming sales for 2021 today, pretty much at the very second Microsoft announced it would buy mega-publisher Activision Blizzard for approximately the GDP of Luxembourg. The top-selling console game for 2021 was the same as it is as it is nearly every year: the latest Call of Duty game. Uh-oh, PlayStation.

