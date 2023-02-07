Microsoft CEO Sees AI as New Way to Win Search Battle: Q&A

Microsoft CEO Sees AI as New Way to Win Search Battle: Q&A
Dina Bass
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- With Microsoft Corp. adding artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI to its Bing search engine, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella sees another opportunity to challenge Google’s dominance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s been a long time coming for the 55-year-old executive. Nadella oversaw engineering when Microsoft was building Bing in the mid-2000s, when the company was struggling to win market share. This time around, Google’s advantage as the incumbent will matter less, Nadella said Tuesday.

The Microsoft AI model for search — called Prometheus and built on some of the same technology OpenAI used for the viral ChatGPT chatbot — will allow it to make the biggest leap ever in the relevance of search results, he said. The new Bing adds the ability to chat and can even help users compose emails and other content.

  • Read more: Microsoft Unveils Bing Search Using OpenAI Technology

But Google isn’t standing still. The company said Monday that its own conversational AI service, Bard, is opening up to trusted testers — and that Google is readying the platform for the public “in the coming weeks.”

“The entire search category is now going through a sea change,” Nadella said in an interview with Bloomberg. “That opportunity comes very few times.”The following conversation was edited for length and clarity.

Search hasn’t changed much in a long time. What’s happening now?

To be able to rethink search — those opportunities come few and far between. It’s a little bit like what Google did back in the day between AltaVista and Google, and that opportunity is back again. And so that’s why I kind of call it the first day of a new race.

Does Google’s lead matter in this new search world?

They are the 800-pound gorilla in here. And the thing that’s exciting is the fact that they will have to innovate. It’s a new paradigm. It’s a new day, and search innovation is back into the forefront. The fact that the largest software category with the best economics is back in contest is just fantastic.

It’s fantastic for users. It’s fantastic for publishers. It’s fantastic for advertisers, and it’s good for suppliers. Ultimately, any company only stays relevant if you can reinvent yourself. You have to rebuild yourself all the time, and Google, I’m sure will be thinking their thoughts on what it takes for them to be relevant.

What else will be disrupted by AI?

What is it that Microsoft got right in its 48 years? It’s our ability to make these transitions when they’re big. And some we got; some we didn’t. Like mobile, we clearly missed. We got the last one in cloud. We got the PC to server. We really got even the internet to a large degree. But that is what it takes.

What is important is to be able to say, “OK, when you see the shift, can you rethink?” That means we have to be on our heels too, right? It’s not like we can take anything for granted. And so every category of ours — I mean, take Azure — one of the things that I was most excited about four years ago was to rethink Azure using these workloads called AI training workloads and inference. That’s what got us and OpenAI close.

What should we expect next from Microsoft in this space?

I’ve already stated that we are going to apply this very aggressively across every category at Microsoft. It feels more like the early ’90s at Microsoft, where every day I want us to be able to introduce new categories or redefine categories.

Should Microsoft software flag when content is AI-authored or assisted?

It’ll be an interesting next area for when we think about how much of the draft was unedited. Is editing of a draft human or not human intervention? I mean, I look at it and say, “God, if somebody said like, ‘Satya, send me your documents that have not had any AI intervention.’ I mean, I can’t spell at all. And so, therefore, nobody will be able to read what I write. And so, thank God for the spell check.”

So to some degree, should I annotate? Should I say, “Hey, thanks for the red squiggly?” This is where I think culturally it’s very early on. I’m not trivializing the question at all because it’s a very important question. I kind of feel in all of these cases, we have to start saying, “Can we annotate it and say, ‘Hey, there were large parts of this thing where AI assisted.’”

What was the first thing you tried with the new Bing?

It was the summer of 2022 when I saw this generation model for the first time. Growing up, I always dreamed of being able to read Rumi — the Persian poet Rumi — translate Rumi’s poems into Urdu and then transliterate it into English. You can kind of do it by doing by going to multiple sites, but this was just one shot.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • I Tried Microsoft’s New AI-Powered Bing. Search Will Never Be the Same.

    Our columnist got an early look at the software giant’s addition of ChatGPT powers to its search engine.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed more than 4% on Tuesday after the software giant announced some highly anticipated, AI-powered upgrades to its web browser and search tools. Microsoft is adding a new chat box to its Bing homepage. The new AI-driven tool can provide more complete and relevant answers than traditional search engines, according to Microsoft.

  • Amazon slows grocery rollout, leaving at least eight D.C.-area stores in limbo

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is pausing its aggressive grocery store growth to cut back on expenses, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday after the company posted a historically rough quarter, studded with losses. Amazon spokespeople declined to comment. Jassy and CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors during Amazon's fourth quarter earnings call that the company had closed some of its grocery stores and was pausing any expansion.

  • Is This Peloton's Turning Point?

    Motley Fool senior analyst Jason Moser and Motley Fool contributor Matt Frankel discuss the 30th anniversary of exchange-traded funds and how stock investors use ETFs today. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center.

  • Maker of $555,000 Flying Motorbike Sinks After SPAC-Deal Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq debut of a Japanese maker of $555,000 flying motorbikes was a dud after its tie-up with a blank check that valued the company at more than $600 million failed to shake off the gloom surrounding SPAC mergers.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Passes 3,400 in Turkey and Syria as Search ContinuesTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChi

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Continues to Burn

    In two weeks Adani Group has lost more than $118 billion in market value, more than half its market capitalization.

  • Adani Ports to Repay $605 Million Debt in Bid to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s ports unit will repay a debt of around 50 billion rupees ($604.6 million), as the beleaguered Indian tycoon seeks to improve a leverage metric at his firms following a short seller attack that has put his empire’s financial health and corporate governance under scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigge

  • Google Bard enters the A.I. battleground as Microsoft steps up investment in ChatGPT

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle discusses the latest investments in A.I. by Microsoft and Google.

  • Factbox-How to get Microsoft's new AI-enhanced Bing

    Users will need to go to this link and sign in to a Microsoft account to get on a waitlist to access Bing search. To jump the line, Microsoft said users can set Bing as the default search engine on their PC and scan a QR code to download the Bing Search app on your phone. Here is how Microsoft has integrated the technology from OpenAI, in which Microsoft first invested in 2019, into Bing and Edge.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On Powell, Microsoft AI Arms Race; Fortinet, Enphase Jump On Earnings

    The stock market rallied Tuesday on Fed chief Jerome Powell and a Microsoft AI arms race. Fortinet and Enphase were big winners late.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $210.89, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session.

  • Laid-off employee calls out ridiculous email from former boss: 'This is exploitation'

    "I had to calm down before making this video."

  • Is Staking Ethereum Really Worth It?

    One of the perks of moving to proof-of-stake was that any Ethereum holder could earn rewards by staking their funds and becoming a participant in the network.

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    As part of a broader crypto rally in 2023, popular meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 27.86% over the past 30 days. Naturally, this has led to hype and speculation that Dogecoin might be on a rocket ship to $1. For one thing, in its nearly 10-year history, Dogecoin has never once hit the $1 mark.

  • Top Stocks to Buy: Cloud Computing Breakdown

    Cloud computing is a complex universe with several categories and segments, including public cloud services, cybersecurity, software as a service (or SaaS), open source, and more. The video below breaks down the cloud ecosystem and provides the top stocks to buy in each category.

  • Microsoft Is Coming For Google And Its Cash Cow

    After several years of peace, the tech giants Microsoft and Google have taken out the boxing gloves. Microsoft sees the new generation of chatbots as an opportunity to redistribute the cards in the search-engine industry, which over the past decade has been dominated by Google . As the Redmond, Wash., software giant sent invitations to journalists inviting them to a last-minute event on Feb. 7, Google tried to torpedo its rival's plans and draw coverage to itself.

  • Ethereum Name Service DAO Passes Vote to Sell 10K Ether

    The DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has voted to liquidate 10,000 ether for USDC to cover operating costs for the next two years.

  • Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

    (Reuters) -Google owner Alphabet Inc on Monday said it will launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, an answer to Microsoft Corp in their rivalry to lead a new wave of computing. Microsoft, meanwhile, said it planned its own AI reveal for Tuesday. The cascade of news reflects how Silicon Valley is anticipating massive change from so-called generative AI, technology that can create prose or other content on command and free up white-collar workers' time.

  • Florida state court system, US, EU universities hit by ransomware outbreak

    LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A global ransomware outbreak has scrambled servers belonging to Florida's Supreme Court and several universities in the United States and Central Europe, according to a Reuters analysis of ransom notes posted online to stricken servers. Those organizations are among more than 3,800 victims of a fast-spreading digital extortion campaign that locked up thousands of servers in Europe over the weekend, according to figures tallied by Ransomwhere, a crowdsourced platform that tracks digital extortion attempts and online ransom payments and whose figures are drawn from internet scans. Ransomwhere did not name individual victims, but Reuters was able to identify some by looking up internet protocol address data tied to the affected servers via widely used internet scanning tools such as Shodan.

  • Microsoft sees 'new day' in war with Google over AI search engines

    Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday, declaring what he called a new era for online search.Google has already integrated more conversational techniques into its search engine, and on Monday said it will roll out more features based on ChatGPT-like technology in the coming weeks.