Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20% for some flagship products

Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken
Stephen Nellis
·1 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it will raise prices as much as 20% for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook.

The increases will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3k6RSg7 announcing the change.

The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company's productivity and business process segment, which had sales of $53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft's overall $168 billion in sales.

The increases will affect commercial customers and are the first since Microsoft rolled out the service a decade ago. Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365, said the company has added two dozen apps to the suite since it launched.

"This updated pricing reflects the increased value we have delivered to our customers over the past 10 years," Spataro said in the post.

At the low end, basic business plans will rise 20% from $5 per user to $6, while the highest-end versions of the suite will have a smaller rise of 12.5% from $32 to $36 per user.

Microsoft said it is not changing prices for the consumer or education versions of the software.

Shares of Microsoft hit a record high on Thursday and were last up 1.8% at $295.96.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur; Editing by David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Capitol Police conducting "active bomb threat investigation" near Library of Congress

    U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday said they were conducting an "active bomb threat investigation" after reports of a "suspicious vehicle" near the Library of Congress. The latest: USCP chief Tom Manger said that law enforcement are in communication with the suspect, who police say drove a pick-up truck on a sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress building around 9:15 a.m. ET and told law enforcement that he had a bomb. "Negotiations are ongoing," Manger said. Stay on top of the latest market

  • U.S. Capitol Police investigating "active bomb threat" near Capitol

    The U.S. Capitol Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged people to stay away from the area.

  • Army veteran: Pulling out of Afghanistan was right decision. No more wasting lives.

    Sending more troops to Afghanistan would only cause the U.S. to lose more money, resources and lives in a fight that we were never going to win.

  • There’s a hidden iPhone app that doesn’t appear on your home screen – here’s how to find it

    A somewhat quirky aspect of iOS 14 is that there are some hidden apps lurking beneath the surface. They are impossible to access, however, unless you know where to look. One representative example is an app called “Code Scanner.” You can access it by activating the Search menu (swipe down from the middle of the … The post There’s a hidden iPhone app that doesn’t appear on your home screen – here’s how to find it appeared first on BGR.

  • Here’s what T-Mobile is doing about the massive data breach affecting millions of customers

    Over the weekend, a hacker claimed to have stolen personal data from upwards of 100 million T-Mobile customers. Motherboard reported that the hacker was attempting to sell a chunk of that data for 6 bitcoin (~$270,000). The next day, the carrier confirmed the report, but didn’t offer any details. But in a news release on … The post Here’s what T-Mobile is doing about the massive data breach affecting millions of customers appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple’s most anticipated iOS 15 feature has been delayed

    One of the more exciting iOS 15 features Apple introduced at WWDC this past June won’t launch this fall as initially anticipated. In a message posted on the company’s developer website today, Apple said that SharePlay won’t be part of the broad iOS 15 release this coming September. Not to worry, the feature is still … The post Apple’s most anticipated iOS 15 feature has been delayed appeared first on BGR.

  • When Will the Chip Shortage End? Experts Weigh In

    The global coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a wide variety of unexpected consequences, including major supply chain disruptions. One of the most disruptive aspects of the supply chain shakeup...

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • BIC’s Video News Show: Cardano’s Potential Begins to Show

    In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker will take a look at the recent surge in Cardano. Cardano's price has jumped 60% since the beginning of August, after the team behind it set a date for its smart contract launch. Will there be a correction after such a serious jump, or is this just the beginning of a larger rally in the coming years?

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta 6 are now available to download

    Once again, just one day after releasing the latest developer betas, Apple has rolled out iOS 15 public beta 6 and iPadOS 15 public beta 6. If you’re in the Apple Beta Software Program, you can test out the new release right now. And it’s totally free to sign for the program. First of all, … The post iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta 6 are now available to download appeared first on BGR.

  • What Is Chainlink and Why Is It Important in the World of Cryptocurrency?

    Blockchain has seen a staggering rise in popularity since Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, launched in 2010. Blockchain has a number of advantages, including decentralization and security. The...

  • 2022 Lincoln Navigator revealed with tech updates, hands-free driving, new Black Label themes

    Last week, Lincoln Motor Company teased its updated, enhanced and even more upscale Navigator SUV for the 2022 model year. Today, Ford’s luxury brand has unveiled this mid-cycle refresh with improved technology — including the Lincoln ActiveGlide hands-free driving system and over-the-air software updates — plus two new available themes for the line-topping Black Label trim level. Starting with tech, Lincoln launches the first iteration of its ActiveGlide advanced driver assistance tech, which, like Ford’s new BlueCruise technology, allows for hands-free highway driving if the right conditions are met.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Ethereum: All You Need To Know To Decide If This Crypto Is Worth the Investment

    Cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed in popularity recently and this trend shows no signs of slowing. Given all the talk around these digital assets, you might be wondering whether now is the time to...

  • Humanoid robots are getting terrifyingly nimble - and now they can see obstacles in their way

    Watch the humanoid robots from Boston Dynamics perform an unbelievable parkour routine in the latest video from the infamous robotics group.

  • Today’s top deals: Amazon’s lowest AirPods Pro price ever, Windows laptops, $60 4K camera drone, $9 spring-loaded tactical knife, more

    We’re almost at the end of what will undoubtedly be the biggest shopping week of the season. As a matter of fact, this week’s deals will almost certainly be the best deals online until Black Friday 2021. Back to school deals are always impressive, but this year’s sales are off the charts! Today is Thursday … The post Today’s top deals: Amazon’s lowest AirPods Pro price ever, Windows laptops, $60 4K camera drone, $9 spring-loaded tactical knife, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Nearly Half Off Right Now

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The top-selling noise-cancelling headphones from Sony have received rave reviews from tech enthusiasts and average consumers alike since […]

  • We found a secret Amazon section full of incredible sales on devices — Kindle tablets, TV controls and more

    Save over 40 percent, thanks to this hidden hub.

  • Dogecoin’s Highs and Lows: Is It Still Worth an Investment?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...