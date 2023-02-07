10

Microsoft takes aim at Google with launch of new ChatGPT-powered Bing, Edge browser

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

REDMOND, WASHINGTON — Microsoft (MSFT) fired its latest salvo against rival Google (GOOG, GOOGL) on Tuesday, debuting a new version of its Bing search engine running on a more powerful version of OpenAI's popular ChatGPT natural language AI technology.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took the wraps off of the newest iteration of Bing and an updated version of its Edge web browser at an event held at Microsoft's headquarters, during which he explained how AI will transform the search engine.

"It's a new day in search. It's a new paradigm for search," Nadella said. "Rapid innovation is going to come. A race starts today in terms of what you can expect. We are going to move fast. For us, every day we want to bring out new things. And most importantly we want to have a lot of fun innovating in search."

Microsoft argues that search hasn't changed much in the 20 years since companies began using algorithmic search engines. To that end, Microsoft is adding generative AI to the equation, which it says makes it more powerful than any of its rivals.

The new Bing complete with AI technology from OpenAI. (Image: Microsoft)
The new Bing complete with AI technology from OpenAI. (Image: Microsoft)

The company is using what it calls its Prometheus Model. The idea is to hit a number of points, including improving the relevancy of answers, annotating search answers with specific web links and citations, getting users more up-to-date information, and improving the safety of answers.

In the new Bing, users will see standard web links on the left and AI-powered answers on the right that are pulled out specifically to address questions.

Microsoft provided an example of when users are looking for a loveseat at the store and want to know if it can fit in their car. Bing will pull up the dimensions of the loveseat and of your car to help determine if you're getting it home or not. The software will also say if it's not sure if it will fit exactly right.

In another example, in a search for the pros and cons of the top-three selling pet vacuums, Bing pulls from various articles on the web on the right side of the screen, something users currently need to navigate by visiting multiple sites.

And if you're looking for an egg substitute for a recipe, Bing can provide multiple examples of options and then say what it actually does to the recipe, such as making a cake more fluffy.

Bing will also use a new chat experience, as well. Say you're looking for a 65-inch TV. The answers on the right side of the screen provide a number of TVs and some highlights. You can then refine the query by clicking on the available Chat box and ask which of the listed TVs is best for gaming.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at Microsoft&#39;s Bing and Edge AI event. (Image: Dan Howley/Yahoo Finance)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at Microsoft's Bing and Edge AI event. (Image: Dan Howley/Yahoo Finance)

It will then pull that information from the web and offer up information on which TVs offer certain gaming capabilities. You can then break it down further to ask which are best for a lower budget.

Finally, Microsoft showed how Bing can be used to help put together an itinerary for a five-day trip to Mexico City. The search engine was not only able to provide a complete itinerary — it also broke it down asking it to change the trip to a three-day version.

As far as the Edge browser goes, Microsoft is adding a dedicated Bing button that brings the search engine's power to the browser.

'This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category'

"I think this is the beginning of a very new era," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during the event. "[Microsoft and OpenAI] share a deep sense of responsibility in ensuring that AI is deployed safely."

Microsoft is giving a good amount of weight to its investment in AI. In the lead up to the presentation, Nadella equated the technology and its economic opportunity to Microsoft's founding.

"I think that this technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category," he said.

Last month, Microsoft announced it is making a multi-year, multi-billion investment in OpenAI with the goal of adding the company's capabilities to Microsoft's offerings. OpenAI ChatGPT exploded in popularity when it was released in Nov. 2022.

The platform allows users to request things like, "Write me a poem about a flying horse," as well as provide responses that sound as though they've been written by a human. The software is called generative AI, because it formulates unique responses based on the enormous amounts of data on which it's been trained.

On Monday, Google, likely anticipating Microsoft's announcement, debuted its own natural language generative AI capabilities. The software, called Bard, is meant to provide users with AI-powered responses to their queries that sound as though they were written by another human.

Bucharest, Romania - June 04, 2022: View of Microsoft Romania headquarters in City Gate Towers situated in Free Press Square, in Bucharest, Romania.
Microsoft is in a race to beat out Google in becoming the AI king of Silicon Valley.

Google didn't stop there. The company also announced generative AI capabilities will be coming to its search platform in the coming weeks.

Companies are competing in a race to be the first in the generative AI space, which could give them a major leg up when it comes to courting bot average consumers and business customers. By making their software more approachable, companies like Microsoft and Google can provide customers with easier-to-understand answers to their queries, whether that's asking how far away the moon is from the Earth or where specific data is stored on their corporate servers.

The AI wars are only going to heat up from here.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks swing as investors mull Powell remarks

    U.S. stocks seesawed Tuesday afternoon after Federal Jerome Powell signaled in a highly anticipated speech that more rate hikes were needed than the market is pricing in, while embracing the presence of disinflation in the economy.

  • Activision Blizzard earnings encouraging due to ‘depth of outperformance’: Analyst

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Activision Blizzard, the state of the gaming space, post-pandemic user engagement, and the outlook for the video game industry.

  • Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in

    "It's a new day for search," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said today. For 13 years now, Microsoft has tried to get you to use Bing, but you didn't want to, so its global market share remains in the low single digits. Now, the company is pulling out all the stops in an effort to better compete with Google.

  • Google launches ChatGPT competitor in strike at Microsoft

    Google on Monday announced a new ChatGPT competitor to take on Microsoft in the AI space.

  • Microsoft Unveils Bing Search Engine Using OpenAI Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled new versions of its Bing internet-search engine and Edge browser powered by the newest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI, aiming to gain ground on Google’s web-search juggernaut by being first to offer a more conversational alternative for finding answers on the web and creating content.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesTrump Charges in Georgia O

  • Why so many jobs are going unfilled

    The labor market has a demographics problem, a phenomenon which may be contributing to an imbalance between supply and demand of workers, despite recent headlines about layoffs.

  • Chegg stock gets rocked as execs downplay AI attack led by ChatGPT

    Chegg sees a tough reaction to a mixed quarter and outlook.

  • Stocks mixed at open, Microsoft gains

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • State of the Union: Biden's speech to address the successes Americans missed

    A recent poll found that 62% of respondents feel Biden has accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” so far.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell Sticks to the Script. More Rate Hikes Are Coming.

    The Fed chair used last month's robust hiring to highlight exactly why the central bank can't ease up in its inflation battle yet.

  • Microsoft Stock: Ready for the Big Tech AI Battle

    The AI arms race is about to get real. Today (Tuesday, Feb 7) should see the official unveiling of Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) ChatGPT investment. Do not take this event lightly, appears to be the gist behind Wedbush's Daniel Ives’ comments ahead of the much-talked-about bot’s anticipated entrance into the Microsoft ecosystem. “This OpenAI investment/strategic partnership which is likely in the $10 billion range is a game changer in our opinion for Nadella & Co. as the ChatGPT bot is one of the mo

  • The PS5 Is on Sale For a Massive Discount at This Unexpected Place—Get It Before It Sells Out Again

    PS5 restock? Say no more.

  • Charting the S&P 500: It Looks Like a Breakout, but…

    The amber color of the candles tells us this is the case; it has taken some time to turn from "slightly bearish" (pink) to the neutral state. With a strong January the trend is certainly in the bull's favor, but it will take at least three more months of gains to get the ship turned around.

  • Is Staking Ethereum Really Worth It?

    One of the perks of moving to proof-of-stake was that any Ethereum holder could earn rewards by staking their funds and becoming a participant in the network.

  • VW ID.4 recall for software-related stalling affects 21,000 electric cars

    Software can reset itself under some conditions, and that may deactivate the pulse inverter. As part of the chain reaction, that would halt power to the car’s electric motor.

  • Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard

    STORY: Competition for the best in artificial intelligence, or AI, is heating up.Google parent Alphabet on Monday announced plans to launch Bard - an artificial intelligence chatbot service.Bard will be released to test users before being released to the public in the coming weeks.Powering Bard is LaMDA, Google's AI that can generate prose so human-like that a company engineer last year called it sentient - or able to perceive or feel things - a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.This news follows recent statements by Microsoft that it aims to infuse AI into all its products following the launch of the explosively popular ChatGPT - the chatbot sensation which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts.Microsoft is an investor in and partner with ChatGPT's maker, OpenAI.It has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google also plans to add AI-powered features to its search engine to synthesize information to answer complex queries.Pichai said Google will give tools, first powered by LaMDA and later by other AI technology, to web developers, creators and enterprises starting next month.

  • Top Stocks to Buy: Cloud Computing Breakdown

    Cloud computing is a complex universe with several categories and segments, including public cloud services, cybersecurity, software as a service (or SaaS), open source, and more. The video below breaks down the cloud ecosystem and provides the top stocks to buy in each category.

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    As part of a broader crypto rally in 2023, popular meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 27.86% over the past 30 days. Naturally, this has led to hype and speculation that Dogecoin might be on a rocket ship to $1. For one thing, in its nearly 10-year history, Dogecoin has never once hit the $1 mark.

  • Alphabet will enlist ‘every Googler’ to test its ChatGPT competitor as search engines around the world go all-out on A.I.

    OpenAI's A.I. program is disrupting internet search as both Google and Baidu announced ChatGPT competitors on Monday.

  • Can Solana Reach $100 Again?

    Solana claims to be the fastest crypto on the market, but is it too good to be true? Find out if Solana is worth your investment today.