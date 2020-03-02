Twitter and Amazon are among 30 of the largest global companies who have restricted travel or asked their employees to work remotely as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. Here's the full list.

Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and other major companies have restricted employee travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

To safeguard employees from the outbreak, companies in Europe and Asia have started asking their employees to work from home as a precautionary measure.

As of Sunday, there are over 89,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the majority of which is in China.

The COVID-19 virus has spread to other parts of Asia and Europe as well. There are currently 69 confirmed cases of it in the US, including the people who were stranded on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The novel coronavirus has killed almost 2,900 people in China, as of Sunday, and there are over 89,000 confirmed cases worldwide across in at least 69 countries, with six COVID-19 related deaths in the US.

As the coronavirus spreads across other parts of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, major companies like Microsoft, Hitachi and Chevron are asking their workers to work remotely as a measure against the rapidly-spreading disease.

Similarly, major companies like Twitter, Apple, and Nestlé are restricting all non-essential business travel to keep the virus from spreading.

Amazon told Business Insider that it's restricting travel to and from China until further notice. Those who must travel have to work from home for two weeks after their trip.

Twitter announced that it's suspending all non-critical business travel and events. CEO Jack Dorsey was supposed to speak at Austin's annual South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, but he pulled out because of the outbreak.

Nestlé, the world's largest food company, halted international travel until the middle of March. Nestlé also said employees should try not to travel domestic either. Employees that have traveled to affected countries recently have been asked to stay home for two weeks.

Apple restricted all travel to China aside from "business-critical situations." Apple has also temporarily shut down all its stores and offices in China.

Facebook's employees in China are working from home, and the company stopped all non-essential travel to the country.

