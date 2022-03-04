Microsoft closes on $16 billion acquisition of Nuance

FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Microsoft has closed on its approximately $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance. The deal, which was announced last year, helps Microsoft Corp. get more entrenched into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance’s widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·1 min read

Microsoft has closed on its approximately $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance.

The deal, which was announced last year, helps Microsoft Corp. get more entrenched into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance’s widely used medical dictation and transcription tools.

Nuance Communications Inc. has been a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology and was instrumental in helping to power Apple’s digital assistant Siri. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company has since shifted its focus to health care.

“This powerful combination will help providers offer more affordable, effective and accessible healthcare, and help organizations in every industry create more personalized and meaningful customer experiences," Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of the Cloud + AI Group at Microsoft, said in a statement on Friday.

The transaction has been under scrutiny by British antitrust regulators, who opened up an investigation into the deal in December because of concerns that it could result in a “substantial lessening of competition” in the U.K. market.

Microsoft continued to shop this year, in January announced that it would spend $70 billion to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard.

Mark Benjamin will continue to serve as CEO of Nuance, Burlington, Massachusetts, and report to Guthrie.

Shares of Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, declined slightly amid a broader market sell-off Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Sanctions Won’t Doom the U.S. Dollar

    The U.S. financial war on Russia may erode the dollar’s pre-eminence, but neither Russia nor China is ready to replace it, writes Eswar Prasad.

  • This hotel is a near 100-year-old train

    STORY: Step on board this hotel made from rail carriagesLocation: Kruger National Park, South AfricaThe Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge hotelis made up of 24 restored rail carriagesthat sit on top of the Selati suspension bridge(SOUNDBITE) (English) GUEST, ROGAN PILLAY, SAYING:“I’ve been in many places over the world, I’ve never experienced anything like this anywhere. So you’ve got this luxury, you can do game watching from the luxury of your bedroom. We’ve seen a myriad of animals (while) just sitting in my bed while brushing my teeth, you know? So nowhere in the world that you can experience something like that.”The hotel has also been a lifeline for locals in need of jobsamid a record high unemployment in South Africa

  • Kohli reaches 8,000 runs in 100 tests; India 357-6 at stumps

    Virat Kohli reached 8,000 runs in his 100th test and Rishabh Pant hit 96 off 97 balls as India scored 357-6 at stumps in the first test against Sri Lanka on Friday. The 33-year-old Kohli scored 45, including five boundaries, during his 76-ball stay.

  • If your financial adviser didn’t ask you these 6 questions, it may be time to give them a call

    These questions can be a good way of fully understanding a client’s needs, setting ground rules, establishing trust and learning whether you will be a good fit.

  • Inflation: The energy market is ‘the wild card' amid the Russia-Ukraine war, strategist says

    PNC Asset Management Group Chief Investment Officer Amanda Agati joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the labor market, the February jobs report, and volatility across the oil and energy markets as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • 7 Red Flags for Lucid Group's Future

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.09, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Insider Transactions Reveal why the Stock might have a Future

    Investors sometimes get a better picture of a company from what the insiders do, instead of what they say. That is why we will analyze the recent insider transactions for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and see if they are justified on a fundamental basis.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • Consumers Are Sending These 2 Stocks Soaring After Hours Thursday

    Testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell helped put some context on concerns about inflation and the future path of interest rates, but market participants are still having trouble predicting how various scenarios could affect stock markets. After the market closed on Thursday, a couple of companies in the consumer sector released their latest financial reports, and their stocks rose in response. Below, we'll take a closer look at how the businesses of apparel retail-giant Gap (NYSE: GPS) and restaurant-operator Sweetgrass (NYSE: SG) performed, as well as what their prospects look like for the year ahead.

  • A recession and stagflation could be coming and the Fed is handcuffed in what they can do about it, says legendary Pimco co-founder Bill Gross

    The legendary investor said he owns "a lot of oil pipeline partnerships," but cautioned he wouldn't recommend buying into stocks right now.

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $195M Deal to Procure MH-47G Aircraft

    Boeing's (BA) MH-47 belongs to the aerospace giant's combat-proven CH-47 Chinook family of helicopters.