Microsoft’s Cloud Growth Propels Quarterly Sales, Earnings

Microsoft’s Cloud Growth Propels Quarterly Sales, Earnings
Dina Bass
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. reported quarterly sales and earnings that topped analysts’ projections, fueled by robust growth in cloud-services demand. Shares jumped as much as 6.9% in late trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue in the third quarter, which ended March 31, rose 18% to $49.4 billion, the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said Tuesday in a statement. Net income rose to $16.7 billion, or $2.22 a share. That compared with average analyst projections for $49 billion in sales and $2.19 a share in earnings, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has built up the company’s two main cloud businesses, Azure and internet-based versions of Office, into steady growth engines that help insulate Microsoft from supply-chain weakness that hurt the availability of PCs and Xbox consoles. Azure -- behind only Amazon.com Inc. in the market for cloud infrastructure services, computing power and storage delivered via the internet -- posted 46% growth, matching the rate in the second quarter and meeting estimates.

“Investors were banking we’d get back on a growth trajectory trend for Azure, as opposed to the deceleration we had in the second quarter,” said Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co., which owns shares of Microsoft.

Microsoft shares alternated between gains and losses in extended trading following the report, eventually soaring as high as $289 as investors digested the company’s results. The stock had declined 3.7% to $270.22 at Tuesday’s close in New York. While the shares jumped 51% in 2021, they have fallen 20% so far this year amid a rout in large technology stocks.

Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said Xbox hardware revenue, which rose 14%, came in ahead of her expectations, as Microsoft has been able to get more console supplies into stores. Revenue from Xbox content and services climbed 4% in the recent period. The console has gained market share in each of the past two quarters, Nadella told analysts on a conference call.

Azure’s 49% growth rate in constant currency terms was also higher than forecast, Hood said. The company saw strength in commercial bookings, a measure of future revenue, with multiyear deals for Office 365, Microsoft 365 and Azure fueling growth. The contract renewals illustrate satisfaction with Microsoft’s cloud products, she said. “There’s nothing like the moment where you ask people to pay you again and commit again to know that they’re getting great value,” she said in an interview.

On a call with analysts, Hood said that excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, Azure revenue growth will be 2% slower in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the previous period. Still, that would be higher than many analysts’ estimates, which were more like 40%, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush.

Hood’s projections for each of the company’s three divisions were in line with analysts’ estimates. While those forecasts take into account the current computer and console supply disruptions because of Covid-19-related shutdowns in China, if that situation persists it could worsen results, she said.

For the third quarter, overall corporate cloud revenue rose 32% to $23.4 billion. Gross margin, the percentage of sales left after subtracting production costs, narrowed “slightly” to 70% in the cloud business, the company said in an earnings slide presentation on its website. Excluding an accounting change, margin would have widened by 3%.

The software giant’s financial report comes two days ahead of cloud rival Amazon. Google, which is trying to catch Microsoft, on Tuesday posted cloud unit sales advanced 44%. International Business Machines Corp. last week reported sales that topped analysts’ estimates on the strength of its hybrid-cloud offerings, indicating healthy demand for corporate software that should boost Microsoft as well, Morgan said.

Sales of Office 365 to business customers rose 17%, and revenue from Windows operating-system software sold to PC makers rose 11%.

In the Productivity and Business Processes unit, sales jumped 17% to $15.8 billion, in line with forecasts. Revenue from LinkedIn, which is included in that division, increased 34% from a year earlier. Intelligent Cloud unit sales rose 26% to $19.1 billion, exceeding projections for $18.9 billion. The More Personal Computing division posted an 11% gain in revenue to $14.5 billion, also topping estimates.

(Updates with revenue forecasts in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft ‘has pretty good guidance going forward’ compared to other tech stocks: Analyst

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst and Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine the takeaways from Microsoft's Q3 earnings report, competition within the mega cap tech space, and the supply chain and production pressures Tesla is facing from the Shanghai lockdown.

  • Microsoft notches slight Q3 earnings beat as cloud revenue rises 26%

    Microsoft reported its Q3 earnings after the bell beating analysts estimates.

  • YouTube Slowdown Hurts Alphabet Q1 Results; Earnings And Revenue Miss Send Shares Tumbling After Hours

    Shares in Google and YouTube parent Alphabet slipped 5% in after-hours trading after the tech giant reported first quarter results below Wall Street expectations. Video subsidiary YouTube, which has been on a tear in recent quarters, posted slower growth in the period. Ad revenue on the platform increased 14% to $6.87 billion. Comparisons suffered from […]

  • Google Signals Bad Omen Ahead for Facebook

    The internet and video giant has just announced quarterly results which show that the Covid-19 pandemic effect is running out of steam.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Microsoft (MSFT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.83% and 0.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Microsoft Beats Q3 Earnings Forecasts, But Flat Azure Revenues Cloud Sentiment

    Azure revenues were flat to last quarter, Microsoft's Q3 earnings indicated, adding a cloud of doubt to its modestly better-than-expected top and bottom lines.

  • Alphabet Earnings Disappoint. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Alphabet shares fell in after-hours trading following a slightly disappointing earnings report from the search giant.

  • The Nasdaq Dives 4%. Tech Earnings and China Trigger Anxiety.

    Markets are showing fear this week. Not only are stocks down, but money is rushing into safe assets, sending the price of the 10-year Treasury up and its yield down to 2.77%.

  • Texas Instruments Slides After China Lockdowns Hurt Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. tumbled in late trading Tuesday after China’s ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns crimped the company’s sales and profit forecasts, with the restrictions idling factories and slowing shipments. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks

  • UPDATE 2-Visa profit tops estimates on consumer spending rebound

    Visa Inc surpassed market estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday as a rebound in consumer spending after the easing of COVID-19 curbs drove up transaction volumes at world's largest payments processor. The results sent Visa's shares 4% higher in extended trading and echoed the bullish commentary from major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co on strength of the U.S. economy in the face of stubbornly high inflation and the Ukraine conflict. Visa said its payment volumes rose 17% in the first three months of 2022, with cross-border volumes jumping 38%.

  • Biden names veteran career diplomat Brink as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

    U.S. President Joe Biden named veteran diplomat Bridget Brink as the new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said on Monday, moving to fill a crucial position that was vacant for nearly three years and at a time when Washington is ramping up its support to help Ukraine fend off a Russian invasion. Brink, who is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, has been a career diplomat for 25 years and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as at several senior positions across the State Department and White House National Security Council.

  • Market check: Stocks fall ahead of Big Tech earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • ‘TikTok is clearly taking some share’ from YouTube, analyst says

    Angelo Zino, CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Google parent company Alphabet's Q1 earnings miss, Google's revenue growth, cloud division losses, and video content competition with social media platform TikTok.

  • Tesla, Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon stocks are all wildly overvalued, value investor says

    The pullbacks for tech's biggest names have been startling as investors shun higher risk trades amid rising interest rates from the Fed and brace for slowing profit growth from once-invincible companies.

  • Amazon Stock Is a Buy Despite Uncertainty on Multiple Fronts, Says Analyst

    After the close on Thursday (April 28), Amazon (AMZN) will take its turn to deliver Q1’s financials. 2021 was a year in which the ecommerce giant had to contend with what Monness’ Brian White calls the “post-lockdown blues,” which impacted Amazon’s ecommerce sales. But now, the company has a whole new set of unwanted developments to fend off. Inflation is a burden and following a worker victory in Staten Island, unions are “knocking on Amazon’s door.” And the stock hasn’t been immune to the mark

  • Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video and Freevee in May 2022

    The survival thriller 'The Wilds' returns, 'The Kids in the Hall' reassemble and Freevee premieres a 'Bosch' spinoff

  • Is Louisiana done with COVID? Here's what one of Shreveport's top doctors says

    Infection rates are low and the governor dropped the emergency order, but we still have a lot to learn about COVID and its long-term effects.

  • Oil Rises as Chinese Economic Assurances Ease Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as Chinese central bank assurances of economic support eased fears that a new round of virus lockdowns will crimp crude demand. Diesel markets also spiked amid a global clamor for supplies.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Po

  • What happens to my Twitter stock?

    Tesla boss has agreed to buy platform for $44bn and take it private

  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos weighs in on Musk’s Twitter buyout

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout.