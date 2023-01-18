Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as chief says ‘no one can defy gravity’

Matthew Field
·2 min read
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella - Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

Microsoft is to cut 10,000 jobs in the face of a global economic downturn, with chief executive Satya Nadella saying the technology giant cannot “defy gravity”.

The layoffs represent just under 5pc of Microsoft’s global headcount and mean the company joins a growing cohort of big tech companies making deep job cuts. Industry data shows that technology companies laid off more than 150,000 people last year.

Mr Nadella said the cuts were “difficult, but necessary” as the economy slowed and demand for tech products cooled. He added the tech industry was “unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt”.

“Every one of us and every team across the company must raise the bar,” he wrote in a memo to staff.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos ahead of the announcement, Mr Nadella said the company needed to react to the gloomy economic situation.

Mr Nadella said: “At the end of the day, all of us are governed by what is happening in the world. Because no one can defy gravity, and the gravity here is inflation-adjusted economic growth. All [across] the world it's been pretty weak.”

Microsoft said it would take a $1.2bn charge to pay severance packages and reorganise its devices division.

The company added around 75,000 staff between 2020 and 2022 as technology companies across the industry invested heavily in anticipation of continued growth. Microsoft in particular benefitted from booming interest in its Office products and Teams video calling app as companies switched to working from home during the pandemic.

However, the move to hybrid working, or a return to the office altogether, has curtailed this momentum. 
Shares in Microsoft have fallen by around 20pc over the past 12 months, although the decline has not been as sharp as the losses at its rivals such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.

The so-called “GAMMA” companies – Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Apple – have now let go of 39,000 staff between them over the last 12 months. Only Google and Apple have yet to confirm widespread layoffs.

On Wednesday, Amazon began informing around 18,000 staff from different divisions that they would lose their jobs. The cuts are expected to fall most heavily on its hardware division, its stores team and its human resources functions.

In November, Facebook owner Meta said it would cut 11,000 roles as its bet on transforming the social network into a “metaverse” company fails to pay off.

Other tech giants have made cutbacks. Salesforce said it would cut 8,000 staff earlier this month, while Twitter has laid off more than half of its 7,500 staff since Elon Musk's takeover in October.

Dan Ives, a technology analyst at Wedbush Securities, said Microsoft had “needed to cut sooner rather than later in non-strategic areas with a softer backdrop now on the horizon”.

