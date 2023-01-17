Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp plans to cut about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, U.K broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The reported layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand.

Microsoft could cut recruiting staff by as much as one-third even as many teams have initiated a hiring freeze, according to a separate report by Insider on Tuesday, which cited one person familiar with the plans.

Microsoft declined to comment on the reports.

The company had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the United States and 99,000 internationally, as of June 30, according to filings.

Microsoft had said in July last year that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount later.

In October, news site Axios reported that the company had laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions.

The company is set to report quarterly results on Jan. 24.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

