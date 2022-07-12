Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

Dina Bass
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The layoffs, affecting less than 1% of the 180,000-person workforce, spanned a variety of groups including consulting and customer and partner solutions and were dispersed across geographies, the Redmond, Washington-based company said.

“Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to invest in our business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead.”

In recent years, Microsoft has typically announced job cuts shortly after the July 4 holiday in the US as it makes changes for the new fiscal period. The company said the layoffs were not spurred by the worsening economic picture, but in May it also slowed hiring in the Windows and Office groups.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s the full 2022 Columbus Crew schedule

    The Crew begin their 2022 regular season Feb. 26 at home and conclude it Oct. 9 at Orlando.

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Passed With Ease

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Passed With Ease

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Scotland will send Ukrainian refugees to disused high-rises and block new applications

    Nicola Sturgeon’s government has said that Scotland will refuse to accept new applications to house Ukrainian refugees and that it plans to send those fleeing the Russian invasion to live in disused high-rises and on a ferry.

  • Thailand Plans $37 Billion Smart City to Support Industrial Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand is planning to build a $37 billion smart city in an industrial hub near Bangkok that’s already drawn billions of dollars of investment pledges from global automotive, robotics, healthcare and logistics companies. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarA master-

  • Rivian Might Be Laying Off Workers. That’s Actually Good News.

    Most of the potential job losses are among employees in nonmanufacturing and duplicate functions, Bloomberg reported.

  • Ukrainian soldiers train in UK as war with Russia rages on

    The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers, many of whom have no previous military experience, have arrived in the U.K. for combat training as the eastern European nation races to replace troops killed and wounded in the war against Russia. The first few hundred recruits are receiving instruction at sites across Britain in the first phase of program that aims to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said. It is part of broader package of support for Ukraine that includes 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) of anti-tank weapons, rocket systems and other hardware.

  • Stock Market Closes Lower; Nasdaq Leads Declines; This Biotech Is In Buy Zone

    The stock market closed lower Monday, led down by the Nasdaq as fears of inflation and the upcoming earnings season put pressure on stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the least affected. Technology, communications services and consumer discretionary sectors led the declines, with Tesla and Amazon.

  • Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $299

    This weekend, Amazon has discounted both the 64GB and 256GB variants of Apple’s entry-level tablet.

  • Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg Hunt Vampires in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ Trailer (Video)

    Action comedy film from the producers of "John Wick" debuts Aug. 12

  • Gold Slides to 9-Month Low as Investors Turn to Dollar as Haven

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline as the dollar strengthened ahead of US inflation data later this week that could influence the size of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadBullion slid to its lowest level in more than nine months after

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Goldman Lends MercadoLibre $233 Million for Credit Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has agreed to loan $233 million to Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc.’s fintech arm as the firm plans on expanding its credit offering in two key markets. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadMercadoPago, as the financial

  • US Mortgage Rates Hit Reverse Ahead of US Inflation Figures

    30-year fixed rates tumbled by 40 basis points last week. This week, US inflation figures could drive a rebound should we see another spike.

  • Food Stamps: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?

    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps as they are more commonly known, are monthly cash benefits paid out to low-income individuals and families who meet certain income...

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to expand the number of retailers that offer online shopping for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through a $5 million competitive grant that...

  • 2021-22 Mustang Mach-E owners slap Ford with federal lawsuit over safety defect

    Ford is hit with its second lawsuit seeking class-action status, claiming company should've known of defects, this time in the Mustang Mach-E.

  • Fox News Pivots to Concern for Gas Stations as Prices Drop

    Fox NewsDays after spinning June’s strong jobs report as “America’s employment crisis,” Fox News is now concerned that the month-long drop in sky-high fuel costs could potentially be a bad thing for “mom-and-pop gas stations.”As gas prices surged during the first half of the year, Fox News relentlessly blamed the White House for the increased pain at the pump, claiming it was due to President Joe Biden deliberately harming the oil industry and his decision to shut down the uncompleted Keystone X

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders cut home prices and slow construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.