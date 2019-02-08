Microsoft cybersecurity expert: Please, stop using Internet Explorer as a web browser

Twitter More

Believe it or not, there are still people using Internet Explorer — and Microsoft would like them to stop.

Microsoft cybersecurity expert Chris Jackson recently published a post on the official Windows IT Pro blog, titled " The perils of using Internet Explorer as your default browser ." Jackson urges users that it’s time to stop using its old web browser, a product Microsoft officially discontinued in 2015.

In his post, Jackson explains how Microsoft customers still ask him Internet Explorer related questions for their business. The fact of the matter is that while most average internet users have moved on to Google Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft’s Edge, some businesses are still working with older web apps or sites that were designed for Internet Explorer. Instead of updating its tech, many companies have chosen to just keep using the various enterprise compatibility modes of Microsoft’s old web browser. Read more...

