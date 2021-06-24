Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years

This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York. Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has a new “start menu” and other features. The newest version of Microsoft’s flagship operating system announced Thursday, June 24, will be a successor to today’s Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MATT O'BRIEN
·2 min read

Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has sleeker visual features and is more open to third-party apps.

The newest version of Microsoft's flagship operating system announced Thursday will be a successor to today's Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015.

In a challenge to rival Apple, the company also announced that it won't force app developers to pay fees to Microsoft for using its app store; and that Google's popular Android apps will run on its new system.

Windows 11 is expected to become available later this year on new computers and other devices and as a free update for those with Windows 10. It includes a host of cosmetic upgrades, such as a new Start button, a revamped task bar and sounds, and under-the-hood features designed to boost speed and efficiency.

Microsoft's virtual announcement event was affected by technical difficulties, forcing the company to recommend some viewers watch it on Twitter instead.

When it launched Windows 10 six years ago, Microsoft was hoping that the new operating system would help it rebuild loyalty among users who were increasingly relying on tablets, smartphones and other devices.

Windows has been a PC workhorse for decades. Its first version launched in 1985, offering computer novices a “graphical user interface” so they could click on icons and menus with a mouse button rather than simply type commands into a blank screen.

It's been a core part of Microsoft's business ever since, though its influence waned as PC sales declined with the rise of smartphones.

Microsoft said it would allow developers to bypass the payments system in its app store if they have their own commerce engine.

That could create problems for Apple, which has faced government scrutiny over its app store and a legal battle from Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, which contends Apple has been gouging app makers by charging commissions ranging from 15% to 30% for in-app transactions because it forbids other options on its iPhone, iPad and iPod.

“I believe this will be problematic for Apple in its antitrust dealings,” said tech analyst Patrick Moorhead. “Apple charging 30% in its store and Microsoft charging 0% and 15% if you use its commerce engine. Global antitrust units are currently scrutinizing Apple on this very point.”

Moorhead said the easier access to third-party apps, combined with the better user interface promised with Windows 11, could help Microsoft get a stronger hold in the premium tablet market, now dominated by the iPad.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft offers first look at Windows 11

    Microsoft on Thursday offered a first look at Windows 11, coming this holiday season. The new version changes both the look of the operating system as well as its underlying business model, as well as supporting Android apps for the first time.Why it matters: Windows has been steadily losing market share on the desktop, which has itself lost prominence to smartphones.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWith Windows 11, Microsoft is:

  • Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem, 4th country to do so

    Honduras on Thursday opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under former President Donald Trump to relocate its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv. To mark the occasion, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signed several bilateral cooperation agreements in Jerusalem on Thursday. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

  • America’s top general defends study of critical race theory by military

    • Gen Mark Milley says he wants to understand ‘white rage’• Milley: ‘I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist’ The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley, defended the study of critical race theory in the military when pressed on the issue before the House armed services committee, saying he wanted to “understand white rage”. Critical race theory is a longtime academic concept centered on the idea that institutions in the US inherently create economic, political and soci

  • Swiss health ministry data shows vaccinated people seldom hit by COVID-19

    Switzerland's move to allow large public events with 10,000-plus people from Saturday comes as government data appears to show vaccines are helping control new infections that are mostly hitting people who remain unprotected. Only 209 of 180,000 new infections recorded in Switzerland between Jan. 27 and June 21 were in people fully vaccinated with shots from Moderna or Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, according to Swiss Federal Health Ministry data provided to Reuters on Thursday. The ministry said the vast majority of these so-called breakthrough cases -- infections of fully vaccinated people -- that were studied using genetic sequencing involved the Alpha variant, first recorded in Britain and which began spreading in Switzerland around the new year.

  • A Sony 4K TV will work wonders for your picture quality—get one on sale this Prime Day 2021

    For Prime Day 2021, you can get Sony's awesome 4K A8H OLED TV for a big discount—get the details.

  • Microsoft unveils Windows 11 operating system

    The updated operating system has a new look and will let Android apps run on the Windows desktop.

  • Microsoft needs to impress a lot of people with Windows 11

    Microsoft's is expected to launch Windows 11 on June 24, and it's going to need to be a hit with some important buyers.

  • Robocalls making you crazy? Here are 5 ways to stop them for good

    The first line of defense is to never answer spam calls but there are tools from your mobile carrier and third-party apps to filter and block them.

  • Microsoft challenges Apple's business model with new Windows 11 operating system

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday showed Windows 11, its first major operating system revamp since 2015 with new changes that take direct aim at Apple Inc's lucrative App Store business model. Windows 11, which will hit the market by the end of this year, will include a new Windows Store that will let software developers use their own in-app payment systems and pay no commissions to Microsoft. The moves stand in contrast to Apple's "walled garden" approach, in which the iPhone maker only lets users download software from the App Store and imposes controls on software developers, including a requirement to use Apple's in-app payment systems and pay commissions of up to 30%.

  • 120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree

    Bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old, scientists reported Thursday. A team of anthropologists spent years analyzing the fragments of a skull, lower jaw bone and tooth that were uncovered in Nesher Ramla in 2010, comparing them to hundreds of fossils around the world from different eras. The researchers determined that the fossils likely came from a hominin group closely related to Neanderthals and sharing many of their features, such as the shape of the lower jaw.

  • Skoda aims for at least half its European car sales by 2030 to be electric

    Skoda Auto, part of Germany's Volkswagen Group, wants electric cars to make up at least half of its sales in Europe by 2030 as it transitions from motor engines in the coming decade, the Czech carmaker said on Thursday. As part of its strategy, Skoda will unveil at least three more all-electric models, adding to two models currently. The new models will be positioned below its Enyaq iV electric SUV.

  • Discord over whether to halt South Carolina abortion case

    The parties involved in a lawsuit over South Carolina’s new ban on almost all abortions disagree about how the case should be handled while the U.S. Supreme Court considers similar litigation from Mississippi. A myriad of states have passed their own restrictions on abortions in recent years, and abortion rights supporters have argued the case is a threat to reproductive rights.

  • iPhone 13 isn’t even out yet and Apple fans are already complaining about the weirdest thing

    Apple’s next-gen iPhone hasn’t even been announced yet but some Apple fans are already lamenting the fact that it might be called the iPhone 13. According to a SellCell survey of approximately 3,000 iPhone users, nearly 20% of respondents indicated that the iPhone 13 might turn them off due to the superstitious nature of the …

  • Microsoft's Windows 11 brings updated looks with a focus on multitasking and gaming

    Microsoft's Windows 11 brings big changes to the world's most popular desktop operating system.

  • U.S. expected to extend CDC residential eviction ban by one month -sources

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium set to expire June 30 is expected to be extended by another month, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. The White House and CDC did not comment. On Tuesday, a group of 44 U.S. lawmakers urged the extension, citing an estimate from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that about "6 million renter households are behind on their rent and at risk of eviction."

  • From Windows 1.0 to Windows 10: A history of Microsoft's signature PC software

    As Microsoft unveils a new version of its Windows operating system, we take a look back at how Windows has changed over the years.

  • Microsoft announces Windows 11, generally available by the holidays

    After weeks of leaks and hype, Microsoft today officially announced Windows 11, the next version of its desktop operating system. Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 to the general public by the holidays, so we can probably expect it sometime around late November. It'll be a free update to Windows 10 users.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share markets rise as investors keep focus on inflation, jobs

    Wall Street stocks rose and global share markets edged higher on Thursday on supportive U.S. jobless claims data as investors reassessed Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction. The U.S. dollar weakened, while sterling fell after the Bank of England kept its stimulus program unchanged and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs, boosted by shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology firms as data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to a steady recovery in the U.S. labor market.

  • Biden administration extends residential eviction ban until end of July

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Thursday said it was extending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium until July 31 but said it would not grant further extensions. On Thursday, the CDC confirmed it was extending it to July 31, saying in a statement "this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium." The White House said it was taking other steps to try to assist struggling renters and homeowners.

  • New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license

    An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race. An attorney disciplinary committee said in its motion to suspend Giuliani’s license that there was “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud. “This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the committee wrote.