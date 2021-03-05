As Microsoft email software hack spreads, experts brace for more impact

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo on an office building in New York
Raphael Satter
·1 min read

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The hackers behind the powerful set of digital intrusion tools exposed by Microsoft Corp this week are on a tear, breaking into organizations across the United States and Europe.

With the weekend looming, experts say it is only a matter of time before the break-in tools are cloned by other spies or cybercriminals, with the potential to compound the problem for users of Microsoft's widely used Exchange email and calendaring software.

Wielding tools that exploited four previously unknown vulnerabilities, the allegedly Chinese group that Microsoft dubs "Hafnium" has been breaking into email servers since January, remotely and silently draining inboxes of their messages without having to send a single malicious email or rogue attachment.

Norwegian authorities said they had seen "limited" use of the hacking tools in their country. The Prague municipality and the Czech Ministry for Labor and Social Affairs were among those affected, according to a European cyber official briefed on the matter.

The official said that the technique's ease of exploitation meant that the hackers had effectively been enjoying a "free buffet" since the beginning of the year.

The worry now is that others may be about to join the feast.

Although Microsoft has published fixes for the vulnerabilities and the U.S. government - including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan - has urged users to update their software, in practice not everyone is. Meanwhile, hackers are studying the fixes to reverse engineer Hafnium's tools and appropriate them for themselves.

Once that happens, experts say, the targeting may get even more aggressive.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • 'I'll believe it when I see it' - Saudi Arabia doubts oil recovery and keeps taps tight

    This week's surprise decision by Saudi Arabia and other top oil producers to broadly stick with output cuts despite rising crude prices was influenced by events in an unexpected place - Italy. "Take a look at what is happening in Milan today," Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud told a news conference on Thursday after a meeting of OPEC and its allies. Restrictions on movement destroyed up to a fifth of oil demand last year and led OPEC and its allies - known as OPEC+ - to make record output cuts.

  • London students eager to get back to class after COVID-19 lockdown

    Students at Harris Academy in south London are happy to put up with regular COVID-19 testing if it means an end to two months of home schooling and a chance to see friends again. Schools have been shut for most students during England's third national lockdown which began on Jan. 5, but are set to reopen on Monday. The students will take three tests three to five days apart at the school before moving to home testing, and they can return to school after the first test if it is negative.

  • Former Rock Hill home health worker exploited, stole from vulnerable patient, police say

    The suspect stole the victim’s money after she had access during home visits, police said.

  • Senegal protests after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko arrested

    Ousmane Sonko is accused of rape but his supporters say the allegations are politically motivated.

  • Bodycam shows moment fugitive armed robber is caught on way to buy Call of Duty

    Clint Butler, 36, was en route to buy the game with a friend in Birmingham when he kicked out at police as they spoke to him.

  • Microsoft's Emergency Security Patch After Cyber Attack Attracts White House Monitoring: Reuters

    The White House is strictly monitoring the emergency patch released by Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to counter the recent email software server hack by Chinese hackers, Reuters reports. The U.S. government was tracking Microsoft’s emergency patch for previously unidentified susceptibilities in Exchange Server software, and reports of possible compromises of U.S. think tanks and defense industrial base entities, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a tweet. Microsoft products were already under inspection since the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hack. The SolarWinds hackers also breached Microsoft source code, including Exchange, email, and calendaring products. Price action: MSFT stock was down 0.54% at $225.5 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackstone Explores Minority Stake Acquisition In India's Sify: BloombergEndava Acquires Croatian Digital Agency Pet Minuta For Digital Transformation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Sands Give OPEC a Boost With Half-Million-Barrel Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Major oil sands producers in Western Canada will idle almost half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping tighten global supplies as oil prices surge.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s plans to conduct 30 days of maintenance at its Horizon oil sands upgrader in April will curtail roughly 250,000 barrels a day of light synthetic crude output, company President Tim McKay said in an interview Thursday. Work on the Horizon upgrader coincides with maintenance at other cites.Suncor Energy Inc. plans a major overhaul of its U2 crude upgrader, cutting output by 130,000 barrels a day over the entire second quarter. Syncrude Canada Ltd. will curb 70,000 barrels a day during the quarter because of maintenance in a unit.The supply cuts out of Northern Alberta, following a surprise OPEC+ decision to not increase output next month, could add more support to the recent rally in crude prices. OPEC+ had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output in April but decided to wait.The Saudi-led alliance closely monitors other major oil producers as it seeks to manage the entire global market, and surging production in North America was its biggest headache in recent years -- especially from U.S. shale but also from Canada.“The U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Brazil and other well endowed countries with hydrocarbon reserves -- we need to work with each other, collaboratively,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the group’s meeting on Thursday.Read More: Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is Over in Push for Pricier OilCanada’s contribution to balancing the market with less production, much like slowing output in the U.S., is not a deliberate market-management strategy but significant nonetheless.Even though the output cuts are short-term, the battered oil-sands industry shouldn’t be a concern for the Saudis in the long run either, judging from McKay’s outlook for the industry.“I can’t see much growth in the oil sands happening because there is going to be less demand in the future,” he said. “The first step is we have to get our carbon footprint down.”After years of rising output turned Canada into the world’s fourth-largest crude producer, expansion projects have nearly halted on the heels of two market crashes since 2014.Adding to its struggles, Canada’s oil industry is being shunned by some investors such as Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund amid concern that the higher carbon emissions associated with oil sands extraction will worsen climate change. These forces help make future growth in the oil sands unlikely, said McKay, whose company is among the largest producers in the country.Oil sands upgraders turn the heavy bitumen produced in oil sands mines into light synthetic crude that’s similar to benchmarks West Texas Intermediate and Brent. Syncrude Sweet Premium for April gained 60 cents on Thursday to $1.50 a barrel premium to WTI, the strongest price since May, NE2 Group data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israel postpones drive to vaccinate Palestinian workers

    Israel on Friday postponed plans to vaccinate Palestinians who work inside the country and its West Bank settlements until further notice. COGAT, the Israeli military agency coordinating day-to-day affairs with the Palestinian Authority, attributed the postponement to “administrative delays,” adding that a new start date for the campaign would be determined later. The vaccination program was supposed to begin on Sunday at West Bank crossings into Israel and at Israeli industrial zones.

  • Stocks Climb as Tech Shares Rebound; Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as technology shares rebounded from an earlier selloff. Treasuries stabilized. The dollar rose.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by energy and consumer shares. The Nasdaq 100 was still in the red amid a slump in giants Tesla Inc., Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Earlier Friday, equities retreated as U.S. jobs data soared past estimates, fueling anxiety the economy will run too hot and kick up inflation. Benchmark 10-year bond yields were little changed after hitting 1.6%.The recent spike in Treasury yields has unsettled markets around the world, with high-flying technology companies bearing the brunt of the stock rout. While analysts say growth prospects for the industry remain largely unchanged, a reckoning was long in the making. The rout in Tesla this week, for example, has already wiped out nearly $90 billion from the electric-vehicle maker’s valuation.“Big tech is going to continue to dominate, but I think that it’s been just an incredible, incredible non-stop run that has to have a breather,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. “What you saw this week was pretty healthy -- the market can’t go straight up. When you start to see everything going up at the same time, it just increases risk and it shows there’s no discretion.”Read: Momentum Quants Will Unleash the ‘Most Turbulent Rebalance Ever’These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 12:38 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.4%.The euro dipped 0.4% to $1.1918.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 108.23 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.56%.Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.30%.Britain’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 0.756%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 3.4% to $65.97 a barrel.Gold rose 0.2% to $1,701.53 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should You Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

    Bretton Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 11.52% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • Trump Blames McConnell, Kemp for Loss of Georgia Senate Seats

    Former President Trump issued a statement on Thursday blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Georgia governor Brian Kemp for the loss of both Georgia Senate seats to Democrats in runoff elections. Trump pointed to Kemp’s alleged failure to prevent a “rigged election” as an explanation for his own loss and that of the Republican senate candidates. The former president himself lost Georgia by less than 12,000 votes, and he has blamed his loss on massive voter fraud by Democrats. Allies of the president have failed to prove claims of widespread fraud. Meanwhile, Georgia prosecutors have opened a criminal inquiry into a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” additional votes. Trump also blamed the Georgia loss on McConnell’s refusal to back $2,000 stimulus checks as part of the coronavirus relief bill passed in December. “This latter point was used against our Senators and the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats who bought the Georgia election—and McConnell let them do it!” Trump said in his statement. Trump was apparently responding to a Wall Street Journal editorial published on Monday, suggesting that the former president cost Republicans electorally, including in Georgia where Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were defeated by Democrats Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff. McConnell and Trump have clashed after supporters of the former president rioted at the Capitol in early January, injuring dozens of police officers and forcing lawmakers to evacuate the building. The Minority Leader has labeled Trump “practically and morally responsible” for the riot, while Trump blasted McConnell as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

  • Meet Alteryx, A Big Data Analytics Competitor To Palantir

    In one of 2020's most anticipated IPOs, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September via a direct listing. Shares of Palantir opened for trading at $10 and now trade around $25. Since the IPO, the company has become a perennial favorite of retail traders; Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: ARKK); and investors looking for the next big name in software growth stocks. Palantir's Business: For readers unfamiliar, Palantir builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company is known for Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors. Palantir Gotham enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. The company also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data. Foundry also allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Competitor Alteryx: Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations and others. Like Palantir, Alteryx’s software serves a wide variety of companies in the private sector, including, but not limited to financial services; health care; retail; transportation and logistics; oil and gas; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; and other industries. Alteryx Financials: Much like Palantir, Alteryx generates its revenue from the sale of subscription-based software platforms. In the fourth quarter, Alteryx earned $24.36 million. This represents a 152.87% sequential increase. Alteryx also posted a total of $160.53 million in sales, a 23.75% increase overthe third quarter. Alteryx earned $9.63 million, and sales totaled $129.72 million in the third quarter. Even amid this sales growth, shares of Alteryx have been obliterated over the last month. More on that later. Alteryx trades at an average volume of 1.57 million shares per session over the past 100 days. All this to say, if you’re looking for a quick-mover, Alteryx isn't it, outside of landing a major contract. AYX, PLTR Stock: Prospective Palantir and Alteryx investors should take note of some significant volatility in terms of recent price action. Palantir and Alteryx are both well off their all-time and 52-week highs. Palantir saw its stock drop to $8.90 shortly after its IPO and spike to $45 off heavy volume in January. At the time of publication, shares of Palantir were trading around $25. Catalysts for the recent hit in share price include a less-than-well-received fourth-quarter earnings report and the post-lockup period in February. Alteryx has a 52-week range of $75.17 to $185.75, a 50-day moving average of $119.22, and currently trades around $87. It’s worth noting shares of several technology companies are trading lower amid market weakness, so Palantir and Alteryx are not alone in the downtrend. A rise in treasury yields has weighed on markets and impacted the outlook for high-growth sectors such as technology, and few of the sector's names have been spared. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In Disney, Ford, GM Or AMD?We Asked 1,000 Readers Why They Invested In Tesla, Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nancy Pelosi dismisses new QAnon threat to Capitol as ‘silliness’

    Pelosi says House adjourned early to make time for a Republican conference – not because of QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump would be re-inaugurated on Thursday

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • England out for 205, India reaches 24-1 in last test

    India spinners claimed eight more England wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final test on Thursday. India was 24-1 at stumps, and on course to win the series 3-1. England opted to bat first on another dry pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, where India won the third test inside two days.

  • Dubois scores in OT to lift Jets past Canadiens, 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at 4:29 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in the opener of two-game series. Dubois fired a rolling puck past goalie Jake Allen for his fifth of the season. “It is a very special place to play,” said Dubois, from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Spring break crowd storms Fort Lauderdale beach — COVID or not

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thong bikinis, cold beer and maskless throngs. That’s how spring break looked Thursday on the famous Fort Lauderdale strip, just days into the start of the popular college pasttime that lasts into April. Universities across the country canceled spring break to discourage college coeds from spreading the coronavirus. But judging from the crowds hitting the beach, the ...

  • Duke helicopter pilot may have shut off wrong engine before fatal crash, NTSB says

    A malfunction of the first engine likely sent “unexpected and confusing” indications to the pilot.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. Former Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, told The Dallas Morning News that the decision not to place Officer Bryan Riser on leave was made in conjunction with federal law enforcement and the Dallas County district attorney's office. Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he was being held Friday on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday night.