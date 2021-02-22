Microsoft, EU publishers team up to push for news payments

The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Microsoft says it supports Australia's plans to make the biggest digital platforms pay for news and would help small businesses transfer their advertising to Bing if Google quits the country. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft is teaming up with European publishers to push for a system to make big tech platforms pay for news, raising the stakes in the brewing battle over whether Google and Facebook should pay for journalism.

The U.S. tech giant and four big European Union news industry lobbying groups unveiled their plan Monday to work together to come up with a solution to “mandate payments" for use of news content from online “gatekeepers with dominant market power.”

They said they will “take inspiration" from proposed legislation in Australia to force tech platforms to share revenue with news companies and which includes an arbitration system to resolve disputes over a fair price for news.

Facebook last week blocked Australians from accessing and sharing news on its platform, in a surprise response to the government's proposals that sparked a big public backlash.

  • Dominion has sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his election fraud claims. The voting machine company is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.

    Dominion sued both MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell, after he spread claims that Dominion's voting machines helped rig the 2020 election.

  • Telegraph readers on the roadmap out of lockdown: 'We cannot make the same mistakes as last year'

    Boris Johnson has promised that Britain's lockdown exit strategy will be “cautious but irreversible”, insisting that he wants this third national lockdown to be the UK’s last. The ‘stay at home’ message will be dropped and the Prime Minister has said that the priority for Britain’s exit strategy will be “getting children back into school” and “prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely”. Mr Johnson faces fierce pressure from both sides of the lockdown divide. While the Prime Minister has been urged by the health service to focus on "data, not just dates", backbench Tory MPs are calling on Mr Johnson to unlock Britain’s economy and put trust in the UK’s vaccination programme. What do you think needs to be included in the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article. 'The damage could be avoided by a more measured response' @Fred Haroldson: "This cautious roadmap demonstrates a total lack of understanding of the practical reality most people are living through. It shows the dominance being given to Covid and a lack of awareness of the secondary damage the lockdown is causing. This current strategy is building for a public health disaster which will cause more issues for the NHS than Covid could. "The delays are heaping unnecessary pressure and damage on people and businesses which could be avoided by a more measured response." 'This is a stage-managed compromise' @Anthony Kent: "The Prime Minister is caught between a rock and a hard place. Those who wish to open up more rapidly to boost the economy are up against some scientific advisers, who have a secure job unlike many, urging caution. You end up with a stage-managed compromise. I understand the Prime Minister's stance in this situation." 'Restrictions should be lifted immediately' @Nick Matthews: "All aspects of lockdown and restrictions should be lifted immediately. I am sick of the increasingly coercive controls inflicted by this Government." 'The vaccine rollout is worth nothing if we can’t get on with our lives' @David Spenley: "When will this Government stop treating us like children? These steps to some sort of normality are insulting. All the benefits of the exceptional vaccine rollout are worth nothing if we now can't start to get on with our lives like before. "The economy is on its knees, the social fabric of the country is in tatters, non-Covid cases are piling up, people's mental health is deteriorating and the best they can come up with is groups of six people can meet outside at the end of March? "For God's sake Boris, let us decide on the level of risk we are prepared to take. Get off our backs!" 'The number of cases shouldn’t be part of the equation' @Bubo scandiacus: "A report from Scotland shows that the vaccines prevent hospitalisation. The number of cases shouldn’t be part of the equation. "Fewer patients in hospitals, fewer deaths, more vaccinated people, open things up. It’s not rocket science." 'It's ridiculous that I can't meet my elderly mother who's been vaccinated' @Jeff Black: "It is rather ridiculous that I can't meet my elderly mother indoors when she has been fully vaccinated and I, as of last week, have had the first dose. "I'd take those odds of infection any day." 'Why will hairdressers and beauticians remain closed?' @Nicky Cox: "Someone please tell me the value of opening universities in April, it's the Easter holidays? "Also, why are hairdressers and beauticians are so far back in the opening when they all wear PPE? Surely a dentist and dental hygienist comes into far closer contact with you than a hairdresser? Open them up Boris and stop messing around." 'The economy won't recover' @Hen Frost: "I understand a bit of caution to placate the nervous. However, there is absolutely no justification, with a stellar vaccination rollout, for us being kept in semi-lockdown until summer with no guarantee that this is the last time. "Unless the Government is crystal clear that they will never lockdown again, the economy won’t recover and neither will the country." 'The data has to be continually reviewed' @Mark Williams: "Boris's approach is right. You can't define a precise algorithm for lifting the lockdown. That would be ridiculous. The data has to be continually reviewed. "Boris has played a blinder by betting the farm on a vaccine. A reasonably cautious approach is required to capitalise on that success. "Covid-19 can still throw up surprises, as some European countries are now finding out." 'Boris is more concerned about having to change course' @Wim Kotze: "I think Boris interprets the mission and pressure as presenting a plan he can stick to, instead of how he should be seeing it: a fast reopening. "He is more concerned about having to change course, risking embarrassment. As such, whatever he says, politics is playing a huge role over science." 'We need to learn lessons from last year' @Hannah PEARCE: "Why risk short-term gain for long-term pain? Surely we need to learn lessons from last year and not make the same mistakes by rushing to unlock everything too quickly. So many of us have not yet been vaccinated or are still awaiting their second vaccine." Have you got a question about Britain's roadmap out of lockdown? Leave it below for our experts to answer during a live Q&A.

  • ‘This is madness!’ Stephen Miller rants about ‘cancelling Trump’ and Biden immigration policy on Fox

    Mr Miller is the architect behind Donald Trump’s immigration policy

  • Woody Allen says doc is 'riddled with falsehoods'

    A new film shows the director's daughter Dylan Farrow addressing claims of abuse, which he denies.

  • Boeing 777: Dozens grounded after Denver engine failure

    United Airlines and Japan's two main airlines suspend 56 planes after the incident over Denver.

  • A GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    'Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there - I'm not going to go on some vacation,' said GOP Rep. Michael McCaul.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Pence Turned Down CPAC Invite: Report

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has turned down an invitation to speak at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, according to a new report. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is scheduled to address the conference on February 28, according to Fox News. The event in Orlando, Florida, which begins Thursday, will mark Trump’s first major public appearance since leaving office last month. Pence reportedly holds some “bitterness” toward the former president after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last month as Pence presided over a joint session of Congress to certify President Biden’s Electoral College win. Pence’s aides have said Trump’s failure to quell his supporters among the rioters was the “ultimate betrayal,” Fox News’ Chris Wallace reported earlier this month. However, former Pence chief of staff Marc Short reportedly said Friday that Pence and Trump are still in touch. Trump’s speech will look toward the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. It will also address President Biden’s “disastrous amnesty and border policies,” a source told Fox News. In a statement last week, after his impeachment acquittal, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to the “Make America Great Again” movement. “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again (MAGA) has only just begun,” Trump said. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!” Since leaving office, Pence has joined the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished fellow, where he will “advise Heritage experts on public policy issues,” and write a monthly column for The Daily Signal, the foundation’s media outlet. Pence also reportedly plans to form a fundraising organization dedicated to public policy.

  • UK's Prince Philip is 'OK', says grandson Prince William

    Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is "OK", Prince William said on Monday after his 99-year-old grandfather spent a sixth night in hospital. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that was not related to COVID-19. "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him," William said on a visit to a vaccination centre in eastern England.

  • The mother of an 11-year-old who died in the Texas winter power outage is suing 2 of the state's energy giants

    The mother of Cristian Pavon, who was found dead in his family's mobile home last week, has filed a lawsuit against ERCOT and Entergy.

  • The COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly effective. Here's why experts are downplaying the success.

    Another study released Monday underscored the remarkable effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Public health experts in Scotland examined data on all 5.4 million residents of Scotland, including the million-plus who had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and found that getting the first dose reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 85 percent and 94 percent, respectively, after four weeks — even as a new, more transmissible variant became dominant. The Scottish study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it matches findings from Israel and elsewhere that in the real world, the COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly good at preventing serious infections, hospitalization, and death, apparently even transmission. Still, the message a lot of people hear about the vaccines, David Leonhardt argues in The New York Times, is that "the coronavirus vaccines aren't 100 percent effective. Vaccinated people may still be contagious. And the virus variants may make everything worse. ... The vaccine is not a get-out-of-COVID-free card!" That type of "vaccine alarmism" is grounded in technical truths but "fundamentally misleading," Leonhardt writes, and it's feeding the sizable share of Americans who say they would turn down a vaccine "partly because it sounds so ineffectual." So what's getting lost in translation? "Many academic experts — and, yes, journalists too — are instinctively skeptical and cautious," Leonhardt says. In their own lives, "many are getting shots as soon as they're offered one. They are urging their family and friends to do the same. But when they speak to a national audience, they deliver a message that comes off very differently. It is dominated by talk of risks, uncertainties, caveats, and possible problems." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on CNN Sunday that "we will be approaching a degree of normality" in the fall, but the headlines note he also said it's "possible" people may still have to wear face masks in 2022. Public health experts do genuinely disagree about where we are in the pandemic and what lies ahead. But when it comes to the vaccines, there's broad agreement. All seven vaccines that have undergone large trials "appear to be 100 percent effective for serious complications," a group of prominent public health experts wrote in a USA Today op-ed last week. "The best thing you can do is get vaccinated as soon as you're able with whichever vaccine is available to you first." More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayThe boom in 'green' energyAmerican politicians hide behind the palace walls

  • Gina Carano Lashes Out at Disney Over ‘The Mandalorian’ Firing to New Boss Ben Shapiro

    The Daily WireGina Carano declared she wasn’t going down without a fight in her first interview since being fired from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, accusing the company of bullying her and having a double standard.Carano broke her silence to her new boss Ben Shapiro, sitting down with the conservative commentator for a special Sunday episode of The Ben Shapiro Show where she claimed she’d learned over social media that she had been axed from the Star Wars franchise earlier this month.The former MMA fighter had faced widespread backlash when she reshared a post that suggested being a conservative in 2021 was similar to being Jewish during the Holocaust. Lucasfilm swiftly cut ties with her, saying Carano’s “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” Prior to that Holocaust post, Carano had also mocked trans usage of pronouns, shared QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracies, and is an avowed COVID skeptic who’s repeatedly downplayed both the pandemic and mask-wearing.There was radio silence from Carano about her firing until Shapiro announced she had teamed up with his conservative news and opinion site The Daily Wire to produce a movie that she would star in. He later said he’d be having an on-camera, sit-down interview to discuss her dismissal—news shared by Carano on Twitter, along with the message: “Become a member [of The Daily Wire] and get 25% off memberships using code: GINA.”Carano came out swinging against Disney, admitting the writing had been on the wall since she had crisis talks with higher-ups last year after she was accused of being transphobic.“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” she said. “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.”“I was prepared at any point to be let go because I’ve seen this happen to so many people. I’ve seen the looks on their faces. I’ve seen the bullying that takes place and so when this started… you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people and I just thought to myself ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are.’” (Carano did not name any of these supposed people.)Here’s Why Gina Carano Was Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’“Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character and puts another character in place,” Carano added.She also accused Disney of having a double standard, saying executives had been “watching [her] like a hawk,” but other people “on the same production [could] say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem.”“I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative,” Carano added. “I could share a story and would turn things around in the media, but I can’t do that because it would be selling out a friend that I don’t really have the same views as but I’m not gonna sell out someone to take the attention off me… everyone is afraid of losing their jobs.”Lucasfilm did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment by time of publication.Over the course of the hour-long interview, Carano said she considers herself conservative, admitting she only recently became interested in politics and one of Shapiro’s books had helped form her opinions.She only briefly touches on the post that got her fired, which included a photo of a Jewish woman in her undergarments screaming as she ran away from men and young boys armed with clubs in Ukraine in 1941 during the Lviv pogroms.“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children,” the post that originated elsewhere read. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”Carano insisted she wasn’t trying to make comparisons, saying she’s “so inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people going through” the Holocaust.She said her only intention was to “bring people together” and that she believed the post was “more about people tearing each other apart.”The Ugly Backstory of Ben Shapiro’s First Movie ‘Run Hide Fight’ When Shapiro tried to pivot the conversation to a lighter tone and talk about her journey to Hollywood and her fitness regime, Carano made one more attempt to do damage control.“I do want people to know that this has not been easy,” she said. “I’m a human being, I have so much to learn and grow, and I am. I am deeply understanding, it’s like the curtains got pulled and I’m seeing so much.”“Being cancelled might become trendy one day, but don’t think that when it happens to you, it’s gonna be easy because it’s not. It’s maybe going to be one of the hardest things that you’ve ever been through. But each day that goes by, you find your legs again, and you stop feeling sorry for yourself and you show up.”“My body is still shaking,” she added. “It’s devastating, but the thought of this happening to anybody else, especially to somebody who could not handle this the way I can, no, they don’t get to do that. They don’t get to make people feel like that.”Again, following her firing, Carano was immediately hired by Shapiro’s The Daily Wire, whose first production has a very messy backstory.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare

    David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode. The Boeing 777-200, headed from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday with 231 passengers and 10 crew aboard, suffered a catastrophic failure in its right engine and flames erupted under the wing as the plane began to lose altitude. As Delucia and his wife prepared for the worst, people in this Denver suburb reacted in horror as huge pieces of the engine casing and chunks of fiberglass rained down on a sports fields and on streets and lawns, just missing one home and crushing a truck.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • An Oath Keepers leader arrested for participating in the Capitol riot said she met with Secret Service and was providing 'security' to legislators and other key figures

    In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson US Secret Service said it did not employ the assistance of any private citizens on January 6.

  • Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

    After beating bone cancer, Hayley Arceneaux figures rocketing into orbit on SpaceX’s first private flight should be a piece of cosmic cake. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced Monday that the 29-year-old physician assistant — a former patient hired last spring — will launch later this year alongside a billionaire who’s using his purchased spaceflight as a charitable fundraiser. Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • 'Something that we’ve never seen before': NASA's Mars rover Perseverance snaps a selfie, other 'stunning' photos

    After a seven-month, 300 million mile journey, Perseverance has landed. And has the first high-definition color pictures of Mars to prove it.

  • Vaccinations start without rush in Australia, parts of Asia

    Australia started its COVID-19 inoculation program on Monday, days after its neighbor New Zealand, with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require the fast tracking of vaccine rollouts that occurred in many parts of the world. Catherine Bennett, an epidemiologist at Australia's Deakin University, said countries that do not face a virus crisis benefit from taking their time and learning from countries that have taken emergency vaccination measures such as the United States. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday in a show of confidence in the product.