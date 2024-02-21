Microsoft to expand a West Des Moines data center as leaders tout economic benefits

Microsoft Corp. is continuing to expand one of its data centers in West Des Moines, adding to the recent growth of the company's local investments in data centers and expanding the city's economy.

The West Des Moines City Council on Monday approved modifications to the site plan for Microsoft's Ginger East data center at 1475 S.E. Maffitt Lake Road in Polk County. The modifications allow for the construction of two more buildings at the site, each one measuring 245,000 square feet, according to city documents. And there's room for at least one more building at the site in the future.

Microsoft has four other data centers in West Des Moines, in Dallas, Polk and Warren counties — named Mountain, Alluvion, Osmium and Ginger West.

The company has plans to build a sixth data center location in West Des Moines called Ruthenium, to be located in Madison County between Southwest 60th Street, 110th Street, Woodland Avenue and Veterans Parkway. And Microsoft also recently bought land in Van Meter for a future data center there.

West Des Moines' Mayor Russ Trimble said Monday night that the Microsoft data centers in West Des Moines have created more than $2 billion in assessed valuation — making it the city in Iowa with the third-largest taxable valuation, despite having the seventh-largest population.

Council member Matt McKinney said that's translated into tax revenue for schools, counties and the city.

"I think it is game-changing," McKinney said.

Trimble said the data centers also have created nearly 400 jobs in operation and service of them, in addition to thousands of construction jobs. New infrastructure to support the data centers also has opened up hundreds of acres of land for future development, he said.

He added that Microsoft is willing "to partner with us on helping solve the water system challenges that we have in having these data centers here."

Microsoft has been since at least 2019 among the top three largest water users in the city, according to reports from West Des Moines Water Works. In 2023, the company used more than 41 million gallons of water — about 1.5% of all the water that was pumped in the district that year, and the third-highest user.

The water is used to keep the computer equipment inside the data centers cool.

