Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal - sources

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard logos
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Microsoft is likely to receive an EU antitrust warning about its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said, that could pose another challenge to completing the deal.

The European Commission is readying a charge sheet known as a statement of objections setting out its concerns about the deal which will be sent to Microsoft in the coming weeks, the people said.

The EU antitrust watchdog, which has set an April 11 deadline for its decision on the deal, declined to comment.

Microsoft said: "We're continuing to work with the European Commission to address any marketplace concerns. Our goal is to bring more games to more people, and this deal will further that goal."

The U.S. software giant and Xbox maker announced the acquisition in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony.

U.S. and UK regulators, however, have voiced concerns, with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission going to court to block the deal.

Microsoft was expected to offer remedies to EU regulators in an attempt to avert a statement of charge and shorten the regulatory process, other sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in November.

The EU competition enforcer, however, is not expected to be open to remedies without first sending out its charge sheet, although there are ongoing informal discussions on concessions, the people said.

Microsoft last month reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to make "Call of Duty" available on Nintendo consoles, saying it was open to a similar agreement with Sony, which is critical of the acquisition.

The deal has received the green light without conditions in Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Serbia.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon removes Nazi and neo-Nazi items after human-rights group protests

    A Jewish human-rights organization is questioning Amazon's system for spotting offensive items after calling the company out yet again.

  • Man attacks another man with a scythe at Lakeland motel, SCSO says

    An attack at a Lakeland motel left one man injured and another behind bars, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

  • How We Can Make Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream of Ending Poverty A Reality

    "Guaranteed income is an effective tool to offset rising costs for those who can least afford it," writes Michael Tubbs

  • New Israel army chief vows to keep politics out of military

    Israel’s new army chief on Monday vowed to keep the military free of politics, days after his predecessor spoke out against planned changes to military operations in the occupied West Bank. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi took office as the army chief of staff at a ceremony in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to hand over control of the military body overseeing policy for civilian affairs in the West Bank to his finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich.

  • 28 houses damaged in Kyiv Oblast in morning attack

    28 residential houses have been damaged due to the morning missile attack in Kyiv Oblast. No casualties were reported. Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office, on Telegram; Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Quote from Kuleba: "The photo shows consequences of the morning attack delivered by the terrorist state.

  • Andrew Tate news – latest: Luxury cars and cash seized in £3.2m raid on influencer’s Romania house

    Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz among cars seized from controversial online personality

  • Russian missiles hit across Ukraine; U.K. to supply tanks

    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.

  • An average 1,600 tech workers have been laid off every day of 2023 so far

    Just 15 days into the new year, 91 tech companies globally have already laid off 24,151 workers, according to data aggregated by Layoffs.fyi.

  • Elon Musk Wins Vote of Support From Qatar Amid Twitter Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianThe chief executive officer of the Qatar Investment Authority says the sovereign wealth fund supports Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter Inc., despite the turmoil that’s accomp

  • Russia leaves 5 carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea

    Five Kalibr cruise missiles carriers remain in the Black Sea on 15 January, as the day before, report the Nava; Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Details: The Ukrainian military states that 11 Russian vessels are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

  • Poland's PM calls on Germany to send more weapons to Ukraine

    Poland's prime minister said Monday that he wants the German government to supply a wide range of weapons to Kyiv and voiced hope that Germany would soon approve a transfer of battle tanks to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian forces in the war. The comments by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces mounting pressure to approve German-made battle tanks for Kyiv. Germany's government has given Ukraine substantial military aid since Russia invaded, but has also faced criticism, including from inside Germany’s governing coalition, that it could be doing far more.

  • Biden Lawyers Find More Classified Documents at His Home

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden's lawyers have found more classified documents at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, deepening the crisis ahead of the expected launch of his 2024 reelection campaign. Tony Czuczka reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Stimulus Checks 2022: State Relief Checks, Tax Implications and More of the Biggest Topics of 2022

    Although the federal government did not issue any economic impact payments -- aka stimulus checks -- in 2022, some states took it upon themselves to offer financial relief to eligible residents to...

  • World shares mostly higher ahead of China GDP data

    Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday ahead of China’s release of economic growth figures and a policy update this week from Japan’s central bank. Oil prices declined. China was due to release a slew of economic data on Tuesday, including its GDP for the last quarter.

  • NM Supreme Court orders resentencing of Farmington man citing double jeopardy

    The state Supreme court ordered a Farmington man's resentencing, finding that he was convicted twice for the same crime.

  • Ukraine hit with new barrage of Russian missile strikes

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned what he called the Russian people's "cowardly silence" following a deadly missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro. At least 30 people were killed and dozens wounded. Debora Patta reports.

  • Two Reasons Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE to the Saudis

    Jessica Hill/AP/Shutterstock“It’s completely bonkers that you ended up with a situation by 2018 where a wrestling promoter, [WWE founder and reinstated board member] Vince McMahon, was so powerful and so well connected that his business was arguably a national security risk,” ​​said Abraham Riesman, author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America.Yet here we are.Riesman came on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast to give co-host, and wrestling newbie, Andy Levy some historic

  • Elon Musk slams the Fed's tightening campaign again: 'The higher the rates, the harder the fall'

    The Fed's tightening campaign has sparked a stock market sell-off – with Tesla shares plunging 64% since the start of last year.

  • Giants defeat Vikings in wild-card win: Here’s how Twitter reacted

    Here's how Twitter reacted to the New York Giants' wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Trump news – live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fox News contributor both refuse to back Trump for 2024

    All the latest developments from Trumpworld