Microsoft hires former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after a weekend of chaos

Sam Altman is joining Microsoft.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said both Altman and Greg Brockman were joining the company.

The move follows a chaotic weekend for Altman after he was ousted as CEO of OpenAI.

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is joining Microsoft.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced on Monday he was adding both Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman to the company's ranks.

"We're extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team," Nadella said in a post on X. "We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success."

In the post, Nadella also said the company remained committed to its partnership with OpenAI and looked forward "to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

Altman reshared Nadella's post, adding, "The mission continues."

Altman was immediately ousted from OpenAI in a dramatic board decision on Friday. The nonprofit board of the company behind ChatGPT said it no longer had "confidence in his ability to continue leading."

The decision was met with shock from the tech community and at least three other researchers reportedly followed the CEO out the door.

Over a chaotic weekend, the board appeared to consider reversing the Altman decision, with the former CEO even pictured in company HQ. However, The Verge reported that these discussions later fell apart and the board named former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear as interim CEO.

Shear will take over the role from Mira Murati, the company's former CTO, who had publically expressed support for Altman.

Representatives for Microsoft did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, made outside normal working hours.

In a post on X, Brockman said the new Microsoft team would comprise him, Altman, Aleksander Madry, Szymon Sidor, Jakub Pachocki. He said the team planned to "build something new" and "incredible."





