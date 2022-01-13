Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles
Laura Sanicola
·1 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - Microsoft is investing $50 million in a LanzaJet facility in Georgia that will produce jet fuel from ethanol next year, LanzaJet said.

The airline industry is considered one of the hardest to decarbonize. Renewable aviation fuel accounted for less than 0.1% of current global jet fuel demand of about 330 million tonnes in 2019, investment bank Jefferies said last year. Governments and investors are trying to boost incentives to produce lower-carbon emitting jet fuel.

LanzaJet, based in Chicago, said it has nearly completed on-site engineering at its Freedom Pines Biorefinery, with plans to start producing 10 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel per year from sustainable ethanol, including from waste-based feedstocks, in 2023.

Oil majors, airlines and other petroleum trading companies including Suncor Energy Inc., British Airways and Shell are also funding the company.

The White House said last year that it wants to lower aviation emissions by 20% by 2030, as airlines face pressure from environmental groups to lower their carbon footprint.

The Biden Administration has touted tax credits for production of sustainable jet fuel as part of its Build Back Better legislation, which is currently stalled in Congress.

The European Union is aiming to increase the amount of SAF blended in petroleum jet fuel to 63% by 2050.

Microsoft created the Climate Innovation Fund in 2020 to invest $1 billion over the next four years to speed up the development of carbon removal technology.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First new COVID-19 tests to arrive in schools week of Jan. 24 - White House

    U.S. schools should receive the first additional COVID-19 rapid tests being made available by the federal government in about two weeks, a White House official said, as Washington races to keep classes open amid a record-setting Omicron surge. The new tests must be ordered through state governments, but the White House is also making available lab capacity to support five million monthly PCR tests that schools can order themselves if their states are not being helpful, the official said. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-govt-increase-covid-19-tests-schools-by-10-mln-per-month-2022-01-12 in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-least-11-mln-covid-cases-day-shattering-global-record-2022-01-11.

  • U.S. Chamber of Commerce, others urge Congress to pass privacy legislation

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a long list of other organizations, urged Congress on Thursday to pass "comprehensive privacy legislation" that would prevent the development of an unwieldy patchwork of state laws. "A national privacy law that is clear and fair to business and empowering to consumers will foster the digital ecosystem necessary for America to compete," the groups said in a letter addressed members of Congress. Privacy proposals would cover online interactions but could be broader than just tech, and could include financial services or other sectors of the economy.

  • Nigerian startups help fight scourge of fake medicines

    Startups in Nigeria are helping fight counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs in Africa's most populous nation, where the prevalence rate of fake drugs is higher than the global average 10% and contributes to several deaths annually. The most counterfeited are drugs for anti-malaria, pain and antibiotics, according to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). To fight the flood of fake pills, the agency, in partnership with the startups has created stickers with unique codes that manufacturers and distributors can attach to boxes and sachets of pills.

  • Heidi Klum's daring, skin-baring dress is 'favourite', as brave celebs rock the trend

    From cut-outs to slits to lace, celebrities are daring to bare.

  • ‘Coldest time we’ll see, so far.’ Ready to freeze your you-know-what off in Florida?

    We know it’s winter. You know it’s winter.

  • TSMC sees multi-year growth ahead, to boost chip spending in 2022

    Taiwanese chip firm TSMC expects strong growth to accelerate in coming years due to booming semiconductor demand, as the tech giant on Thursday reported a record quarterly profit and said it plans to spend at least a third more than last year. Soaring demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an acute chip crunch, forcing automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production but keeping order books full at TSMC and other chipmakers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier that also has customers such as Qualcomm Inc, posted a 16.4% rise in fourth-quarter profit.

  • Supreme Court set to rule on Biden's vaccine mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details the latest surrounding the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on workplace vaccine mandates.

  • Senate committee passes FPL priority bill to restrict rooftop solar on bipartisan vote

    In a signal to Florida Power & Light that legislators are committed to pursuing its top priority, a Florida Senate committee gave bipartisan approval Tuesday to a bill intended to restrict the expansion of rooftop solar in Florida.

  • A snowy owl was fitted with a GPS transmitter in 2020 near Waupun. Thanks to that technology, we know that the bird returned to Wisconsin.

    The irruption of snowy owls being reported this winter in Wisconsin and other states included the return of a bird named Fond du Lac tagged in 2020.

  • Climate Swings Help Endangered Salmon Return to California Creeks for the First Time in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Endangered Coho salmon are returning to Marin County, California, creeks this winter where they’ve long been absent, thanks to intense rains that scientists say will become more frequent as the state swings between climate-driven drought and deluge. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating

  • Precarious boulder is looming over Washington mountain highway, forcing road closures

    Officials aren’t sure when it will be safe to reopen the highway.

  • Legendary buck to be displayed in Coshocton County

    Commissioners take possession of 26-pointer poached in 2018

  • Caged coyote should be moved to animal sanctuary, veterinarians urge Cook County Forest Preserve officials

    A series of prominent veterinarians Tuesday called for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County to free a coyote from its cage and transfer it to an animal sanctuary, while officials defended their treatment of the animal as a way to connect the public with wildlife. The 3-year-old coyote has been on display at River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook since it was mistakenly raised as a ...

  • Moose takes tumble and gets stuck in Colorado basement. Here’s how officials freed it

    Someone must’ve found the moose staring at them from across a ping-pong table, a photo shows.

  • Approaching storm could bring heavy snow to Southern New England Sunday, Monday

    It looks like another storm, on Friday, will mostly miss this region.

  • I love small towns and rail-trails. My house budget is $200,000 — so where can I retire?

    Can you suggest some walkable towns with 3,000 to 10,000 people that are county seats and/or college towns and are politically liberal?

  • A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

    Integrating solar panels with farming can provide partial shade for plants. Werner Slocum/NRELIn the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines

  • Red squirrels at risk in conifer landscapes that were supposed to protect them

    Red squirrel populations are put at risk by conifer tree plantations that are intended to help boost their numbers, a study has found.

  • Jurassic 'discovery of a lifetime' unearthed in dried-up reservoir

    A routine survey at a British nature reserve last February ended up turning up a prehistoric goldmine - one that nearly a year later paleontologists are calling an "unprecedented discovery." In February 2021, Rutland Conservation team leader Joe Davis and his colleague walked across an area of the Rutland Water Conservation Reserve that was being drained as part of routine maintenance. Davis noticed an area that initially looked like clay pipes sticking out of the dirt. After getting a closer lo

  • How to Keep Animals Out of Your Garden

    Stop deer, rabbits, and groundhogs from invading your garden—the safe and humane way.