Microsoft Invests In Deerfield | Library Grant | MLK Jr. Day
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Deerfield and beyond.
College Credits: Local Students Make Dean's List At Ohio Wesleyan
Area students from Deerfield are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Deerfield Village Hall Closed To Public Due To COVID-19
Starting Wednesday, most business can be conducted online through Jan. 21, according to Village officials.
Deerfield To Celebrate MLK Jr. Day As Other Cities Mobilize
While events are planned in Deerfield, other cities are opting not to celebrate in 2022 to take a stand in support of voting rights.
Trinity International University Receives $21K For Library
The money is part of a $6M pandemic recovery fund for libraries across the state.
Microsoft Invests $50M Into Deerfield Jet Startup Company
The funding supports the construction of LanzaJet's - and the world's - first alcohol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel production plant.
This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch