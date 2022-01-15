Microsoft Invests In Deerfield | Library Grant | MLK Jr. Day

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Deerfield and beyond.

Area students from Deerfield are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.



Starting Wednesday, most business can be conducted online through Jan. 21, according to Village officials.

While events are planned in Deerfield, other cities are opting not to celebrate in 2022 to take a stand in support of voting rights.

The money is part of a $6M pandemic recovery fund for libraries across the state.

The funding supports the construction of LanzaJet's - and the world's - first alcohol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel production plant.





