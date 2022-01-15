Microsoft Invests In Deerfield | Library Grant | MLK Jr. Day

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Deerfield and beyond.

College Credits: Local Students Make Dean's List At Ohio Wesleyan

Area students from Deerfield are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

Deerfield Village Hall Closed To Public Due To COVID-19

Starting Wednesday, most business can be conducted online through Jan. 21, according to Village officials.

Deerfield To Celebrate MLK Jr. Day As Other Cities Mobilize

While events are planned in Deerfield, other cities are opting not to celebrate in 2022 to take a stand in support of voting rights.

Trinity International University Receives $21K For Library

The money is part of a $6M pandemic recovery fund for libraries across the state.

Microsoft Invests $50M Into Deerfield Jet Startup Company

The funding supports the construction of LanzaJet's - and the world's - first alcohol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel production plant.


