Microsoft Job Cuts Hit HoloLens Unit After Setback on Army Goggles

Dina Bass
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., which is eliminating 10,000 jobs and trimming some of its hardware lineup, will reduce its HoloLens goggles business as it scales back work on a headset for the US Army that Congress declined to fund this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The software maker will take a $1.2 billion charge in the second fiscal quarter related to the overall job cuts and “changes to our hardware portfolio,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said Wednesday in a memo. Some of those changes relate to the HoloLens goggle and the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, being designed for the Army, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are confidential.

Workforce reductions began Wednesday in Microsoft’s mixed-reality group, which makes HoloLens and IVAS, said one of the people. Microsoft plans to complete the entire 10,000 layoffs by the end of March. The company declined to comment on the actions affecting the HoloLens group.

Microsoft won’t be getting more orders for its combat goggles anytime soon after Congress earlier this month rejected the US Army’s request for $400 million to buy as many as 6,900 of them in the current fiscal year. The rejection of the request, in the $1.75 trillion government funding bill approved in December, reflects concern over field tests of the goggles, which are adapted from Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets. The tests disclosed “mission-affecting physical impairments,” including headaches, eyestrain and nausea.

It’s the latest setback for the company’s troubled HoloLens project, which was unveiled with much fanfare and enthusiasm in 2015 but has struggled to find customers. The Army deal, initially announced in 2018, by 2021 was set to run five years, with the option of five more years, and a maximum value of almost $22 billion. Instead, the project has been beset by delays related to the product and federal funding. The goggles are taking longer to get up and running and the project may never reach the hoped for total value, one of the people said.

Insider reported earlier this month that the executive in charge of the Army goggles project was leaving Microsoft.

Last year, Alex Kipman, the executive overseeing HoloLens, exited after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward female employees at Microsoft by current and former workers in an Insider report. Kipman had been the public face of the initiative and after his departure it was split into software and hardware groups under executives who people said at the time were much less committed to the device.

The future of HoloLens also raised questions about Microsoft’s strategy for the metaverse. That plan involved software like avatars for the Teams chat and conferencing application, which was released in a private preview in October. Other companies, like Meta Platforms Inc., have run into delays and issues with their metaverse plans. And Apple Inc. still plans to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, but is postponing an important follow-up product — lightweight augmented reality glasses — due to technical issues, Bloomberg reported.

(Updates with details on army contract, executive turnover beginning in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as chief says ‘no one can defy gravity’

    Microsoft is to cut 10,000 jobs in the face of a global economic downturn, with chief executive Satya Nadella saying the technology giant cannot “defy gravity”.

  • Microsoft, Amazon Set to Erase 28,000 Jobs as Tech Slump Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., two of the world’s biggest companies, began cutting a total of 28,000 jobs on Wednesday in a post-pandemic reckoning that has left almost no tech name unscathed.Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapAmazon Kick

  • Stock Market Reverses Lower As S&P 500 Hits Resistance Level; Microsoft Sets Massive Layoffs

    Tepid inflation and other economic data sent the stock market higher Wednesday morning but the S&P 500 reversed at resistance.

  • Microsoft layoffs ‘a tactical move’ for the tech giant, strategist says

    D.A. Davidson Technology Strategist Gil Luria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss news that Microsoft will lay off 10,000 employees, Ian Bremmer’s take on tech giants destroying American democracy, and the outlook for earnings season.

  • 5 Things to Know About The Trade Desk Stock

    Imagine a company selling pet insurance that's determined to launch an effective and efficient advertising campaign. In the past, there were limited options, mainly broadcast television and print. These ads can be effective but expensive and inefficient (they reach tons of people who don't own pets).

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock skyrocketed nearly 860% over the past five years as the S&P 500 rose just over 40%. The ad tech company impressed investors with its breakneck growth: Between 2016 and 2021, its revenue rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43% as it net income grew at a CAGR of 46%. The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) for digital ads.

  • OSHA cites Amazon for workplace conditions that were 'failing to keep workers safe'

    The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Amazon on Wednesday for failing to furnish a place of employment that was free from recognized hazards that were causing serious physical harm to employees. This is the second set of OSHA citations issued after referrals from federal prosecutors in New York who have been investigating workplace complaints. The new citations said employees at three Amazon facilities were exposed to ergonomic hazards, which put them at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders.

  • Mobileye ‘ahead of the curve,’ Deutsche Bank says, rating the stock a buy

    Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is “ahead of the curve,” Emmanuel Rosner at Deutsche Bank said in a note Wednesday, starting his coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a $48 price target. Mobileye’s technology is likely to capture “meaningful share of the fast-growing autonomous-driving market, much the same way it has become dominant in ADAS,” Rosner said.

  • Is the Intel and Nvidia Team Up a Game Changer for Intel Stock?

    This video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent announcements on data center solutions using both Nvidia and Intel technology. Are the tides finally turning for Intel investors? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Why Apple’s Mac Pricing Is Bad For Customers—and Bad for Business

    Apple's new Mac mini and MacBook Pro laptops are another reminder that the company often prioritizes profit margins over customers.

  • Managers must ‘solve this problem’ of quiet quitting, Davos leaders say

    It's on business leaders to keep workers engaged, Davos panel says: 'Quiet quitting is a natural response to feeling your employer or boss has given up on you'

  • Stocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks extended losses as weak economic data rekindled concern over the outlook for growth, overshadowing earlier optimism the Federal Reserve will downshift its tightening policy. Treasuries rallied and the dollar rebounded.Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • What Apple's move to in-house M2 chips means for the stock

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to break down Apple’s move to make its own chips and screens.

  • There's an Upbeat Signal Buried Beneath the Stock Market's Surface

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s as close to a sure-thing bet as markets ever offer. When the S&P 500 falls 20% or more, a recession is close behind. But economists whose dour calls for 2023 are being informed by this signal should look deeper into last year’s rout before betting the farm on it.Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateSt

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Might Cut 11,000 Jobs Amid Market Turmoil

    Microsoft (MSFT) employees are facing yet another bout of job cuts as tech giants continue to fire staff amid persisting challenges to global economy.

  • U.S. Bancorp (USB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    U.S. Bancorp (USB) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • United Airlines swings to profit despite ‘worst’ winter storm, issues blue-sky guidance

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. late Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that were above Wall Street expectations and offered an optimistic view of the current quarter and guidance for full-year 2023.

  • Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees, about 4.5% of workforce

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss news that Microsoft will lay off 10,000 employees.

  • Davos Latest: Scholz Says Germany Back on Track After Gas Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz struck an upbeat tone in his address to the World Economic Forum, telling delegates that Europe’s biggest economy is back on track after the forced transition away from the Russian gas on which it so heavily depended.Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Gr