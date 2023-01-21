Microsoft Kicks Off Tech Earnings Set to Slump Most Since 2016

1
Jeran Wittenstein
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US technology stocks are about to hit their next hurdle when earnings season for the most influential segment of the S&P 500 Index gets underway in the coming week: vanishing profits.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Stock Index enters this crucial stretch amid a darkening backdrop that short-circuited a strong start to the year. Underscoring the risks ahead, Microsoft Corp., which kicks off the group’s reporting Tuesday, joined Amazon.com Inc. in starting to cut thousands of jobs this week as sales slow. Google parent Alphabet Inc. followed with plans of its own to shrink its workforce.

Wall Street has been slashing earnings estimates for months for the tech sector, which is projected to be the biggest drag on S&P 500 profits in the fourth quarter, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. The danger for investors, however, is that analysts still prove too optimistic, with demand for the industry’s products crumbling as the economy cools.

“Tech is driving a lot of the overall earnings recession that we’re seeing in the S&P,” said Michael Casper, an equity strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence. “While there’s a lot baked in, depending on if this recession does emerge and how badly it occurs, there is certainly some negative revision risk for the sector still.”

Firms including Texas Instruments Inc., Lam Research Corp. and Intel Corp. also report next week. Apple Inc., Alphabet and other behemoths announce the week after. The group has huge sway over the path of the overall market, with info-tech accounting for more than 25% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization.

Fourth-quarter earnings for tech firms in the benchmark are projected to drop 9.2% from the same period a year earlier, the steepest slide since 2016, data compiled by BI show. The speed of the deterioration in sentiment is notable: Three months ago, Wall Street merely saw profits coming in flat.

Revenue growth for these companies is fading relative to the past couple of years, when the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns supercharged sales for everything from digital services to personal computers and the components that power them. Higher costs are also squeezing profits.

Valuation Concerns

The concern, however, is that valuations are still far from cheap despite last year’s 33% tumble in the Nasdaq 100. The gauge is priced at about 21 times profits projected over the next 12 months, compared with an average of 20.5 for the past decade, and further estimate cuts would only make it look more expensive. The multiple bottomed at 17.7 in 2020 and at 11.3 in 2011, in the wake of the recession that ended in 2009.

Still, for Sameer Bhasin, principal at Value Point Capital, most of the bad news has been priced in. He anticipates that first-quarter profit estimates may have further to fall, but says some of the fears are overblown.

“Tech isn’t suffering from an industry demand issue, it’s suffering more from a digestion of the excesses that were built in during the pandemic,” he said. “There’s money on the sidelines that is waiting to be put back into the sector.”

Analysts anticipate that tech profits will return to growth in the second half of the year, data compiled by BI show. That will make executives’ outlooks for the full year all the more critical for stocks.

As earnings roll in over the next few weeks, investors will have plenty of risks to monitor.

Among them are the possibility that inflation proves to be more entrenched than many expect, as well as the effect of higher rates on profits, says Nick Getaz, a portfolio manager of the Franklin Rising Dividends Fund.

“Monetary policy has a lag and we’re likely still in the window of that,” he said. “We haven’t seen the earnings impact you’d expect to see from rate hikes.”

Elsewhere in corporate earnings:

--With assistance from Ryan Vlastelica.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • Tesla, Microsoft Are Headlining First Busy Earnings Week of 2023

    Verizon and Southwest are among other companies expected to report as economists gauge the effect of higher interest rates.

  • Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector

    Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company's news blog. It is the company's biggest-ever round of layoffs and adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies as they tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry.

  • Ukraine Latest: Official Calls Tank Indecision ‘Disappointment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutStocks Bounce Thanks to Tech Rally, Fed Comments: Markets WrapNo decision was made on the provision of Germany’s Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine at Friday’s meeting on Friday at Ramstein Air Base, although Berlin ordered a review

  • Markets and the Fed Disagree. Beware the Reckoning.

    The Fed says it won't cut interest rates in 2023. The markets disagree. Christopher Smart writes on what the differences reveal.

  • The Argument for Bonds Over Stocks

    Recent commentary on the markets by money managers, investment strategists, research firms, and newsletter writers.

  • Summers Warns of 1970s Crisis If Central Banks Relent on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Going soft on inflation will plunge economies back into the recessionary depths of the 1970s and have “adverse effect on working people everywhere,” former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned.Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitGlobal Property Market Fa

  • Microsoft and Alphabet Deepen the White-Collar Recession

    The tech sector is on track to cut more jobs than in 2022, a year reminiscent of the bursting of the dot-com bubble.

  • BP Stock, Baidu Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points With Big Growth Potential

    BP and Chinese search leader Baidu lead this weekend's watch list of 5 stocks near buy points with strong growth opportunities.

  • Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Twitter All Cut Jobs. Here's Who Offers the Most Generous Package

    Tech companies are offering a range of severance packages that include several months of salary and health-care benefits.

  • New setback for Sturgeon as most Scots 'would vote against independence'

    Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of securing Scottish independence have suffered a fresh blow after a new poll showed a majority of Scots would vote against breaking away from the rest of the UK.

  • Protecting Your Retirement Nest Egg From Inflation

    Successful retirement savings is a challenge. Inflation is a big part of the problem. It erodes future purchasing power. Here are inflation remedies.

  • Why Amazon's latest labor fines come out to only $60K

    Amazon was cited for labor violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) this week.

  • Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead

    A spate of earnings reports in coming weeks is set to test a recent bounce in technology and other megacap stocks, a category whose leadership position in U.S. markets has faltered after last year’s deep selloff. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has gained nearly 6.2% in 2023, compared to a 3.45% rise for the S&P 500. Shares of some megacap companies - which include those grouped outside of tech in sectors like communication services and consumer discretionary - have shot higher, with Amazon, Meta Platforms and Nvidia posting double-digit percentage increases.

  • Intel Stock Never Returned to Its Dot-Com Bubble High -- Could AT&T Be in the Same Boat?

    AT&T has had a negative return since the top of the dot-com bubble -- but the picture changes dramatically when you measure its performance from different perspectives.

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • Hot DAO Time Machine

    A Ukrainian entrepreneur is trying to use a DAO to fund a Thai professor’s design for a time machine.

  • Quins book last-16 berth as La Rochelle ensure home tie

    Harlequins held off Sharks on Saturday to qualify for the knock-out rounds of the Champions Cup while La Rochelle crushed 13-man Northampton to ensure a home tie.In Northampton, defending champions La Rochelle completed a sweep of their four group games as they won 31-13.

  • What Can I Do to Avoid Taxes on a Big Cash Windfall?

    A financial windfall is something to celebrate. But if you don't play your cards right, the government will expect a major portion of the cash. The good news is that smart tax planning strategies can help you minimize your tax … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on a Large Sum of Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Do My Beneficiaries Need to Know About Trusts & Money?

    If you've just inherited a windfall from a deceased relative's trust, you're likely wondering, "How does a beneficiary get money from a trust?" When your deceased relative created the trust, they set distribution guidelines for the time of distributions or … Continue reading → The post How Does a Beneficiary Get Money From a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.