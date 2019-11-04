Microsoft launched Endpoint Manager to modernize device management

Ever since the days of Windows NT, the Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (better known as ConfigMgr) has allowed companies to manage the increasingly large number of devices they issue to their employees. Then, back in 2011, the company also launched Intune, its cloud-based endpoint management system for corporate and BYOD devices. These days, most enterprises that use Microsoft's tools use ConfigMgr to manage their PCs and then opt for Intune for mobile devices -- and that's a complex system to manage, even for sophisticated IT departments. So today, at its annual Ignite conference for IT professionals, Microsoft is announcing a way forward for these users to modernize their systems with the launch of the unified Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

As Brad Anderson, Microsoft's corporate VP for Microsoft 365, told me, he takes some blame for this. "A lot of this falls on my shoulders because we just allowed everything to get complex. So we're just simplifying everything," he said. "So really at the core, what we think modern management is that modern management is it's management that is driven by cloud intelligence."

The general idea here, Anderson explained, is that in earlier eras of IT management, Microsoft and its partners didn't have the tools to collect and analyze all of the signals it received from these management tools. That's obviously not a problem anymore today and see the company can use the telemetry it gets from a company's PC deployments, for example, to figure out where there are problems.

"One of the things that we're able to do is be learned as cloud-scale as we can help organizations improve their end-user experience," Anderson noted. Common issues with that experience could be extremely long boot times, which slow down and frustrate employees, or issues with the delivery of important security patches. Today, all of this is often still managed by spreadsheets and complex security policies that are administrated manually -- and Anderson argues that these days, you always have to think about security and management together anyway.

To quantify this user experience, Microsoft is also introducing what it calls the Microsoft Productivity Score, which looks at both how employees are working and using their tools, as well as how their technology is enabling them (or not) to do so. "The Productivity Score is all about helping an organization understand the experience their users are having -- and then giving them the insights and the actions on what they can do to improve that," explained Anderson.

Over the course of the last few months, Microsoft actually worked with some large customers and took over the management of their Windows 365 and Office deployments, meaning those machines ran nothing but Microsoft 365 agents (and a control group that was managed in a more traditional way). The devices with the modern management system saw an 85 percent reduction in boot time and an 85 percent reduction in crashes and a doubling of battery life. Unsurprisingly, the employees that used the devices were also far happier.

As far as the device management experience goes, the new Endpoint Manager and the licensing changes that come with that are meant to not just simplify the branding but also the experience. And Microsoft definitely wants people to move to this modern system, so it's giving everybody who has ConfigMgr licenses Intune licenses, too, so that they can co-manage their PCs with both tools and get access to the cloud-based features of Intune. The Microsoft Endpoint Manager console will show a single view of all devices managed by either product. "It's all about simplifying -- and we're taking that simplifying deep and broad from a branding, licensing and product perspective," said Anderson.

Today, ConfigMgr and Intune manage well over 190 million Windows, iOS and Android devices. Yet Microsoft knows that not every company is ready to move to this modern device management system just yet. That's why it's making these licensing changes to help get people on board, but also leaving the existing systems in place and giving them an onramp to move to provisioning new machines to be cloud-managed, for example.