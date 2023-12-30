Microsoft looks to buy 300 acres of land in Ohio for data warehouses

A tech giant is looking to buy more land in central Ohio.

Microsoft is looking to purchase 300 acres of farmland in the village of Hebron, which is in Licking County, for data warehouses.

Village officials told our news partners at WBNS in Columbus that the company is currently in the acquisition phase of the project and exploring “if it’s a good fit.”

Valerie Mockus, incoming mayor and president of the village council said the village is working with Microsoft to make sure the design fits the character of the community.

“They were talking about mounding to give cover on the ground. Using trees to mask the building so visually we wouldn’t see as far, but we would see trees and something green in nature,” Mockus told WBNS.

There could be six buildings constructed, each one having around 50 employees. The economic impact would be big for the village.

“So 300 employees, not including construction workers,” Brittany Misner, economic and community development director for the village of Hebron, said.

Village officials said they hope the job opportunities will be taken advantage of locally.

“Ideally our residents in the village and neighboring township, if they work in these types of jobs or they are interested in these types of jobs, then this could be a great opportunity for them,” Mockus said.

The village told WBNS they’ll know more about the project in the first quarter of next year.

Property records show that the tech company purchased land in other parts of Licking County this year. They’ve also bought land in New Albany and Pataskala.